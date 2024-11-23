Sheri Lopez knows this because she was trafficked into sex slavery, sold three times to different pimps over 7 years and finally escaped - from slavery, but not so easily from the life sentence of trauma and its devastating physical, mental and emotional and spiritual impacts.

Meet Sherri Lopez:

I just had the privilege of spending 2 hours with her during our pre-recording for the Saturday show while my co-host Deborah Boehm and I learned about her life, her escape, her legislative advocacy at State and Federal levels and her Safe House project for kids rescued so that they do not get dumped into mental institutions or worse while “the paperwork” for “missing”, “illegal”, “kidnapped” or otherwise undocumented kids grinds for weeks and the kids are further traumatized.

I was genuinely touched and warmed by Sherri, but the conversation was more than just touching and informative. It was truly catalytic.

Sherri shared her information (some of it, anyway, since we only had a couple of hours together and she is a mine of factual knowledge and experience) and we looked at her important site, PearlAtTheMailbox.org, which opens door and dungeons on this horrifying practice.

But the catalytic nature of the communication went both ways. Deborah and I shared the document most clearly decriminalizing this horrifying trend, mislabeled by the insane Destructocrats of the Globalist Insanity as a “Right” of children to have sexual partners, The 8 March [2023] Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty

This horrifying document states,

“The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty – published by the International Commission of Jurists – are a timely intervention addressing the detrimental human rights impact of criminal laws targeting vulnerable groups. 1 THE 8 MARCH PRINCIPLES FOR A HUMAN RIGHTS-BASED APPROACH TO CRIMINAL LAW PROSCRIBING CONDUCT ASSOCIATED WITH SEX, REPRODUCTION, DRUG USE, HIV, HOMELESSNESS AND POVERTY The Principles aim to be practically useful to the widest range of stakeholders. From my own experiences, in my life and in my work, I know they will be of immediate significance to critical audiences. Here I include judges, who, in particular bear the critical responsibility of guarding the rule of law while upholding human rights and non-discrimination guarantees. The Principles are based on general principles of criminal law and international human rights law and standards. They seek to offer a clear, accessible and workable legal framework – as well as practical legal guidance – on applying the criminal law to conduct associated with: sexual and reproductive health and rights, including termination of pregnancy; consensual sexual activities, including in contexts such as sex outside marriage, same-sex sexual relations, adolescent sexual activity and sex work; gender identity and gender expression; HIV non-disclosure, exposure or transmission; drug use and the possession of drugs for personal use; and homelessness and poverty. And I foresee that these Principles may also be of practical use to others in the criminal justice system and beyond. Here I include prosecutors and legal practitioners, legislators, government officials, policymakers, national human rights institutions, oversight bodies, legal service providers, victims’ groups, civil society organizations and academics. All these may play a critical role in mitigating the detrimental human rights impact of misapplied criminal laws. [Emphasis added - Dr. Rima]

according to the loon who put his name to this atrocious affront to human decency and any sort of organized and protective morality which seeks to maintain the protected status of children and their parents,

Edwin Cameron Retired Justice, Constitutional Court of South Africa Inspecting Judge, Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services

What’s in it? Well, for example, on page 6, we learn that only the highest and purest goals are served by this document:

because if you fail to implement these changes, terrible things will happen (same page):

Violations of children are now called “Rights” and the “System” has to “protect” those “Rights”. The upshot, in terms of pedophilia, is that anyone at any age can consent to anything with anyone else, no matter what the unequal power relationship between them might be, so long as both people “consent”.

That means that if a pedophile tells a 2-year-old “Touch me here (or let me touch you there) and I will give you a piece of candy”, and the child agrees, that is consent.

If a 4-year-old boy or a 14-year-old girl is abducted and has been sold to someone and told that their parents will be killed if they run away and do not have sex, that is consent as well.

Don’t believe me? Here’s a quote from page 22-23:

Continuing on Page 23 we learn that sex work should be decriminalized between consenting adults.

But in the section directly above this one, we learned that anyone can consent to anything at all with anyone at all so that, since children have the “right” to sexual partners, and age is not relevant to the expression of that “right”, there is no difference in the ability or right of anyone of any age to consent to anything.

And, almost as an aside, on P. 24 we learn that not disclosing that you are HIV + with a sexual partner or otherwise is perfectly OK and may not be criminalized (this would also apply to giving blood, working as a surgeon, food handler or whatever).

Just a quick reminder: on P. 9 who the target audience is for this judicial reform brought to you by the International Court of Justice, an organ of the United Nations:

So, when Sherri, Deborah and I look at ways to use the legislative system to end human sex trafficking and slavery, criminalizing and punishing pedophiles, we are suddenly face to face with its encouragement, legalization and enhancement (enhancement, that is, through the UN’s insane, but abundantly funded war on Children.)

At the end, while rescuing children, we have to rescue society from the predatory beast hunting it down and closing in for the kill: the United Nations.

Please listen to Catalytic Conversations on Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022 from 5-7 PM Eastern, Saturday, November 23, 2024 or access the show there afterwards. It is vitally important.

And make sure that you visit PreventGenocide2030.org and take the 10 Million Patriot Challenge to help #ExitTheUN.

We need to be the adults in the room. Every room. Our kids need us. The world needs our kids. And, as with all of our other major problems, the origin and dangerous promulgator of this nightmare is, once again, the United Nations Death Machine. Time to get the Hell out! That’s why letting your legislators know that you want them to get you out by passing the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Act now before the Lame Duck Congress is so important. We need enough support for this idea that a similar bill WILL be introduced into the 119th Congress shortly after the January 3, 2025 inauguration.

That’s up to us. Let’s make sure it happens.