I love your sub stack and read it regularly. For all his silliness and babytalk, you see things clearly and say them straight, with references that can be evaluated. You just published a post called “The Department of Homeland Security, 9/11 and COVID” in which you (quite correctly, to my mind) link multiple ongoing, manufactured emergencies and show their careful use for the destruction of every right we ever thought we had, alienable or un.

Right on, Sage.

You do not allow cross posting (or, if you do, I do not know what to do in order to cross post his articles, unlike others). I have commented often on you stack and you have both liked and replied to my comments, which I appreciate. You have referred in a positive way to my work and to that of my husband, which I also appreciate.

And in pretty much every comment, I have pointed out that it is essential to #ExitUN and given the website, https://PreventGenocide2030.org, where people in various countries, US and Canada on the home page, can easily, quickly and effectively pound on their elected representatives to GET US OUT OF THE DEATH MACHINE, the UN, the private club of lunatic Unelected Nobodies, which is what that weird and intentional destructive body is.

The WHO is simply a symptom of their intentional destructiveness, but the disease itself is the UN.

You have, Sage, to my knowledge, never once directed your audience to the solution, #ExitUN. Not once. And so, today, I lost it.

Here is the comment I left on your stack:

Once again, Sage, I agree with your focus, your conclusions and your urgent insistence on seeing what is actually going on, not what we are supposed to focus on. BUT, that said, when are you going to add the one thing that pulls all of this together and mobilize the intelligent and receptive audience that you have built to actually help bring about the solution? To my mind, the solution is utterly obvious: we have to exit the damn Death Machine that has as its primary focus killing most of us, enslaving the few remaining members of humanity that they think they might have a use for and subjugating us at the most fundamental (e.g., neurological, emotional, genetic) levels. That Death Machine is the United Nations and it is the implementation organization for this utterly dastardly program. Agenda 2030 was signed onto by every nation in the world. Every single one. They all agreed to destroy their people. Every single one. Now we have UNDRIP seizing lands to "rewild" all over the world. We have the unbelievably obvious Pact for the Future declaring a permanent state of emergency so they don't even have to bother with the theater currently necessary to convince us that there is anything going on (manufacturing it is so much bother, don't you know!) since we will officially be in an endless emergency for which the cure is, of course, total global control by, TA DA!, them! It's not WHO. It's not Jab Bad. It's the despicable private club of Unelected Nobodies better known as the UN. And there is, right not, this minute, the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/S 3428) before the US Congress. We, every single one of us, is either colluding with the destroyers or working to defeat them. That's why https://PreventGenocide2030.org exists. Right there, on the Home Page, people in the US can spend a couple of minutes to demand that the Congress of the US, sworn to defend the US Constitution against enemies, foreign and domestic, does just that. What are you waiting for, Sage? You do a brilliant job of alerting people to the real issues and I commend you greatly for that. But where is your suggestion, your hint, your mention, your pondering, even, that there is a solution and where is your examination, enthusiastic or critical, of this measure to get us out of the death program? I know you know about it. You have liked and responded to my comments telling you and your readers about it. You have mentioned me and my work favorably (thank you) and said nice things about my husband for his work in this arena, too. And I thank you for that. Now, Sage, when do you take the next step and point out that there is a central stroke that cuts the Gordian Knot and that is getting the hell out of the UN? When do you point people to even consider the options at PreventGenocide2030.org so that they can use the simple, rapid and, if we act in sufficient numbers, effective (that would safe and effective, as a matter of fact) option available to us as a people unwilling to be sacrificed on the alter laid out for us by the self-appointed tyrannical murderers who have decided on our destiny at their hands? People can pound on their Congresswo/men to demand that they co-sponsor and pass these bills with the 2/3 majority necessary to override the inevitable veto the SPiC (Sock Puppet in Charge) sitting in the Head of State chair in the Oval Office. That WILL get us out of the Death Machine. There are a number of other countries that will have to follow (and a few that want to follow) That WILL get us out of Agenda 2030, that WILL get us out of Pact for the Future, that WILL get us out of UNDRIP and CSE and CODEX ALIMENTARIUS and all the rest of the bull shit programs cooked up to bamboozle us while they destroy us. So, I ask again, Sage, are you willing to take the next step and point out that there is a long-laid problem and a rapid, urgently necessary solution? It's here: PreventGenocide2030.org. Once we are out of the system, then the real work can begin to untangle the strands of destruction carefully laid into every institution in order to bring us to this destructive apotheosis. It is not clear that humanity will be wise enough to succeed in that, but if we remain in the WHO, we will never have the opportunity to try.

OK, Sage, here is my challenge to you: After brilliantly identifying many of the factors in the web of destruction woven so carefully over so many years and by so many people, start directing people to the solution. Otherwise, you are assisting people to be extremely well versed and deeply knowledgeable as they stand in line for the gas chambers.

Some people say you are an operative. Some people say you are not. I do not know and, in the context of solving the problems facing us, right now, at least, I do not care. What I do care about is that, nearly without exception, in my view, at least, your information is spot on and entertaining. The first is a must, the second is a plus. I like you, Sage. Please become part of the push for solution, not just the push for education since, while necessary, education in this matter is not sufficient for humanity’s survival.

Getting out of the Death Machine, #ExitUN, is.

Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act is our ticket out the Death Machine. I have mentioned it again and again in the posts you have liked and replied to. Is there a reason you have not picked up on this urgently important next step?

If so, please tell me what it is.

We are in a survival battle. There is no room for turf battles here, and there is no room for ego, either.

So, in a spirit of collegial good will and encouragement, I am suggesting that you include in your otherwise excellent work the information that the solution is to get out of the club that we pay dues to facilitate the development and implementation of genocide, democide, subjugation and destruction by. And, in this case, yes, I ended the sentence knowingly with a preposition. Which just shows you how passionate and disturbed I am by this issue.

Write back to me. I really hope this reaches you in the literal and in the deeper sense.

I am, in health and freedom,

Your admirer,

Dr. Rima

Rima E. Laibow, MD

Medical Director

Natural Solutions Foundation

Https://PreventGenocide2030.org

