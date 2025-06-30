I hope you will take time to read the essay below. If you do not have the patience, time or the taste for that, here is the bottom line: Mark Carney, long the power behind the Candian Prime Minister’s “throne” and a committed globalist (who served, for example, as the UN Special Envoy for Climate Change and Economics, as well as the Governor of the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada), in his new public role as Prime Minister, has rammed through legislation which allows Cabinet Ministers, and thus, the Prime Minister, at whose pleasure they serve, to override, cancel, replace, rescind and remove any and all legislation, regulation, procedure, jurisprudence or jurisdiction about anything by any one or any body

In other words, the notion of Representative Democracy”, “Constitutional Democracy”, or a “Republic” answerable to the People in any form, through any steps, has just been cancelled in Canada through the actions of both the House of Commons (“the People’s House”, for God’s sake) and the Senate). In less than 1 month.

For those not familiar with the Candian Senate, which, unlike the US Senate is a chamber of people appointed by the Prime Minister, beholden, therefore to the Prime Minister and given to rubber stamping anything presented to it by the Prime Minister after the Prime Minister-controlled House of Commons passes it, allow me to present you with an ACTUAL, OFFICIAL, REAL picture of the Senate worthies, as published on their own site this week:

But back to governance, since the Canadian Clown Show is busy playing [with] itself:

Liberty, Freedom and Representative Governance have been bombed back into the Stone Age.

The photo above shows the German Reichstag or Parliament Building burning on February 27, 1933. Burned by the Nazis in order to consolidate support against a supposed external enemy in order to evoke support for a new tyrant to “protect” the workers of the threatened State.

The introduction of Special Powers to “protect” the “people” did not work out so well. What just took place in Canada is the burning of the Canadian Reichstag without matches. The devastation of rights, freedom, truth and, in the end, democracy, matches perfectly, however

.Canada is the belle weather, the harbinger. If we do nothing, every country in the world will fall to these barbarians. They are not AT our gates, they control our gates. Read this substack by Connie Shields

and then take a few minutes to read my discussion below. Then visit the Action Site, PreventGenocide2030.org



to take the actions there to make sure that the US and other countries avoid Canada’s horrifying fate.

A bright and prominent public figure with a very large audience just wrote that he was not scheduling me to talk about this on his very widely watched show because he has ‘a lot on his plate, leaving no time to think about the UN.”

When do you think about it? When your government has been reduced to rubble and your rights are gone? When your property has been seized for the greater good? When your children are forced into indoctrination camps and you and they are forcefully “treated” “for your own good” before you can be released from the camps, if you are ever released from them? Or when you are in line for the extermination which you are being sent to for the greater good, or for wrong think, or wrong gender or wrong skin?

When is a good time to think about it? How about while we still have an opportunity to do something about it? How about now?

I promise you, the threat is real today. Only exiting the UN and then making sure that its globalist control system is excised totally from our lives, our schools, our legislatures, our hospitals, our churches, our world will protect us and give us a viable future as humans with autonomy and freedom of will - and won’t!

So let’s go back to the discussion of what our government evolved into, at least in theory, from tribal strong man tyranny, to the notion of a participatory government (for some, at least) in Roman times through medieval Right of Kings to the revolutionary Quasi-egalitarian concepts of the Age of Enlightenment to Representative Democracy to impending utter and total globalist destruction, cycling back into inescapable tyranny. This time, you see, the mechanism of tyranny is not external to the enslaved, but is encoded in their biology through implanted bioweapons, including advanced surveillance and frequency command and control technology.

“Republic” comes from Latin and means “Belonging to the people” and, at least in theory, all eligible people had a voice, and many had a vote in one governing body or another. Things fell apart pretty quickly, and power was, not surprisingly, consolidated at the top (because wherever the power is consolidated automatically becomes the top).

Tribal strong men consolidated their power, striking bargains with or just striking at, other power centers. The autocratic powers of the powerful grew so repressive in England that the unhappy victims of the nobles’ ruthless exercise of power forced King John of England at Runnymede near Windsor on July 15, 1215, to sign the

"Magna Carta”, the Charter of Liberties (written by the Archbishop of Canterbury), in order to make peace with a bunch of rebellious barons.

The document promised the protection of church rights, protection for the barons (not everyone, just the barons) from illegal imprisonment, access to swift and impartial justice, and limitations on feudal payments to the Crown. It set up an implementing body, a council of 25 barons.

Sounded good. Shared power. In reality, not so much. Tyrants do not give up their power easily. Neither side stood by their commitments, and before the Barons and the King could really get their teeth into a fight about those rights, the charter was annulled by one of history’s most powerful Popes, Innocent III (22 February 1161 – 16 July 1216), on August 24, 1215.

So, at least in 1215, at least for some people, at least theoretically, somebody had some rights for all of 41 days. The barons were not happy campers. Rather than riding off en masse to one or more of the Pope’s endless crusades, they went to war with their King in what is known was the “First Baron’s War” (a two-year civil war from 2115-1217.)

The fact that it is called “the FIRST Baron’s War” lets you know pretty clearly that the First Baron’s War was not the end of this conflict between centralized and shared power.

That process, the massive struggle between the strongman/King/Pope/Dictator/Comisar/El Jefe who has consolidated all the power and those over whom he wields that power (the People/King/Pope/Communists/Freedom Fighters/Rebels/Comrades), who want it for themselves, is endless and enduring. Usually what happens is that after the falderol of “liberation” and “freedom from oppression” settles down, the new verse is just the same as the old verse, although it is often a worse verse and the new repression replaces the old repression.

Until the Enlightenment. The Age of Reason, as it was also called, was supposed to change that. From the late 17th to the early 19th century values emerged, were discussed and honed, on a wide range of intellectual and philosophical ideas and ideals. Overlapping the Age of Science, social values, along with scientific ones, which were based in rationalism and empiricism, became [somewhat] firmly embedded in social thinking and, thanks to a series of [clandestinely stimulated and promulgated] allegedly spontaneous revolutions, the concept of Representative Democracy was born and instituted in various countries.

In that form of governance, rights come from above and government rests on the rights and agreement of the People. It is their sufferance which confers powers; the systems were created so that no one power center could hold all, or even most, of the power.

People had access to the Courts and the Courts could overturn or cancel unjust legislative actions. Legislative actions were undertaken by those sent to seats of power by the people and were responsible to them, sometimes even being recallable by the expressed ire and disapproval of the People. And the strong man, the “Executive”, also served at the will of, and through the permission of, the people.

The People could bend the will of governance, in all of its forms, to their will, by the strong and clear exertion of that will.

Yeah. Right. Nice work if you can get it AND KEEP IT.

The history and reality of governance and politics in the modern world is, in essence, the history of the struggle between the consolidation centralization of power and its decentralization.

Globalists like the infinitely dangerous Carney, by their very definition, want a centralized power over the entire world residing only in their hands. And, entirely lunatic creatures that they are, they have institutionalized, rationalized and even normalized the fundamentally insane notion that through eugenics and enslavement at every level, they can reduce the serf population to such a level of helplessness and futility that they can never rise up to engage in the struggle, leaving them, BANSAI!, in power for at least 10,000 years, or forever.

They are quite crazy and, in my view, truly wicked enough (define that as you will, all definitions will work quite well here), to see this “divinification” of themselves and the endless destruction and enslavement of their subjects as the fulfillment of some sort of Mission.

By the way, I can tell you, as a psychiatrist with many, many years’ experience of dealing with the entire spectrum of crazy, that these folks are at least at 297 on the crazy scale of 1-10. And that enhanced lunacy is largely because of the self-reinforcement and enhancement by the crowd. Globalism, rationalized world tyranny resting on Eugenics and degradation of the human species from the DNA outward, is, in all its forms, is truly the lowest and worse expression of “The Madness of Crowds”

None of us can afford to be too busy to save ourselves, can we?

I do not know if Canada can be rescued from the maw of the beast that just took out its heart and may have destroyed its soul. But it certainly serves as an object less for the rest of us.

Right now, assuming you do not live in Canada, there are still actions that you can take, in your country, especially the US, to prevent governance from being bombed back to the stone age.

Visit PreventGenocide2030.org. Take the actions there. Spread them. Talk to your Circle of Influence. Keep talking. We have only a limited time before we can no longer talk or act or save ourselves and our world. Unless you are too busy.