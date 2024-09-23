This is a rant with spittle flying from my lips and my finger pointing aggressively in the face of the people who claim to be Patriots, Freedom Fighters, Justice Advocates, Health Freedom Supporters and organizations like CHD, WCH, IoJ and all the rest of you supposed patriot and freedom advocates.



If you are US based or have a US audience and you are not working to pass the legislation which can get the US out of the UN, the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S: 3428), you are failing. Abysmally.

It’s a litmus test and there is nothing in between yes and no: either the person, organization or coalition claiming to be on our side is working as hard as they can to get us out of the UN or they are voting with the enemy, and for them, as well, whether they like to think so or not.

We are facing the absolute destruction of every right, inalienable or not, every exercised by any member of humanity other than the psychopathic/sociopathic “destructocrats: (my word, but feel free to use it widely) through the United Nations “sustainable development goals”/Great Reset/Climate Change/Pandemic Preparedness/One Health/Pact for the Future/Bio Digital Convergence/Comprehensive Sexuality Education/CBDC/etc. utter crap. Any thinking person sees that it is utter Marxist crap and wants no part of it.

And the activists rise up and explain why it is bad, and explain some more why it is bad and explain some more why it is even worse and then… start fighting with each other for resources and turf and glory and funding and power and, and, and.

And we get nowhere close to a solution despite the fact that there is a solution:

Above you see the House version of the Act. The Senate version is identical. And together they are the solution: pass, and override the veto of, the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S: 3428) which pulls the US out of the UN and push the UN out of the US. Now. Definitively. That is why the Natural Solutions Foundation, working with a small and dedicated international team created the 10 Million Patriot Challenge at PreventGenocide2030.org. it exists to generate the mass of voices needed to force the unwilling Congress to do our bidding, instead of their secondary, and much more lucrative paymasters’ bidding.

It will take about 10 million people making that demand. Once that momentum is generated, Congress, kept in place to keep control of the control for their paymasters will, as always happens in these situations, have no choice but to pass this bill in order to remain relevant to their masters.

Look, I have no great love or respect for the Congress of the United States. I take it as axiomatic that virtually the entire Congress does not really give a damn what you or I need or think or feel. But they still do have to maintain the illusion of a representative democracy and thus, maintain enough of our good will to continue to disregard our welfare and exploit us.

When we raise our voices in concentrated and coordinated ire, they do respond. Every time.

SO WHERE IS THE CONCERTED DEMAND ON OUR SIDE THAT THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES PASS THE DISENGAGING ENTIRELY FROM THE UNITED NATIONS DEBACLE ACT OF 2023?

Yeah. Right. Where is it?

Think back to the last 5 or 10 or 20 communications from the freedom advocate(s) of your choice. Have they urged you to contact your Members of Congress to pass this Act? Nope. Do they know about it? If yes, why are they not moving heaven and earth to pass it? If they do not know about it, why not? It’s no secret.

Instead, they are building their organizations, seeking to replace the WHO or take utterly meaningless “actions” like trying to shame a delegate to the UN into departing from the only script they are permitted to follow, or telling the genocidalists in the World Holocaust Organization that we have caught on to the fact that their program is genocide, or explaining, yet again, that deaths and disability and health disasters have soared through bioweapon jabs and that old jabs and new ones create disease and food is contaminated, or that child trafficking is bad or that limitless immigration is destructive to cultures and nations, or whatever.

But there is just one solution to the real and deadly danger facing humanity, through explicit intention: getting out of the UN.

As a good example of utter lack of interest in actually solving the problem, instead of having a great time talking about either the problem or tangential issues (and there are so many of them - every one stemming from the UN itself), Interest of Justice just published a response to my outraged comment asking why they did not include information to help people take action to get this critical legislation passed.

I wrote this:

Dustin, Xyle (IOJ), James (Roguski) and everyone else concerned with these deeply concerning issues (as everyone should be), why is it that there is no mention in your discussions, passionate and informed as they are, of the one opportunity we have not for forestalling or slightly mitigating these monstrous overreaches and tyrannical maneuvers, but for actual, meaningful and comprehensive solution to the basic problems?

I know it is not because you do not know that there is a bill before the US Congress right now to get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US. You know about the "Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S: 3428). We have personally discussed it in detail. You know that by visiting

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

people can take the 6 easy steps of the 10 Million Patriot Challenge and that the first step in that Challenge is to send an Action Item letter to the members of the Congress to demand that they co-sponsor, pass and override the Oval Office veto on this crucially important Act.

Yet you continue to bang on about, and bang your head against, the actions of a genocidal, illegal, fraudulent body as if our efforts will control their genocidal, illegal and fraudulent plans. Neither of you bother to inform your readers that they have the option to exit the damn death machine, cancelling the threat and offering us the opportunity to actually repair the horrendous and pervasive damage that those who have planned this situation have instituted in our world in order to prepare for it.

If your approach is mobilization against the monster, well and good, but why, and this is a very real and very direct question, why have you ceased to even give passing mention of the only way to exit the genocidal machine during the rapidly evaporating window of opportunity to do so.

Would you rather tilt at windmills or actually solve the problem?

I am gob smacked, people. The fate of the world is hanging in the balance and you did not even mention that this Act is before the country that is the driving force in it and that forcing passage of this act would rip the dark heart out of the beast as well as protecting the US and its associates in this departure from the evil organization now threatening humanity?

If your issue is turf, then do not mention PreventGenocide2030.org and our 10 Million Patriot Challenge. Just tell people how they can take action to ensure passage of the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act and set up your own Action Item.

Control the turf. Raise the donations. Get the glory. I literally do not care. You are welcome to all of it.

But to not even mention that it exists and focus on drubbing the genocidalists by telling them we know they are genocidalists?

I have to question at least your strategic analysis, folks.

Are you in this to make sure humanity is not destroyed? If so, then why are you not sharing this bill at the tops of your voices?

It is not as question of you do you and I'll do me. You and I, IoJ and James, have agreed in our conversations about how very important getting this Act passed with the supermajority necessary to override the Oval Office veto is to the survival of humanity and to freedom everywhere. Yet you fail, over and over and over, to mention it.

Are we on the same side?”

Their answer? Their unedited, unabridged, actual, I kid you not, answer:

”SH*T Rima! Thanks for the stark reminder! Was up all night working on the case and delerious so we forgot! Adding NOW!

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

Whoopsie!”

WHOOPSIE?????????? Yes, Whoopsie, indeed. Whoopsie, I guess we forgot that we could solve the problem. I guess the organizations and the big names and the media big shots and the money collectors forgot, too. And I guess that is not even remotely acceptable. So, it really is up to us. Either we force this bill through Congress, or we have given the seal of approval to our own utter destruction.

Utter.

By now it is no secret that the UN is a death machine. It is also no secret that it is a lawless, ruthless and shamelessly power-hungry monster which was founded to be exactly what it is in the process of making itself now, through its fraudulent self-dealing as if it were a nation or a legitimate international organization granted powers of life and death over everything in, on, or near the Earth. It is making itself into the most efficient and complete totalitarian regime ever spawned on the face of this planet.

And our side talks and talks and talks and laments the lawlessness of international criminals and temporizes about feeble protests to let the delegates know that we are not happy with their performances (despite the fact that they are nothing more than trained ponies) or let the organizations know that we know that they did not follow their own fraudulently conceived “rules” as if that somehow matters.

We blather on and on about their procedures and pretend that we have some sort of mythical legal standing in some sort of mythical legal procedure while they proceed to institutionalize their monstrous destruction of humanity.

But there is virtually no support by anyone on our side for the one real solution to the monstrously complex web of utter destruction that they have woven in every corner of every unit of government on the planet over more than 140 years of careful, and magnificently well-funded destruction. Sad, tragic, really, but true, the US provides the heart and engine of this international global destruction. Not only does the US provide 27% of the UN’s budget, it is a massively important force in the development and workings of the globalist cabal and its predatory philanthropist dynamic is of singular importance to the UN’s plans, programs and potency.

Ripping the US out of the UN -and the UN out of the US - strikes a massive blow against that wicked organization whose breathtakingly audacious destruction of everything that benefits humanity, including our DNA, is now nearly inevitable, thanks, in large part, to the foolishness -and worse - of what must laughingly be called “the opposition” (or with an audience in the US) needs to put down everything he or she (no fancy pronouns, let’s stop giving credence to gender nonsense) is doing to help get the most important legislation introduced in the US Congress in any of our lifetimes: the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/S: 3428)

Finally, after trying for a year to alert people to the fact that the Pact for the Future and associated documents and programs is very real and almost unimaginably bad, our side is still not getting it. Either we #ExitUN or we are destroyed by it, from the DNA outward.

Canada is in the throws of being utterly overtaken by C-293 which explictly operationalized the UN system, overriding the courts, taking land and power and autonomy and rights away from the people, seizing their lands, the means of production, the labor of the people, the sale of what is produced, the ownership of bodies, food production and distribution, etc., etc., etc. That is why there is an emergency Action for Canadians at the 59th second of the 11th hour on the clock of Freedom’s Death at PreventGenocide2030.org

But this legislation has already been passed by New Zealand and shortly will be enacted by every country in the world. That means that the UN becomes the sole and unchallenged arbiter of…. everything, literally everything, and we have no rights left whatsoever.

We need to get the US out to provide a haven, a model for reclamation and a leader for the other countries that will have to leave, like Israel, and for those that will want to leave if they are not alone, like, perhaps, Serbia and Hungary and some of the smaller nations whose governments I have talked with but who are not willing to walk out alone.

But I promise you that the 119th Congress will not pass a similar bill. They will be inaugurated on January 3, 2025. That certainly does not leave us much time.

Can we do this thing? Yes. But it would be much easier if our so called side were playing the same game that we are. Right now they are not.

The household names and the tiny folk and everyone in between have a last chance to show if they are, indeed, really on our side and actualize our power by mounting and mobilizing the political will to save not only the US, but humanity from the long-planned destruction in which human rights do not exist and you will own nothing and be happy, eating the bugs and being part of the Internet of Bodies for the pleasure sand profit of your betters, the neo-aristocrats who put all of this in place over more than a century.

Oh, freedom folks and patriots, if you are worried about turf, set up your own action campaigns, do your own funding and your own outreach and your own mobilization. I do not care who gets the glory and the credit and the fame and the fortune (HA! it would be really cool if there were some funding, let alone fortune!) Just get the damn bill passed with the supermajority to override the Oval Office veto and get it done.

Just in case you don’t remember the name, it tells you why it is so important, freedom folks: It is called the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/S: 3428). If you are focusing on anything else, you are literally voting with the enemy.

Sorry. Not sorry. That’s the harsh reality right now.

I was right back in 2009 when I flew to the US from Panama to talk to Jesse Ventura about this and, sadly, I am right now.

