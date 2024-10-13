Judyth Vary Baker has lived enough fascinating, dangerous and important lives for a whole sorority of women! Fearless, brilliant, courageous and witty, spending two hours with this amazing lady is a delight you won’t want to miss.

Judyth was recruited as a teen for secret bioweapon research intended to kill Fidel Castro - which led directly to modern vaccine products. You want to hear that!

She was deeply involved with the man framed as John F. Kennedy’s killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, and has written “Lee Harvey Oswald and Me - The Weaponization of Cancer, The Monkey Virus and the Kennedy Assassination”, a more personal “Lee and Me: How I Came to Know, Love and Lose Lee Harvey Oswald”, “Kennedy and Oswald: The Big Picture”, two collections of poems and more - much more.

Best of all, with wit and grace, this rare woman who has lived, and continues to live, a remarkable life, is open, vivid and vivacious. Please listen to this amazing conversation. Whatever you already know about any of the topics Judyth speaks on, you will know more after you do.

And if you have not yet read “Dr. Mary's Monkey: How the Unsolved Murder of a Doctor, a Secret Laboratory in New Orleans and Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses are Linked to Lee Harvey Oswald, the JFK Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemics” by Edward T. Haslam, I strongly urge you to do so. Very strongly, in fact. It is a most important book and dovetails closely with everything Judyth shares.

