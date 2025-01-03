I do not know who the author of “Scientific Progress” is, but he or she has done a wonderful job of parsing out the particulars of how and why WHO, serving the needs of the UN, serving the needs of the controlling Destructocrats behind them (including, according to Scientific Progress, a strong Masonic presence, have worked so long and so hard to do that.

We know that children are being corrupted on the orders of the UN. We know that to protect them from gender lies presented as an ideology and a science that confuses, damages and destroys young people and their capacity to love and therefore to form families and reproduce.

We know that the only effective way to stop it while we still can is to get the Heald of State to write a letter withdrawing from the UN. Trump will be the Head of State come January 20, 2025.

Click here, PreventGenocide2030.org, to send 4 quick and impactful tweets (X) to Trump to demand that he get the US out of the UN.

Then let your friends know so they can retweet, comment, share and repost. It is critically important for you to motivate your own friends and colleagues to do exactly the same to multiply our force and build the vast popular pressure we need to help Trump realize that he MUST withdraw the US from the UN,

By the way, that will extricate us from all of the parts of the UN, such as the deadly WHO. Sounds like a plan to me!