Using Vibro Tactic Technology (VTT)m a little piece of surgical tape can be 3FD printed to carry a life-changing message from your skin to your brain, giving your brain information that it needs to fix problems like pain, poor balance, insomnia, anxiety, erectile insufficiency, immune suppression, addictions, hopelessness and sadness and more. No drugs involved. No frequency input. Just data from your skin to your brain and back again. The results are frequently immediate, so you can tell if it is working for you. Not only that, the VTT patches come with a money back guarantee in case you are one of the few people that it does not help.

The little patch of surgical tape with the data printed on it is called “Super Patch” and is , available at https://DrRima.SuperPatch.com. Why is my name on it although I am not the inventor or the developer of it? Because this amazing, safe and frequently effective drug-free technology is marketed through affiliates and I absolutely jumped at the chance to help make this amazing technology available to people.

That is why I am writing this article. Are these “wearables” engaging in bio surveillance and genetic/genomic manipulation? Nope. Not only “NO!” but “Hell, NO!”.

These patches gently and effortlessly offer your brain information that it can use to voluntarily make things better for your mind or body. Information reverberates on a closed loop circuit between your brain and your body (skin, organs, hormones, etc.), but no information is fed out to any watching, invasive system. So these patches are like bandages with information on them to let the brain fix the boo boo, whatever the boo boo is. And the boo boo can be quite deeply seated and highly impactful.

Would you try Super Patch? I would. In fact, I did. Although I was VERY skeptical, (as I am with all new technologies), I was also open to checking out the possibility (as I am with all new technologies) that it might offer something positive, and I put two Super Patches on, expecting nothing but no response.

I was astonished. In moments the achiness and stiffness I was experiencing was gone. Not reduced, gone!

I am remarkably healthy, but I had been having morning stiffness on arising, pain in my hip joints and aching muscles in my hips and legs for hours after I woke up for some time. Nutritional remedies and natural anti-inflammatory compounds were not working for me and the discomfort was gradually getting worse.

I tried a combination of the Liberty (mobility enhancement since I was stiff) and Freedom (since I had discomfort) patches and, at least for me, the results were amazing. The symptoms were gone within minutes. Coincidence? Placebo? Possible. But I no longer have any of those problems. Ever. I used the patches for several days. The symptoms, which had been present for a couple of months, never came back.

Generally, a patch remains on (you can shower, swim or bathe with it on) for 24 hours. After that, it is a good idea to remove that one and put another on your body, generally on another spot so that no sensitivity to the adhesive on the tape can build up.

Now, it is possible that what I was experiencing were only temporary, self-limited issues and they would have gone away without any intervention. They had been getting more intense over months, however, and did not seem to be going away, but only getting more bothersome. Still, a case series of 1 proves nothing at all.

So I started collecting the results of people who were using one or more of the patches. The results were nothing short of astonishing. I am NOT sharing any of those because of the massive aversion that the FDA (aka:, “the Fraud and Death Agency”) is highly averse to testimonials, especially those on the internet. So no testimonials. And you will note that they are few and far between on the Super Patch website, too, DrRima.SuperPatch.com

You’ll see what I mean when I say that the reports were astonishing if you find a way to give the patches to people you care about and/or try the technology for yourself. By the way, your brain is smart enough to decode and use the information from two or more different patches at the same time so you can combine them if you feel like that makes sense. And the money back guarantee makes it easy to try.

The results were exceedingly impressive. So is the science it is based upon. I investigated the Super Patch system and learned that it is, indeed, based on Nobel Prize-winning science.

This is truly “Do No Harm medicine” since the tape square contains no drugs, introduces nothing but very gentle tactile data to the body using receptors that are there for that purpose and the entire system - your brain and your body - exercises its own choices in what to do with the data and how to make things better.

There can be no side effects because the Super Patch technology offers the brain and body a way to move to health and, if the brain and body choose to use that information, the only response is greater well-being without any downside.

Bottom line: Super Patch, https://DrRima.SuperPatch.com, offers small pieces of surgical tape 3D printed with haptic (tactile) code (i.e., carefully designed tiny bumps and whorls) which “speak” directly to the brain via Piezo-2 ion channel receptors. The brain “listens” and “speaks back” to the body, moving it in the direction of homeostasis (i.e., increased balance or health). The appropriate haptic codes for many different kinds of corrections exist and are available on the Super Patch site. In my experience, the vast majority of people who try them find Super Patch is an effective, safe, gentle and totally non-toxic path to increased well-being.

Since the input is a tiny amount of stimulation of the skin (which most people, including me, cannot detect) and uses no chemicals, frequency, or monitoring (no wearables here, Secretary Kennedy!) anyone seeking a better outcome for their health than they have right now would do well to visit Super Patch, https://DrRima.SuperPatch.com, and see if the possibility of using the skin to talk to the brain (and vice versa) has intrigued you enough to try it for yourself or someone you care about.

Here is some scientific background for those who like to have that sort of thing (as I do). In 2021, David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology.

Their work had begun in 2010 when Patapoutian discovered ion channel skin sensors. Julius and Patapoutian and their team eventually discovered several different types of receptors and proteins to interact with them in and under the skin. These receptors have a direct connection with, and reverberating circuitry the brain which accepts the information offered by the skin sensors, the haptic sensors, and responds to it with system-wide adaptation.

In his Nobel Prize Award Speech announcing the reason for the Prize, Dr. Patrik Ernfors said,



It had been known for a long time that nerves present in our skin and organs are responsible for extracting information about our environment, but a crucial unsolved question remained; what are the sensors that allow the nervous system to detect temperature and touch? The discovery of temperature sensors began with an interest in the chemical compound capsaicin in chili peppers, which gives rise to the hot and burning sensation experienced when eating spicy food. David Julius, after a diligent search, identified the sensor for capsaicin. When Julius investigated its ability to respond to heat, he realized that he had discovered a heat-sensing receptor. Through this discovery and the work that followed, Julius has provided insights about how we can gain awareness of ambient temperatures, such as feeling a hot cup of tea, the coolness of a shower and pain when touching a hot stove. That feeling of pain warns us of the occurrence or threat of bodily injury. Without this ability, we would be unable to protect ourselves from what is harmful. The discovery of temperature sensors was a great breakthrough, but the mechanism for sensing touch remained an enigma. Ardem Patapoutian discovered after strenuous efforts a novel class of proteins specifically tuned to respond to mechanical stimuli. The discovery by Patapoutian of the elusive sensor explains how our nervous system can detect touch and pressure. This explains, for example, how we can perceive objects we explore with our fingertips. It also equips us with a “sixth” sense which allows us to keep track of where our limbs are in space. Without this ability we would be unable to maneuver our arms and legs, for example while walking or when drinking that cup of hot tea. The 2021 Nobel Prize laureates have explained fundamental mechanisms underpinning how we sense the world within and around us. Our temperature and touch sensors are used all the time in every day of our lives. They continuously keep us updated about our environment, and without them even the simplest of our daily tasks would be impossible to perform. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, you have answered one of the most fundamental questions in human physiology. Your discoveries represent a paradigm shift in our understanding of how we can perceive and interact with our surroundings.” [Emphasis added - REL]

Not surprisingly, there are a number of different types of sensors in and under the skin: “Specific ion channels, such as the transient receptor potential (TRP) channel, respond to various stimuli, such as temperature, touch, and vibration, whose responses are conveyed from the skin to the brain…. [Among these,] ion channels, such as Piezo-1 and 2, are mechano-transducing (mechano-sensitive) and open in response to mechanical stimuli” This is particularly important since “Piezo-1 and 2 have a major bidirectional impact on transient receptor potential (TRP) ion channels, and TRPs also impact neurotransmitter release. Particularly existent in dorsal root ganglion (DRG) neurons, which are located in nerve endings, Piezo-2 is a key DRG activator.”

Note the word “bidirectional”. The skin has sensors which talk directly to the brain and the brain responds in a reciprocal dance toward fixing the problem reported by the haptic, or skin sensors.

The object of the dance is the achievement of homeostats. Here is another video that talks a bit about how the Super Patch VTT Technology actually works.

I urge you to consider exploring this groundbreaking, drug-free mode of helping your brain/body to function optimally.

And when you do so, not only are you supporting your own drug-free health options, but you are also supporting this publication and my work since, as an affiliate, your purchase brings me a small commission, making it easier for me to keep doing what I am doing.

So, at the same time your brain and body thank you, and so do I.

That link again is https://DrRima.SuperPatch.com

Please leave a comment if you have any questions or comments after you try the VTT technology.