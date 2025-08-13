CK Verse, Same as the First. Are We Really Going to Let Them Do This to Us Again? When Does Our "Hell, NO!" Get Louder Than Their, "Kill, Yes!"? Are We There Yet, Daddy?
In case you haven't noticed, we are in the middle of a participatory genocide. And, in case you haven't noticed it, we can stop participating, if we can be bothered to do it.
How do you make a genetically modified mosquito? Basically, you addict it to a substance that it cannot live without, send it out into the wilderness where you hope it cannot get its antidote, let it pass on the susceptible “I will die if I cannot get enough of this substance” gene to its offspring and, hoping that they cannot get their antidote, wait for them to die.
Literally.
The substance Oxitec uses is tetracycline. You know, the same tetracycline which is so common on farms, runoff water and so on? Yeah, that tetracycline.
What could possibly go wrong?
And what, exactly, are those genetic mutations and variations? How do we know exactly what DNA changes have been made in the mosquito and what that altered DNA might induce, produce or preclude in the things it transmits to us that might cause disease (e.g., malaria, zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, etc.) or in us through newly formatted proteins or DNA in the mosquito’s fluids injected into us in a bite? We don’t. If anyone does, they are not talking about it to us, their ultimate intended victims
Recall that Bill Gates, the gently smirking genocidalist,
thinks these mosquitos are a great idea. So great, in fact, that he has long been willing to put his money where his smirk is, bankrolling Oxitec in their GMO MOsquitos. They are not alone, however. Other companies and organizations with a happy take on population reduction have played in the genetic roulette sweepstakes:
There’s obviously gold in them that ills because Oxitec was acquired in 2015 for $160 Million US and it’s been going great guns since then.
But what, we have to ask, are these GMOsqitos designed to do to us when we are bitten? Are they Gates’ “Flying syringes”, injecting us against our will with God Only Knows What by mistake, accident or intention? Again, if anyone knows, they are not telling us.
6 Although denied, this “flying syringe” lunacy is a long term Gates smirk induction:
But I digress. What about Chikungunya? Ah, can you spell “Recombinant Virus Mutation Engineering”? How about spelling “Gain of Function Research”?
You see, as Jon Fleetwood helpfully points out, the Chinese CDC has been hard at work cooking up something new and wonderful for the world: a “bivalent recombinant adenovirus vector carrying genes from both West Nile virus and chikungunya virus (CHIKV).”
And, of course, having sprayed something in the air, precipitating major outbreaks of the something, now we need something to counter the something. Perhaps something like a vaccine? Superb idea!
Unless and until we say, and mean, and actually put our muscle behind, “Not only ‘NO!’, but ‘HELL, NO!” we will get more and more of their kill magic: their jabs, their restrictions, their illogic and our loss of every freedom we ever thought we had.
So here’s a tool for you: (202) 224-3121, the Congressional Switchboard. You call it, tell the nice person on the other end where you live and you will be able to speak with, or leave messages for the Congressional Members whom you have sent to the House and the Senate. And you will be able to say, “My name is ____. I live in ____. I want you to co sponsor and pass the “Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 now before your Chamber. It gets us out of the UN and the UN out of the US. Once supposed pandemic after another is being used to cement their authority over our lives and our rights and we must stop this.
Further, compliance with any part of the UN agenda in government and civil society is the very opposite of a free society. I look to you to protect me and the Rule of Law here in the US.”
More information? Visit PreventGenocide2030.org which will give you much more of a deep dive.
And thank you for sharing this information as widely as you can.
Psychopaths ARE running everything!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
You have to wonder how the state of Florida allows this crap.