“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and one of its offices have released a new tool that lets people see the levels of contaminants in various foods, such as fruits and vegetables. The tool is an online searchable database that lists contaminant levels. Unveiled on March 20, it lets users filter by contaminant type as well as food category, with examples including milk, pistachios, and bananas. “HHS is committed to radical transparency to give Americans authentic, informed consent about what they are eating,” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. “This new Chemical Contaminants Transparency Tool is a critical step for industry to Make America Healthy Again.”

The tool referred to is a rather complex compendium of rather technical information

The FDA noted “The levels above show the safety limits for contaminants in food, but do not imply that the presence of these chemical at the specified level is necessarily permissible. FDA’s prior guidances on these chemicals remains an important resource to understand the levels shown in the chart. As explained by acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner, M.D., M.P.H., “While it’s ideal to have no contaminants in our food, they can sometimes occur. Eating a variety of nutrient-rich foods from all major groups – vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy, and protein – can help minimize exposure.”

Translation:

“Your food can have this and this much of that and that contaminant. It might, or it might not. You cannot tell by using this tool although you might think you can. And if the levels are exceeded in your food, well, how would you know and what would you do about it? We [the FDA, USDA, EPA, etc.] certainly are not interested in doing much. So here you go, Gullible Consumer. Use the tool and it’ll make you feel like “radical transparency” actually means something.”

As far as I can tell, it does not. These levels are industry mollifying, terribly toxic levels permitted under the Codex Alimentarius system for the weaponization of food. Using them as the standard of anything related to health is utterly nonsensical.

But Bobby’s trumpeting this “tool” as if it were a gift to the soon-to be healthy consumer.

OK, let’s use Bobby’s tool for “radical transparency” for, say, bananas. When we use it to search for contaminants in bananas, for example, we find that bananas (organic? from what country? Cavendish bananas? Red bananas? Plantains, also known as cooking bananas?) are contaminated, or may be contaminated at levels above the acceptable upper limits for three serious poisons, Aldrin and Dieldrin and Chlordane OR HIGHER. The levels are “actionable” but these bananas are available for sale, now, today, in your supermarket.

If we can look up the chemical contamination, we are somehow making ourselves healthy, according to Bobby and his “radical transparency”. Free radical transparency? I guess we could fry the bananas in tallow, rather than seed oil, right?

Aldrin, Dieldrin and Chlordane, we learn are present at levels that require someone to do something about the poison in the food.

Except that’s not what’s happening.

First of all, a tool like this, released on March 20, 2025, 35 days after Bobby Kennedy was sworn in as the 26th Secretary of Health and Human Services, takes time to build and test. The tool was “updated” on March 20, 2025. It is merely a handy compendium of Codex toxic allowances.

Great MAHA strategy! Clearly, the “new” tool either was already in place or was in the works quite a while ago and, like any politician, Bobby saw that it had an advantage and called it his very own.

Trump did the same with what he announced as the “Stargate Project”, a massive AI surveillance and control system under development in the Biden era, according to Reuters and other sources (“A week before he left office, President Biden signed an Executive Order “leasing federal sites owned by Defense and Energy departments to host gigawatt-scale AI data centers and new clean power facilities”). In fact, the project’s 10 massive data centers were already under construction before the November election which put Trump back in the White House. But Trump’s Day 3 announcement wrapped himself and his fledgling administration in whatever glory is to be had in the installation of a full spectrum dominance surveillance package.

So, while singing the praises before Congress of the utterly deceptive initiation of the massively genocidal Operation Warp Speed as “an extraordinary accomplishment”, Bobby Kennedy whitewashed the injection into the global population of a thinly disguised bioweapon, which, like the Stargate Project and the “New toxicity tool” was long (and expensively) in the making by the US Department of Defense and its deadly partners, waiting to be launched on an unsuspecting public cocooned in a pack of lies to hide its true natures from us, the victims of the genocide.

An “extraordinary accomplishment”, indeed.

Let’s talk about vaccines and chronic disease, shall we? And perhaps we should start with the great destroyer of minds and lives, autism (and, no, I do not buy that a poisoned brain is a wonderful thing once it has been renamed “Neurodiversity” any more than gender confusion is a wonderful thing once it has been renamed as “Transgenderism”.)

Bobby Kennedy knows full well that vaccines cause autism. He knows that the all-important cytochrome P450 detoxification system is immature in children (typically until about 36 months in white babies and somewhat later in black ones (with the system in baby boys maturing later than in baby girls). And he knows that the MMR vaccine is particularly difficult for the immature detoxification functions to contend with, leading to a propensity for regressive autism to develop after babies receive this vaccine even more frequently than when they receive other vaccines. He published “Deadly Immunity”, which discussed the Simpson Wood papers, in Rolling Stone in 2005, after all. Rolling Stone later retracted the article. Kennedy knows what the Simpson Wood documents, along with vast amounts of other data, show. He knows what Walter Thompson, PhD, and a host of others have revealed. But are you hearing about it from him? Crickets. Are you hearing about banning any use of toxic jabs in babies and children (and adolescents and adults, for that matter), whether conventional or mRNA?

But suddenly, Bobby Kennedy is over the moon about frying GMO potatoes in tallow rather than seed oils so that we can be healthy, eating better junk food.

Tallow, as you recall, is the rendered (cooked) fat of animals, especially cattle. Adipose tissue (that is, fat cells) are the body’s holding tanks for toxins that the body cannot otherwise dispose of when the liver, skin, lungs, kidneys and bowel are overwhelmed or have no mechanism to detoxify and/or expel these toxins. So, boiling down and straining off the hair and hide, along with other debris from diseased and toxic fat cells from diseased animals who have been confined, vaccinated, fed antibiotics along with their commercial diet of genetically modified feed, pesticide and herbicide-rich plants, fed concrete dust and chicken beaks and heads, feet and feathers to fatten them in filthy feed lots and then deep frying anything at all in it is not a way to make anyone healthy again, but it sure is a great distraction from the main event.

Yes, Bobby, you know perfectly well that we are sick because of our food, but we are sicker because of our vaccines. And, Bobby, it appears pretty clear to me that you are pussy footing around that reality and talking out of both sides of your mouth while saying, as far as I can decode it, essentially nothing.

As an aside, Bobby, did you lie to Congress and pretend that you did not know all the things that you have said and documented for decades now or did you undergo a brain transplant and genuinely become someone else inhabiting the skin of the former Children’s Health Defense advocate for “safe and effective” food and medicines and vaccines and radiation levels?

Why is there a single mRNA vaccine permitted for use in any “public health” context in the United States? Why is there a single vaccine permitted for use in any “health” or “public health” context in the United States?

Why are you not calling out every mRNA vaccine the bioweapon that it is, sham tested on maybe some mice or on some unwitting volunteers with data then ginned up or sequestered until a Court Order helped us all out a bit?

Are you actually our guy, Bobby, or are you a poseur put in place to distract us, take the wind out of our sales and deflect our attention while more deaths and reduction in fertility and human loss and tragedy takes place under your indifferent gaze?

Why have you not spoken about the natural immunity provided by the Canadian research ostriches now under a threatened death sentence in order to keep the bioweapon/vaccine narrative alive? That information has been presented to you by people close to you, Bobby. I know that you received the information. Your response? a deeply political one: silence.

Then we have to ask what - and who - are you, Bobby?

Back to the “new tool” that lets us check on what the safety of our food is. The ballyhooed “tool” that lets you know that the agencies that supposedly regulate contaminants in food really do not give a damn about the purity of your food makes it clear that once a food has passed criteria and there is an “actionable” level of poison in it, nothing much happens. Those bananas laced with aldrin, dieldrin and chlordane are still on the market. In fact, the “action levels” of these three significant toxins are those set by Codex Alimentarius:

and

The reference, CPG 575.100, is compliant with Codex levels for these poisons. They are still on the market, at - OR ABOVE - the “action level”.

Why? You have the power to issue bans and recalls, Bobby. I don’t see a shortage of bananas, and, thus, no shortage of aldrin, dieldrin and chlordane poisonings.

The FDA knows that bananas are toxic, knows that the three toxins listed (which I am quite sure do not comprise a complete list of the toxins lurking in these sweet fruits consumed so frequently by children) are potent incitants of many different types of chronic and acute illnesses, including neurological illnesses and cancer. Why are they still available for purchase and why have far lower, far less toxic levels not been enforced to protect everyone who eats a banana?

Here is the Codex Standards for Bananas, to which the US is “harmonized”: fao.org/fao-who-codexalimentarius/sh-proxy/de/?lnk=1&url=https%253A%252F%252Fworkspace.fao.org%252Fsites%252Fcodex%252FStandards%252FCXS%2B205-1997%252FCXS_205e.pdf.

Is it because, despite being the darling of the Health Freedom movement for a very long time, while Bobby Kennedy is chanting “MAHA, MAHA, MAHA” to his boss’ “MAGA, MAGA, MAGA”, their bosses, the folks issuing the orders, are actually intoning “MEDA, MEDA, MEDA”, Make Everybody Dead Already!

Which brings me directly back to the UN.

So really MAHAing means really uncoupling from Codex Alimentarius, means really uncoupling from the World Health [sic] Organization, from UNICEF, from UNESCO, from the Food and Agriculture Organization, in short, from every part of the United Nations.

As Secretary of Health and Human Services, Bobby, if you really are committed to MAHAing us, you should be meeting with every relevant Congressional Committee, holding hearings for Congress (which you have the ability and budget to do) and working as hard as you can to support the passage of the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Act of 2025, which now is before the US Congress.

People reading this are already telling Congress that by visiting PreventGenocide2030.org and taking the Action Item there. Why aren’t you using the might and power of the organization with which you have been entrusted to do the same, Bobby?

Which is it for you, really? MAHA/MAGA or MEDA? It’s really quite a binary choice.

There is literally no way to MAHA us without getting out of the death machine which is determined to MEDA us instead. And you know that perfectly well, Bobby.

When I closed my medical and psychiatric practice in 2004, creating the Natural Solutions Foundation in partnership with my husband, Maj. Gen. Albert N. Stubblebine III (US Army, Deceased), its sole purpose was to derail the Globalist Depopulation agenda. It still is.

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

Way back in 2024, we looked at the globalists long-laid, and not-yet-fully embedded, plans and chose food as our first target. Everyone, we reasoned, eats. And every woman on the planet, and a whole lot of men, know that in order to keep themselves, their families and their communities strong and healthy, their food had to be clean, nutritious, affordable and accessible.

We knew that the UN was weaponizing food all around the world with the clear intent of reducing the quality and safety of food while degrading agricultural practices. The mechanism for this degradation was the Codex Alimentarius Commission (“Codex”), run jointly by the World Health [sic] Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Would you believe, Bobby, that when we wrote about Codex, sites like Snopes.com said that no such thing actually existed and that it was only a conspiracy theory? They got it partly right, Bobby, since Codex certainly is a conspiracy reality, which you know quite well.

We studied Codex, the Sanitary and Phyto Sanitary Agreement that it based its work on, how countries could protect their people and their food supply from destruction, and, with the exceptional help and participation of Counsels Ralph Fucetola and Jim Turner, we wrote The Codex Book, which contained model legislation that countries could use to protect their people from the devastation which Codex implements globally. We knew that Codex was, and is, steered and driven primarily by the US Big Pharma/Big Medica/Big Depopulation forces at each of the Codex meetings taking place somewhere in the world each week and in every decision taken at its annual meeting in Rome. Codex relations and representation are under USDA, Bobby, but, since it is about food and health, you have a huge role to play in what our positions are there. Right now, they are flagrantly genocidal, MEDA, not MAGA.

Along the way, I gave a lecture at Bauman College which was recorded and went viral globally called “Nutricide” (here’s an updated version: Nutricide Revisited - Brighteon.com).

It details the creation of Codex Alimentarius by the Nazi IG Farben civilian genocidalists who got out of prison after short sentences following World War II, went back to work as the heads of the major pharmaceutical corporations in Germany (Rockefeller connections still intact) and, still looking for a way to depopulate and conquer the world, suggested to the fledgling UN that it take over food worldwide.

Initially only a voluntary set of standards, continually lowering and toxifying food quality, when the World Trade Organization was created in Doha in 1992, its massive economic sanctions became the huge stick its now-empowered Codex enforcers carried.

So the bananas laced with Aldrin, Dieldrin and Chlordane (and God alone only knows what else) are acceptable for international shipment and sale and, more importantly, for human consumption because Codex makes it OK. And the handy-dandy tool that provides “radical transparency” offers the consumer some sort of twinkle toes nonsense of assurance that someone set a limit of some sort on toxins in food, which doesn’t seem to mean a damn thing.

The US has been the biggest cheer leader on the planet in “harmonizing” US food standards with Codex ones, down, down, down, as the Masters of Death control the world’s food standards and supply. Can’t you hear them chanting MEDA, MEDA, MEDA, Bobby? The rest of us can.

Bobby, if you want to Make America Healthy Again, it is imperative that you uncouple the US food supply from the control of the US Agribiz forces which are coterminous with the pharmaceutical industry which is coterminous the pesticide/herbicide/additive industry which is coterminous with the bioengineering/GMO industry which is coterminous with the vaccine industry which is coterminous with the medical industry.

That means that you will need to END the “harmonization” of US food standards and practices with anything to do with Codex Alimentarius. It means that when you fire the bureaucrats from HHS, you need to keep the scientists, beef up their labs and support systems and encourage them to actually do science, not threaten and intimidate them (see the horrifying case of Walter Thompson, PhD re: autism and vaccines for a great example of that).

It means, Bobby, that you will have to sever the National Institutes of Health from its position as the National Focal Point of the World Health [sic] Organization and remove what is loosely and incorrectly identified as Public Health [sic] from its current status as the willing handmaiden of pharmaceutical vaccine-pushers and depopulationists like Bill Gates, GAVI, Welcome Foundation, et. al.

It means, Bobby, that conflicts of interest will have to be redefined (by Congress? By Executive Order?) so that no one with any financial interest in the outcome of any decision they are engaged in making in any way can participate in that decision without forfeiting their entire personal asset base and facing draconian criminal and civil penalties.

It means, Bobby, that you must act on what you know to be the single largest cause of chronic disease, far more significant than the horrific regulatory participation in the destruction of the integrity of our food supply, the assault on immune and biological integrity presented by EVERY vaccine, whether “conventional” or mRNA. It means that you are going to have to stop pussyfooting and pretending that there might be safe vaccines, suspend their use, protect the population and endorse safe, natural immune supports like Vitamin A, all the B Vitamins, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc, nano silver, acupuncture, herbs and nutritional protocols and the rest of the safe and effective tools we have to Make America Healthy Again AND Keep It That Way.

It means, Bobby, that you need to force the FCC to do what your stunning environmental case in the Second Circuit compelled it to do by determining and enforcing the non-ionizing radiation standards which industry-capture of that agency has allowed it to ignore for decades, resulting in tumors and other horrifying effects on the population.

It means, Bobby, that your agencies, especially the FDA, must release the choke hold on natural infusion products like Vitamins, minerals, metabolic supports like phosphatidyl choline, EDTA, amino acids and even infusion fluids like 1/2 normal saline to allow their prices to go back down and their availability to be returned to pre-assault levels.

It means that your agency must halt its attacks on compounding pharmacies and restore both informed consent and creative formulation in the private collaboration between doctor and patient.

It means that the ongoing war on frequency treatments, so powerful, safe and beneficial for patients, and so devastatingly bad for Big Pharma and Big Medica, must be prioritized and supported, not demonized and attacked by your regulators and lawyers.

It means, Bobby, that your agency must recognize that there is no such thing as an epidemic or a pandemic in modern society once adequate nutritional levels based on clean, abundant and nutritious food, along with sanitation and modern hygiene are in place. That means you can junk the junk “science” and scam of “Pandemic Preparedness and Response”, implementing the tyrannical and totally absurd “One Health [sic]” agenda of full spectrum destruction of life, liberty and the pursuit of anything even remotely like happiness (“You will own nothing, and you will be happy.”)

And, critically, crucially, Bobby, you must halt the industrialization and globalization of agriculture now underway to, literally, exterminate all natural food.

In case you missed it, because you have been made Health and Human Services Secretary, not Secretary of Agriculture, here is the plan, laid out clearly and brilliantly by the clear-sighted Connie Shields of Unlock Alberta (which is not part of the United States, by the way).

Her analysis pertains to the US and its food supply just as it does to Canada because the tyranny is global. And, as you know, the destruction of the food supply, its quality and its capacity to support health, through our representation at each and every Codex meeting, and the World Health [sic] Organization falls directly under your control.

Oh, yes, while we are at MAHA, Bobby, you need to ban, outright, ALL GMO products of every type and description. They are both devastating to our health in their own right, devastating to our gut bacteria, upon which so much immune and functional health depends, massive delivery systems for devastating chemical contamination which they have been engineered to withstand during growth and with which they are doused at harvest, devastating to our immune systems and devastating to the environment. America’s health includes its environment, after all, not just its people.

While you are at it, you might want to MAPFAHA, Make America’s Pets and Farm Animals Healthy Again, by cleaning up the FDA’s lax and laughable animal feed standards which actually make its awful human food standards look good by comparison.

So, we watch, wait and wonder what your agenda is, Bobby, who you really are, in fact. You have been entrusted with an immensely important job which you can use to literally restore immune and functional vigor to an entire country and, by its position of leadership globally, have a massive impact on world health. Or are you there to offer us smoke, mirrors and tallow while the genocidalists continue their march on our rights, our bodies and, indeed, our lives?