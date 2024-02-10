Above you see the way Steve ends the revised revised version of his ”I give money to glaucoma research and I have glaucoma and I was being honored and I heard some cool stuff about how you can treat glaucoma simply and cheaply at home but I won’t tell you unless you pay me a little bit of money, which I really do not need because I am rich enough to have donated tens of millions of dollars to glaucoma research, which is why I was being honored when I heard the table chit chat and learned what I won’t tell you for free anymore! So there!” sub stack.

When I saw the preview version, the one that had shared the protocols (insulin eye drops was the first one, niacinamide was the second one with, I believe, pantothenic acid) I updated my article, thanked and congratulated him for doing the right thing. Here is that acknowledgement:

Here is the link to the preview format Steve just published including the two protocols: Two new ways to prevent vision loss (proven in 3 clinical trials) (kirschsubstack.com) Well done, Steve.

But I was too quick to appreciate, too quick to praise and too quick to thank the rich guy who needs a couple of bucks from you to make him want to tell you what he learned from dinner conversation and now owns so that he can rent it out to you.

Remember, this is the guy who has donated tens of millions, he tells us, to glaucoma research before, and apparently after, he, himself, developed glaucoma.

He is also the guy who offered a lady $10K on an airplane if she would take off her mask. He is the guy who offered a million, 5 million, half a million, etc., etc., to people to debate him. Rich guy. Plenty of dough. But he needs you to be a paying customer before he will share what he learned over a dinner table!

Nice, Steve, really nice. I guess where you live caring is not sharing. Caring is grifting a couple of bucks from anyone who might otherwise go blind (or see someone they love do so) because you do not believe caring is anything at all like sharing.

Let me be clear, Steve, and you can re-read my original open letter to you below, where I try to make this point very clearly: withholding information that you did not develop, patent, control, own or have proprietary control over, but which might literally save someone’s sight with the use of Vitamins B3 and B5 or simple insulin drops does not speak very well of your character, at least in my eyes.

And if you had developed patented, controlled, owned or had proprietary control of it, and it were that simple, you would be well advised, for the sake of your soul, or karma, or just plain nice guy-ness, to share that info as widely as you could anyway since these are easily available substances, the last two of which do not require a prescription, for heaven’s sake.

UGH!

Yours in health and freedom,

Dr. Rima

My original letter to Steve Kirsch



Dear Steve,

We have never spoken or communicated directly although I have tried more than a dozen times to connect with you (including filling out forms when you were looking to connect with MDs on our side, which I certainly am). Well, that’s not totally true: both of us were on a panel Sacha Stone was running and before the show I said you should give your gate keepers a raise because they were doing such a good job of making sure that I could not get through to you but that now that we were both in the same Green Room, I hoped we could connect.

Do you have hemorrhoids, Steve? Your response was consistent with an uncomfortable and distracting input such as that.

So, we have, despite my best efforts, never engaged before.

None the less, I have to reach out to you publicly (since we have no private channel) and tell you that you have succeeded in appalling, disgusting and sickening me.

You went to a party that you pay a lot of money to attend (the 2022 Annual Glaucoma Innovators Gala, see the photo above) either in direct admission fees or the millions of dollars that you and your wife Michele have donated to glaucoma research. And good on you for doing that, by the way.

That would suggest that you HAVE millions of dollars in excess of what you gave to support glaucoma research, because most often, people give away part of what they control, not all of it.

In your sub stack, which routinely, and usefully, in my opinion, questions the requirement for, the safety, the efficacy, the regulation and the origin of the COVID-19 jabs, you always ask people for money to support your work.

I choke every time I read that, but, hey, it is your sub stack, you can do it any way you like.

I do not have millions of anything useful as currency and I give my sub stack away because I figure that if it is useful, I do not want useful information behind a paywall when humanity if literally fighting amazingly powerful and well-organized forces for its very existence. But, as I said, it is your stack and if you feel that it makes your info more valuable or credible or it makes you feel validated, or whatever, that is your business. I am a great believer in “you do you and I’ll do me.” Up to a point.

And you have passed the point and left it far, far behind.

After pouring your millions into glaucoma research it turns out that your sight could have likely been spared with one of two simple, inexpensive and available methods that you learned about. You do not own them, you did not develop them. You do not hold patent or trade secret rights to them. And you know about them now. Maybe they can still help you. And you are all in on it, eager to share the marvelous news.

For a price. The price of a $ub$cription to your $ub $tack.

So, although you are a wealthy man, you will $ell information that is not yours, but is merely in your possession, for a paltry fee that you cannot possibly need to eat or pay for your next rent payment with or use for gas in your car to get to work to keep a roof over your head.

The $ub$cription paywall fee may be that money for some people. You do not know that it is not. I would assume that as a multimillionaire, you really do not give a damn whether it is or not.

But let us assume that not one of your readers who needs the information of which you are now in in possession, not ownership. Let’s assume that they can, every man Jack of them, afford whatever your fees are.

Do you believe that, in a stack NOT devoted to glaucoma or other specific medical issues, you have the right to withhold information that you randomly encountered just because you can? What does that say about who you are, Steve?

Why wouldn’t you rejoice that perhaps you had encountered something that might give, or restore the precious gift of sight and open your hand widely to share that glad tidings as widely as you could, without seeking to take ownership and extort money that you cannot possibly need more than the recipient of that largess, one might say, of that grace, would need it.

That is the act of a mean spirited person, Steve. I would like to think that is not what you are.

I do not subscribe to your stack or Dr. Alexander’s or Sasha Latipova’s or Katherine Watt’s or James Roguski’s or anyone else’s stack. Let me tell you why: I spend about 20 hours a day fighting this battle (check out https://PreventGenocide2030.org). I do not work as a physician (which generally provides a decent income) because I think treating the Body Politic is more important. I live on a widow’s allotment after my husband, Major General Albert N. Stubblebine III (US Army) was murdered 7 years ago and on my Social Security. Yes, I do see private patients in consultations when they request it, but I cannot afford the multiple fees required to read the multiple stacks.

I do have to balance what I have so that I can pay my water and electric bills. I can identify with someone going blind or with a loved one going blind who cannot afford your entry fee but is denied by your paywall what might do inestimable good and that is why I am so appalled, Steve.

Not right, Steve, not right.

How about putting out a stack saying that you are making the information available to anyone who wants it without a paywall and releasing what is not yours to sequester?

Prove me wrong and share the gift of the information that you were given at your fancy do.

Yours in health and freedom,

Rima E. Laibow, MD

Medical Director

Natural Solutions Foundation

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

Share Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Leave a comment

Dr Rima Truth Reports is a reader-supported publication. There is no paywall, so everyone is welcome to leave comments, participate in the community and read everything here since nothing is hidden behind a paywall. Your subscriptions and donations help to support our work and are deeply appreciated.