Meet Judyth Vary Baker, Lee Harvy Oswald's Mistress, Vaccine Weapons Researcher, and Much, Much More!
Catalytic Conversations Podcast spends two hours with an absolutely amazing woman who is totally unafraid to tell every bit of the deep truth others just speculate about.
Judyth Vary Baker has lived enough fascinating, dangerous and important lives for a whole sorority of women! Fearless, brilliant, courageous and witty, spending two hours with this amazing lady is a delight you won’t want to miss.
Judyth was recruited as a teen for secret bioweapon research intended to kill Fidel Castro - which led directly to modern vaccine products. You want to hear that!
She was deeply involved with the man framed as John F. Kennedy’s killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, and has written “Lee Harvey Oswald and Me - The Weaponization of Cancer, The Monkey Virus and the Kennedy Assassination”, a more personal “Lee and Me: How I Came to Know, Love and Lose Lee Harvey Oswald”, “Kennedy and Oswald: The Big Picture”, two collections of poems and more - much more.
Best of all, with wit and grace, this rare woman who has lived, and continues to live, a remarkable life, is open, vivid and vivacious. Please listen to this amazing conversation. Whatever you already know about any of the topics Judyth speaks on, you will know more after you do.
And if you have not yet read “Dr. Mary's Monkey: How the Unsolved Murder of a Doctor, a Secret Laboratory in New Orleans and Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses are Linked to Lee Harvey Oswald, the JFK Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemics” by Edward T. Haslam, I strongly urge you to do so. Very strongly, in fact. It is a most important book and dovetails closely with everything Judyth shares.
Like Judyth Very Baker’s interview, taking these actions is not just important, it is critically important.
As a 1950's recipient of the 'Safe and Effective' Polio Pioneer vaccination who ended up with full body Paralytic Bulbar Polio with only a slight bit a hearing remaining my opinions are clearly from personal experience. During the last midnight - Dr said I'd be dead by the next day, he, an Displaced Japanese relocated 1000 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean, clearly outlined a life in an Iron Lung vs no risk trying something he thought may help cos he saw no evidence of improvement in our major city hospital. A year later, things were still slow, a multitude of subtile ways from my from life in this body. It's haunted me for 66 years which medics today have no knowledge of. Suffice to say if one is blind other senses may become sharper. So one's perspective is not congruent with the mainstream myths of 'how to' 'do this' take that' when one simple apiriin leaves one 'stoned' for 7-8 days before being able to grasp one's former sense of being. My heart goes out to all the children from the late 1950's who have developed a multitude of mysterious ailments never including increasing cancers that were not seen before people and animals were vaccinated. I believe those folks have restricted/compromised brains, obviously much less obvious than mine. In 1998 UBC neurology diagnosed a mysteriously deteriorated brain beyond advanced Alzheimers and to be dead by 2000-2001. FOLKS wake up. Their machines are graded to increase revenues. It takes time. It takes work. It takes learning meditation, etc. 66 long years of experience and not dead yet. Listen to those who live, not those in the legalized pharma/death/democide rackets. Dr Mary's about the CIA book is a must read