We all know that COVID was a political maneuver to expand globalist dominance through the cruelest and most inhumane, orchestrated damage, destruction and death. The root cause needs to be treated, or it will continue to work its widespread damage and, ultimately, kill us.

Share

If you don’t have time to read this whole article now, please use this bottom-line message: it is imperative to hold President Trump’s feet to the fire and demand that he not just “intends” to withdraw the US from the WHO, but that he withdraws the US from the United Nations. Use this link to do so and share it as widely as you can: https://PreventGenocide2030.org

My good friend and colleague (and brilliant researcher), Connie Shields of UnlockAlberta.substack.com, asked her AI “boy friend”, as she refers to it, to list the agencies of the UN which are involved with implementing Agenda 2030. Here, in full, is its reply:

Several organizations embedded in or associated with the United Nations are key players in advancing Agenda 2030 and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These organizations have specialized mandates and often collaborate to influence policies, funding, and implementation at national and global levels. Here's a breakdown of some prominent entities:1. United Nations Specialized Agencies

Thanks for reading Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack! Please share this post as widely as you can. Share

These are autonomous organizations working with the UN through cooperative agreements:

World Health Organization (WHO)

Focus: SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being).

Implements global health policies, including universal health coverage and pandemic preparedness.

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

Focus: SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

Drives policies for sustainable agriculture, biodiversity, and food security.

International Labour Organization (ILO)

Focus: SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

Works on labor standards, economic inclusion, and employment rights.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Focus: SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities).

Promotes education, cultural heritage, and scientific research for sustainability.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG)

Focus: SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Fund programs and shape fiscal policies aligned with Agenda 2030.

2. UN Development Agencies

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

Coordinates SDG implementation, focusing on poverty eradication, democratic governance, and climate action.

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

Focus: SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption).

Advocates for environmental standards, green economies, and sustainability metrics.

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

Focus: SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Promotes sustainable industrialization and innovation.

3. Regional and Sector-Specific Organizations

World Trade Organization (WTO)

Influences global trade policies, ensuring alignment with SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

Supports rural development and small-scale farming aligned with SDG 2.

United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)

Focus: SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

Guides urban planning and sustainable housing policies.

4. Collaborative Networks and Forums

High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF)

Oversees SDG progress, reviews national policies, and sets global benchmarks.

Global Compact

Mobilizes businesses to align with SDGs and adopt responsible corporate practices.

United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR)

Focus: SDG 11 and SDG 13.

Enhances global resilience to disasters and climate risks.

5. Financial Mechanisms and Public-Private Partnerships

Green Climate Fund (GCF)

Provides funding for climate adaptation and mitigation projects aligned with Agenda 2030.

Global Environment Facility (GEF)

Funds environmental projects focusing on biodiversity, climate change, and land degradation.

World Economic Forum (WEF)

Although not a UN body, it partners closely with UN agencies to promote Agenda 2030 through public-private initiatives.

6. Research and Advocacy Groups

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

Provides scientific backing for climate-related SDGs and influences policy formulation.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

Focuses on SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 3, emphasizing population health and family planning.

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

Prioritizes SDG 1, SDG 3, and SDG 4 to support child welfare and development.

Why This Matters

These organizations collectively implement and enforce Agenda 2030 policies, influencing industries, governments, and individual behaviors. Many rely on partnerships with governments, NGOs, and corporations, making their reach extensive and deeply embedded in global governance structures.

Leave a comment

The UN is not an organization: it is a well-organized Death Machine which, like a cancer, must be removed from its host in order to keep it from killing the host. Humanity is its host.

The UN is a fast growing, aggressive cancer which has spread to every single system that supports humanity. Cutting out a single tumor, in this case, the WHO, without getting rid of the rest of the tumors, and without fixing the conditions that led to the tumor, is a good recipe for death. That is precisely the case here. Suppressing a symptom of that root cause, such as, for example, withdrawing from the WHO, does not protect us, as satisfying as it might seem. The same dangers and controls are built into the other agencies and programs of the United Nations. They are smart enough to understand redundancy.

Share

Their system is amazingly well integrated because it is highly redundant. Cut out the WHO and the system adjusts, because all of the same destructive programs are built into its other agencies and dictates.

That is why we all, whether we live in the US or not, must lean heavily on President Trump to actually protect the US by withdrawing from the UN and protect the rest of the world by weakening the UN, possibly terminally, by so doing.

You can help make that happen here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org, by taking the actions there.

Cutting out the UN Cancer instead of just one lump of corruption is consistent with working from a unifying theory in medicine.

My unifying theory for illness, symptoms, dysfunctions, deteriorations and diseases is that when the body/ming/spirit unit that we call a human being is trying to solve a problem without the right, or the necessary amount, of resources/tools to do so, problems result. We give those problems names (e.g., diagnoses) and, if the practice is an allopathic one, try to suppress those symptoms and call that a “cure” when, in fact, the problem or challenge that the person is trying to solve may very well remain.

My medical practice, unlike the medicine I was trained to practice, seeks out the root cause of the problem and then attempts to give the mind/body/spirit unit more, or more efficient, tools to solve the underlying issue.

The results from that sort of healing practice is, in fact, true healing. When we cut the UN out of our lives and societies, we have the opportunity to root out its malign, and widely spread influence and programs and then fix the damage they have done (intentional damage, preparing for the utlimate take over intended as “Agenda 2030”, aka, “The Great Reset”.

Doctors who practice by treating the root cause of disease see daily miracles in their offices that doctors who practice symptom-suppression medicine may go an entire career without seeing even once.

Once we rid ourselves of the threads of the cancer in every aspect of our lives, we can restore and rebuild and remodel and remake our lives and communities into what we want them to be. IF we are careful, clever, compassionate and competent.

Today, in the always-remarkable stack of A Midwestern Doctor, I read a beautiful, comprehensible and compelling explanation of a fairly new Unifying Theory of a great many diseases, disorders and deteriorations.



Having used nutrition, detoxification, frequency, Neuro Bio Feedback, Bio Acoustics and psychotherapy to truly heal, not just decrease symptoms, in very ill people with the widest possible array of problems over a very long time, I can say that my clinical experience leads me to concur with the model presented by the Cell Danger Response so well presented in the substack below.

But this remarkable stack is a glorious two for one bargain: the main thrust of the article is a vitally important discussion of shedding by people who have accepted the ill tested bioweapons known as “COVID 19 vaccines”(which are not vaccines at all but gene therapies, as we know) and the horrible, horrifying and totally unethical impact that they have, through their bodies as unwitting and unwilling vectors of destruction, on the non-consenting, that is, the rest of us. (gene therapies as they are). The name for these effects is “shedding.” It is real and it is unthinkable. But, weirdly, it has offered astute clinicians the opportunity, because the impacts of the shed materials are so diverse, a spectacular opportunity to further test the (largely, but not totally complete) unifying theory of the Cell Danger Response against a great many maladies. All so-called mRNA vaccines must be removed from the world immediately as they are both a direct and an indirect threat to life on this planet. And the Cell Danger Response theory helps to explain a good deal of why and how.



I would love to tell the author of the article how much I appreciate it but comments are limited to paying subscribers. I refuse, however, to pay for any substack subscription: if the information is of life-saving importance, as this substack often is, then the information should not be behind a paywall, restricted to those with the funds to pay for it. Unlike clinical consultations, which are personalized and require one on one time, a publication is written once and released. I would urge the authors of all substacks of significance to make them free and let subscribers decide what they wish to contribute. That’s what I do and that’s what I will continue to do. But I digress.

A word about my medical practice before we go to the important article we are discussing: I graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1970 nearly 55 years ago. In medical school I learned that all pharmaceuticals work by the same mechanism: they poison enzyme systems so that all responses to their presence were actually side effects. The ones you liked you got to relabel a “therapeutic benefit”, but it was the effect of enzyme poisoning all the same.

Enzymes are, however, the very stuff of life.

Note: we did not have gene therapies, which act at a new and even more dangerous level of disruption, but the idea is the same, just more cataclysmic.

I disliked the idea of poisoning my patients and their enzymes so much that I literally made a personal vow that I would never do that to a patient. Instead, I would find other means to assist the people I served.

To fulfill that vow, I began to practice drug-free psychiatry and neurology, in whichI had done my post graduate training. But my patients were so radiantly well, so transormed by their treatment that their friends with non-psychiatric diagnoses and dysfunctions came to me asking if I could them them, too. My answer was always, “I do not know, but we can try. Whatever we do may or may not help, but it will not hurt you.” Most of the time, they, too, became radiantly well across the board, not just in terms of the problem for which they had initially consulted me.

In a very short time, I came to believe something utterly antithetical to the fundamental principles of allopathic medicine. I came to understand the futility of a medical system devoted to the suppression of symptoms, unless you are the bean counter, looking at the profit inherent in making sure that people are dependent on your treatment and that your treatment requires more treatments, which, in turn, continue to require more. And, for the sake of your shareholders, rinse and repeat.

In that system, the suppression of symptoms is the key to success. If a person has pain and you remove the pain, you have done your job. If a person has a tumor and you remove the tumor, you have achieved success.

Although patients and propagandists laud the idea of “cure”, allopathic medicine is inherently not focused on cures. It is focused on symptom relief, control, amelioration or mitigation or elimination.

WHY the patient has the pain is far less important than whether the pain is gone. Hence, Cox 2 inhibitors, Celebrex (celecoxib), Vioxx (rofecoxib), and Bextra (valdecoxib), which dull the pain of arthritic joints make the patient and doctor happy while the destruction of the join, of which the pain was a warning sign, continues unabated.

Never mind. We can do a knee replacement later.

Of these FDA approved drugs, only Celebrex remains on the market in the US. Why? Because while the pain is dulled and the symptom is reduced or removed, the other impacts of poisoning those particular enzymes kill huge numbers of people.

Ask your doctor is Vioxx is right for you.

Obviously, if the reasons why the joint structure was being eroded were found and addressed, the clinical course, outcome and health of the patient would be vastly improved. But, importantly, the immense financial advantage of NOT solving problems before they develop by treating their underlying cause and preventing their blossoming, would be forever lost.

That last, while not generally the focus of the individual physician (with rare and unpleasant exceptions) is, as we know, the modus operandi of one of the most powerful forces on the planet, the industry which has industrialized ill health and built it into a means and rationale for world domination: Big Pharma.

It is, sadly, to the great advantage of the Medical Industrial Complex to not cure diseases and to not have a Unifying Theory by which underlying causes can be simply, effectively, non-pharmaceutically addressed and solved, especially before the profit-engendering diseases upon which the Big Pharma bird of prey feeds

So we have an article giving us valuable (and, I must warn you, distressing) information on mRNA jab shedding and on a highly compelling unifying theory of many, although not quite all, disease states.

And now it gets political: weaponizing health and fomenting illness is, sad to say, very, very much in keeping with the globalist agenda for world depopulation through Malthusian Management. Scraping the world’s financial and other resources into the hands of the destructocrats and controlagarchs who believe they have the right to rule the world, like the BSC (Bat Shit Crazy) Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Mark Carney, Maurice Strong, George Soros, Bill Gates and the rest of the self-appointed, self-anointed rich punks through disease and war, finalizing our utter demise through Bio Digital Convergence, and the rest of the Agenda 2030 plans is not acceptable.

And now, with the inauguration of a US President who has indicated his intention to exit the WHO, let’s make sure that we do not fall into the political allopathic trap: the suppression of the obvious symptom of the WHO’s horrible (but well-planned) assault on our health and freedoms. Getting out of the WHO is a good start, like making the pain go away in the painful knee.

While Vioxx kills the patient, their knee feels better. Getting out of the WHO is the Vioxx here. Instead, we need to look for, and cure, the root cause of the diseases afflicting us.

It’s the UN. Therefore, we need to pressure President Trump NOW to get us out of the killer organization called the United Nations. You can help make that happen here: PreventGenocide2030.org, where you can use X (formerly Twitter) to remind President Trump that he cannot keep any of his campaign promises without getting the US out of the UN.