I love reading SageHana.substack.com because, despite the baby talk and the silly words and strange neologisms, Sage Hana, whomever the person behind the pen name might be, does great work fearlessly telling the truth and making it an intriguing read at the same time.

Share

Sage is really smart, quirky and dedicated to truth. S/he is also testy as Hell and, despite saying some nice things about me in response to some of my comments, is currently really, really pissed at me.

Look, I really appreciate his noting my Lady Dick (I added the capital letters because I thought she deserved it), while accusing me of “swinging it around” in order to bully him into doing something, but I think he overreacted just a bit.

He tells people how dangerous the faux freedom fighters who infest our side are. He also tells people how dangerous the globalist cabal, with its long -aid plans for our destruction, is. But, as I have told her/him repeatedly in my comments, s/he then fails to suggest to his readers that there is any kind of solution even remotely possible. I did suggest it was a kind of intellectual coitus interruptus, but surely s/he could not have taken offense at that, could s/he? That is, in my view, a serious missed opportunity and I have pointed that out in numerous comments which, to her/his credit, are not limited to paying subscribers only.

Usually when I do that, s/he ignores me. Maybe this time I struck a nerve or maybe her/his hemorrhoids were unusually troublesome or something, but, whatever the cause, s/he lit out into me, accusing me of being a Tier Two one-of-them, linked me up with other “NAMES”, accused me of chasing a shiny object and, in general being either a fool, a shill, a sham or some combination of the above. And waving my Lady Dick around.

That’s OK. S/he still writes very good pieces and presents really good information. But, despite her/his prickly ire and insults, s/he is missing an important piece of the problem: it is called “the solution.”

Once we do get out of the Death Machine, everything is absolutely automatically not fine.

Leave a comment

That’s when we have to begin the hard work of removing the destructive stands of influence and control that the cabal has woven into every part of our society, without exception.

Just look at the 17 “Sustainable Development Goals” and you can see where we have to look and see quickly that we have our work cut out for us.

The Sustainable Development Goals are actually this:

And we’ve got a lot of unwinding to do. But none of it, not a single bit of that hard work of unwinding can be accomplished unless and until we get ourselves out of the UN Death Machine.

When you read the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 here, https://preventGenocide2030.org, you will see that it takes us out of all of the bits and bobs of the Death System, INCLUDING THE WHO AND THE IMF AND THE OTHER PARTS THAT ARE BENT ON OUR DEATH AND ENSLAVEMENT.



As I keep saying, all the attention that the WHO is getting right now is a distraction, a red herring. Pact for the Future is around the corner and its going to make what we have now look like “the good ol’ days when we had all that liberty.”

Go to https://preventGenocide2030.org and take the actions there. Then help your friends and neighbors understand that they need to do the same.

And do read Sage Hana’s newsletter even if s/he is mad at me. It is good stuff and often very funny. That’s worth a lot.