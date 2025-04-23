Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
1d

Indeed Rima.

Along with Margaret Anna Alice's 'philanthropath', Mathew Crawford's 'kulangeta' (the Inuit word for psychopath), another recent addition to my vocabulary is Toby Roger's frequent use of 'iatrocide'.

Just a guess, but a minority (morally autonomous altruists) has been fighting a minority (Cluster B personality sociopaths) since the stone age in a never-ending war of mankind against its own worst nature.

Though not optimistic, some of us can not help but to go down fighting the good fight ... that fable of 'The Scorpion and the Frog' thingy.

Cheers from Japan Rima.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies by Rima E Laibow MD and others
Gordon Groves's avatar
Gordon Groves
1d

The Life Insurance companies' actuarial tables revealed a 40 percent rise in all-cause mortality following the introduction of the Covid shots. Crunch the numbers and you get more than 3 million dead and 30 million disabled for life. By now the numbers are much higher, since the lipid encapsulates often taken six months to a year or more to break open and dump their deadly payloads into the body. People are still dying from the encapsulated poisons. Is this an epidemic , a pandemic, or murder by the military?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rima E Laibow MD
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture