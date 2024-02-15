A couple of decades ago, talkin’ “Rockefeller and Friends Predatory Philanthropy/ Bill Gates/George Soros Globalist Take Over the World/Genocide/Georgia Guide Stones is Real/the Government is In On It” was crazy conspiracy talk.

It still is crazy conspiracy talk. The only difference is that now the crazy is clearly on the part of the conspirators, not on the part of the people who call them out, document their plans and programs and sound the alarm.

Let me be very, very clear: the video above makes it clear (but not quite clear enough for some folks, so please explain it to those who are still covering their eyes and ears lest they see and hear this terrifying reality: the mRNA shots are causing, among other horrifying disasters, vast numbers of turbo cancers. Pfizer raked in PROFITS of:

$24.3 billion in 2021, up from $ 9 billion in 2020

$100 billion in 2022: including $37.8 billion from the mRNA shots, $18.9 billion the failed Paxlovid antiviral)

$58.5 billion in 2023 as demand for COVID shots collapsed worldwide Moderna did pretty well, too, scarfing up

$12 billion in 2021

$8.4 billion in 2022

$3.466B, a 129.46% decline year-over-year for the 12 months ending September 30, 2023. Moderna’s full report on 2023 profits is due on February 22, 2024.

Having damaged the immune system of nearly 75% of the world’s population and having induced an utterly unprecedented real pandemic of utterly preventable diseases and deaths (as opposed to the blatantly false propagandemic which led to the kill-shot heard round the world), these Mengele-matches are now mopping up the profits of the disaster they have created.

Simple business planning: create a demand: fill the demand. In this case, the demand is deadly, painful, tragic turbo cancer! Yahoo! Ride ‘Em, Banker!

Source: Pfizer Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results; Enters 2024 With a Solid Foundation - Pfizer Investor Insights

In case anyone out there is wondering, we are in the middle of the world’s most successful holocaust, an entirely iatrogenic (doctor caused) one. right now. Denis Rancourt and associates figures we are looking at a conservative estimate of 17-20 million people dead from the shots. Already. And the source of all this suffering is the international Death Machine, most commonly known as the UN. Its subsidiary units, such as the WHO just do its bidding. Agenda 2030 is a UN program designed to eliminate an independent, intact humanity.

There is, in my opinion, absolutely no solution to this threatening and massive problem that does not start with withdrawing from the Death Machine.

That is done by forcing the hand of the sock puppets who say that they make our decisions.

Right now, this minute, there is an Act before the Congress of the United States called the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/S 3428). Visit https:/PreventGenocide2030.org and take the Action item on the Home Page to urge your Congresswo/men to co-sponsor and pass these bills with the supermajority necessary to overcome the inevitable veto that the Sock Puppet in Charge, the one who occupies the Oval Office, will make.

Politicians respond to massive opposition. That is what we have to be: the lawful and peaceful opposition making it clear that they have no choice but to act on our combined determination and demand: Get us OUT of the Death Machine. NOW.

And, oh, by the way, once you take the action you are not finished. It is imperative to tell everyone you can reach that the source of our suffering is, in fact, the Death Machine and that everyone you know can help to get us out.

That’s the first step. But being dead or enslaved first will mean that we will never be able to take that first step.

Https://PreventGenocide2030.org

