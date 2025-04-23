A miracle occurred in 2020: a seasonal disease with a known periodicity and predictable annual death rate disappeared from the face of the earth. for a year. Then, with no explanation in sight or hearing for why it had not killed millions of people during that year, it reappeared. No scientific curiosity was aroused (a near miraculous event in itself until one realizes that no supernatural explanation need be invoked, given that grants to study the disappearance of the endemic disease were not widely available), suggesting strongly that

Influenza literally disappeared, world wide, occasioning virtually no notice, but not reducing the call for influenza injections.

leading the CDC to acknowledge that the Year that Influenza Disappeared, 2020, saw so few cases that an estimate of the overall burden posed by the disease could not even be estimated:

The year before, the cumulative hospital rate in the US was 66.2 people per 100,000 but during the Miracle Year, that cumulative hospital rate was 0.8 per 100,000 people. So the overall influenza health burden decreased by 82.75 times or 8275%. But somehow, amazingly, trusting the science, we never learned that a decrease of 8000+% indicated that we had been having an outbreak, an epidemic or a pandemic which then disappeared from the face of the earth for the space of a year.

Instead, the utterly astonishing sudden and unprecedented disappearance of influenza, influenza burden and influenza mortality was a big, fat, totally unworthy of notice

because the destructocrats and controllagarchs had something new and shiny to play with and it was much more interesting, with a great deal of as-yet unexplored potential:

Yee Haw! We had us a brand new, ready-made, killer-on-the-loose rip snortin’ COVID-19, SARS-2-COV by God, for sure pandemic, confirmed by the same public health geniuses who apparently failed to notice the disappearance of a major public disease:

Fascinatingly, the number of hospitalizations and the number of deaths which this new deadly, terrifying, awful, gonna kill us all for sure once in a lifetime zombie apocalypse disaster disease was pretty much the same as what would have been expected if influenza had not disappeared. The science says so and it is always important, after all, to follow the science:

Now, I am by no means qualified to speak in detail about statistics or epidemiology. I can interpret graphs and compare data sets, making sense out of them, however. And when you do that, you will see that the graphs below from a variety of different sources do not measure quite the same statistics in quite the same ways.

None the less, coupled with the fact that, pandemic palaver and propaganda to the contrary notwithstanding, financial inducements to hospitals to make sure that “COVID” appeared as diagnosis and cause of death regardless of reality, lack of excess deaths anywhere in the pandemic-paralyzed world prior to the gene therapy bioweapon “vaccine” rollout and the totally worthless PCR “case counts”, we managed to find us some hospitalizations and deaths.

We called them COVID-19, dumping the older, inconvenient and unhelpful (but accurate) diagnosis of influenza, and we found us some just about the same number of hospitalizations and deaths, as it happened.

Here is what WHO FluNet has to say on the topic looking at the missing influenza season:

And here is what the world got to see in its place:

Yesterday, I shared an articles showing that in a Greek study, more than half of the “Covid Deaths” were no such thing. If we take a look at the remaining deaths, I think we will see that a novel gain of function virus, pangolin released or leaked, was not the problem, either.

Doctors were given deadly remdesivir, midazolam and incorrect ventilator setting protocols to make sure that there were enough deaths to count as a pandemic, especially once the propaganda was in full swing. Rewards were put in place as diagnosis bounties in hospitals and death bounties once the deadly protocols, used after early treatment, the mainstay of public health for millennia, were firmly ensconced.

And it was easy enough to ensconce them. Here are the US and UK guidelines for determining cause of death when COVID was the diagnosis du jour, since without enough “COVID” deaths, you couldn’t make the pandemic flag fly, nor could you cover up the “vaccine” slaughter.

Let’s take a look at two concrete examples of national guidance: the United States’s guidance (in the CDC’s Vital Statistics reporting guidance, published 2023) and the United Kingdom’s guidance (in the Office for National Statistics’s guidance, published 2022). Both provide very similar guidelines for medical practitioners on the completion of death certificates.2 Both guidelines state that if the practitioner suspects that COVID-19 played a role in an individual’s death, it should be specified on the death certificate. In some cases, COVID-19 may be the underlying cause of death, having led to complications such as pneumonia or ARDS, so COVID-19 should be listed.3 Although confirmed cases are reliant on a positive laboratory confirmation of the COVID-19 test, a laboratory diagnosis may not be required for it to be listed as the cause of death. The UK’s guidelines, for example, make clear that practitioners should complete death certificates to the best of their knowledge, stating that “if before death the patient had symptoms typical of COVID-19 infection, but the test result has not been received, it would be satisfactory to give ‘COVID-19’ as the cause of death, and then share the test result when it becomes available. In the circumstances of there being no swab, it is satisfactory to apply clinical judgement.” This means a positive COVID-19 test result is not required for a death to be registered as COVID-19. In some circumstances, depending on national guidelines, medical practitioners can record COVID-19 deaths if they think the signs and symptoms point towards this as the underlying cause. The US CDC’s guidelines also make this clear with an example: the death of an 86-year-old female with an unconfirmed case of COVID-19. It was reported that the woman had typical COVID-19 symptoms five days prior to suffering an ischemic stroke at home. Despite not being tested for COVID-19, the coroner determined that the likely underlying cause of death was COVID-19 given her symptoms and exposure to an infected individual.

But surely, you might ask, surely, despite the propaganda about the pandemic and the transfer of legitimate influenza diagnoses to the propagandemic column, surely there was a real problem, a real disease, a real lab leak of Gain of Function deadliness, wasn’t there? Even the White House says there was a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Technology, right?



Well, not so much, if you consider the careful arguments and research of Debbie Lehrman

This is a must read. And please note Debbie’s comment about WHO: she remarks that the Trump ploy is to apparently withdraw and then negotiate what it wants to have in that dangerous and unnecessary organization which is now suffering a $1.9 Billion dollar shortfall from our alleged withdrawal.

The problems is that it is only alleged. You see, ONLY the Head of State, in the US, that President, can actually withdraw the US from a UN-related organization or membership.

As I have repeated since Trump did this flimflam twinkle toes nonsense during his first term, ands since he repeated it this time around, by having the Secretary of State (Mike Pompeo in Round 1 and Marco Rubio in Round 2) write the withdrawal letter, he has managed to make it appear as if we have withdrawn from that body without actually doing so. Twice!

AND he has said we will keep doing all the Pandemic Preparedness and Response insanity but we will give the immeasurable profits to our friends closer to home, rather than the more distant globalists.

This would also explain, perhaps, why the faux People’s Champion RFK, Jr., has failed to separate the NIH from the WHO as its National Focal Point or sever any of the other ties to the WHO which so tightly bind the Health and Human Services Administration. It might also explain why we have not declared ourselves free of the International Health Regulations and a host of other otherwise perplexing mysteries.

In short, in addition to there never having been a pandemic, only a propagandemic, we are still in the web of the globalists’ destruction plan although a faux withdrawal and a faux “HHS” triumph are being used to suck the air out of our sails and neuter the health freedom movement.

Why? Well, take a look at the road map of WHO world domination under its tyrannical One Health Agenda, to which we subscribe and from which neither Trump nor Kennedy have distanced any part of the US and its agencies and functions.

There was no pandemic. There was a propagandemic used to justify a massive genocide through bioweapons (still available and being pushed in the US and elsewhere, still being jabbed into pregnant women and infants with more to come), a massive social destruction and capture through insane and illogical “Public Health” measures like masking and lockdowns and vaccine passports and qarantine.

All of this, every single bit of it, comes, as so many of our problems do, directly from the UN. WHO is a subsidiary organization and does the bidding of the central command and control operational destruction machine. That is the visible part of the UN that we get to see, or at least hear about.

And staying in that body assures that we are agreeing to nothing short of our demise at the hands of the BSC monsters who have not yet begun the final stages of their victory over humanity, over us, over our rights, our reproduction, our minds and our thoughts: the UN.

