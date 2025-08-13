Share

Leave a comment



How do you make a genetically modified mosquito? Basically, you addict it to a substance that it cannot live without, send it out into the wilderness where you hope it cannot get its antidote, let it pass on the susceptible “I will die if I cannot get enough of this substance” gene to its offspring and, hoping that they cannot get their antidote, wait for them to die.

Literally.

The substance Oxitec uses is tetracycline. You know, the same tetracycline which is so common on farms, runoff water and so on? Yeah, that tetracycline.

What could possibly go wrong?

And what, exactly, are those genetic mutations and variations? How do we know exactly what DNA changes have been made in the mosquito and what that altered DNA might induce, produce or preclude in the things it transmits to us that might cause disease (e.g., malaria, zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, etc.) or in us through newly formatted proteins or DNA in the mosquito’s fluids injected into us in a bite? We don’t. If anyone does, they are not talking about it to us, their ultimate intended victims



Recall that Bill Gates, the gently smirking genocidalist,

thinks these mosquitos are a great idea. So great, in fact, that he has long been willing to put his money where his smirk is, bankrolling Oxitec in their GMO MOsquitos. They are not alone, however. Other companies and organizations with a happy take on population reduction have played in the genetic roulette sweepstakes:

There’s obviously gold in them that ills because Oxitec was acquired in 2015 for $160 Million US and it’s been going great guns since then.

But what, we have to ask, are these GMOsqitos designed to do to us when we are bitten? Are they Gates’ “Flying syringes”, injecting us against our will with God Only Knows What by mistake, accident or intention? Again, if anyone knows, they are not telling us.

Although denied, this “flying syringe” lunacy is a long term Gates smirk induction:

But I digress. What about Chikungunya? Ah, can you spell “Recombinant Virus Mutation Engineering”? How about spelling “Gain of Function Research”?

You see, as Jon Fleetwood helpfully points out, the Chinese CDC has been hard at work cooking up something new and wonderful for the world: a “bivalent recombinant adenovirus vector carrying genes from both West Nile virus and chikungunya virus (CHIKV).”

And, of course, having sprayed something in the air, precipitating major outbreaks of the something, now we need something to counter the something. Perhaps something like a vaccine? Superb idea!

Unless and until we say, and mean, and actually put our muscle behind, “Not only ‘NO!’, but ‘HELL, NO!” we will get more and more of their kill magic: their jabs, their restrictions, their illogic and our loss of every freedom we ever thought we had.

So here’s a tool for you: (202) 224-3121, the Congressional Switchboard. You call it, tell the nice person on the other end where you live and you will be able to speak with, or leave messages for the Congressional Members whom you have sent to the House and the Senate. And you will be able to say, “My name is ____. I live in ____. I want you to co sponsor and pass the “Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 now before your Chamber. It gets us out of the UN and the UN out of the US. Once supposed pandemic after another is being used to cement their authority over our lives and our rights and we must stop this.

Further, compliance with any part of the UN agenda in government and civil society is the very opposite of a free society. I look to you to protect me and the Rule of Law here in the US.”

More information? Visit PreventGenocide2030.org which will give you much more of a deep dive.

And thank you for sharing this information as widely as you can.