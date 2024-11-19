Discus: Corporate Censorship, Right, Left and Center.
Discus is easy, convenient and provides quick deep state and corporate censorship. If you are using it on your blog or site, just stop. Now.
Here’s the article I was trying to post on when I learned that I was banned by Headline Health:
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene wants men banned from women's spaces in 'all taxpayer-funded facilities' - Headline Health
And here is what I got when I clicked on the “Find Out” link.
Just who is Discus, anyway?
According to Wikipedia, “Disqus (/dɪsˈkʌs/) is an American blog comment hosting service for websites and online communities that use a networked platform. The company's platform includes various features, such as social integration, social networking, user profiles, spam and moderation tools, analytics, email notifications, and mobile commenting. It was founded in 2007 by Daniel Ha and Jason Yan as a Y Combinator startup.
In 2011, Disqus was ranked No. 2 in Quantcast's U.S. networks with 151 million monthly unique U.S. visits.[2] Disqus was featured on CNN, The Daily Telegraph, and IGN, and about 750,000 blogs and websites.[3] On December 5, 2017, Disqus was acquired by Zeta Global.[4][5] 1
Well, folks, it looks very much like Disqus is a State Censorship operation.
featured on about 750,000 blogs and websites.
So if you have one of those 3/4 of a million sites, get rid of Discus unless you want corporate censorship at your fingertips.
UGH! That’s even worse than eel head dumplings!