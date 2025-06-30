Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Baird's avatar
Paul Baird
6d

Whether in plain sight or in secret, the shadow world government always controls the transient politicians and the mainstream media. This is just another step into the light as they get bolder and more evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
LINDA S MELICK's avatar
LINDA S MELICK
6d

Thanks for the heads up, Rima. The Light of Truth is revealing these dark agendas that have been hidden for eons. And now that Light will prevail in the days to come, but we need to be vigilant and stand up in small communities not complying to their evil crap. I'm holding space for their evil systems to collapse, so we can create a better future for us all. Blessings on our journey. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture