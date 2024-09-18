The Dr Rima Truth Reports Podcast airs live on PeopleForPeople.Ning.Com and Rumble.com/user/PeopleforPeople2022 from 6-8 PM Eastern every Tuesday.

Our show today covered three subjects: during Hour 1, Counsel Ralph Fucetola, my co host, shared the Hizballah pager explosions in Lebanon in which 3000 pagers in the hands and pockets of terrorists exploded simultaneously. The videos show young men, no women, some seriously injured, having been damaged by these explosions. Hizballah is a terrorist organization. These pagers help them to coordinate attacks on civilians, which is what terrorists do.

Following that, we reviewed the threat that C-293 presents not only to Canada, but to the entire world since it is a part of the well-oiled machine called the United Nations being used to bring down nation states and enslave the world. There is, by the way, no exaggeration in that statement, as is clear once you understand the game.

We talk about how the game works.

Then, in hour 2 we look at the coming manufactured new-and-improved-far-more-deadly-and-destructive-next-pandemic -in-the-series

UN Chess

Smallpox takes Monkey Pox,

Monkey Pox takes Planet

And here, for your reference, is the Package Insert to which I refer in this seminal discussion, as approved by the FDA: ACAM2000 - Package Insert (fda.gov)

