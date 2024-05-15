SageHana's Mad @ Me: It Doesn't Matter, You Should Read Her/Him Anyway, But Take the Step After That and Help Get the US Out of the UN Death Machine
Support the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 at PreventGenocide2030.org while we still have a chance to get out.
I love reading SageHana.substack.com because, despite the baby talk and the silly words and strange neologisms, Sage Hana, whomever the person behind the pen name might be, does great work fearlessly telling the truth and making it an intriguing read at the same time.
Sage is really smart, quirky and dedicated to truth. S/he is also testy as Hell and, despite saying some nice things about me in response to some of my comments, is currently really, really pissed at me.
Look, I really appreciate his noting my Lady Dick (I added the capital letters because I thought she deserved it), while accusing me of “swinging it around” in order to bully him into doing something, but I think he overreacted just a bit.
He tells people how dangerous the faux freedom fighters who infest our side are. He also tells people how dangerous the globalist cabal, with its long -aid plans for our destruction, is. But, as I have told her/him repeatedly in my comments, s/he then fails to suggest to his readers that there is any kind of solution even remotely possible. I did suggest it was a kind of intellectual coitus interruptus, but surely s/he could not have taken offense at that, could s/he? That is, in my view, a serious missed opportunity and I have pointed that out in numerous comments which, to her/his credit, are not limited to paying subscribers only.
Usually when I do that, s/he ignores me. Maybe this time I struck a nerve or maybe her/his hemorrhoids were unusually troublesome or something, but, whatever the cause, s/he lit out into me, accusing me of being a Tier Two one-of-them, linked me up with other “NAMES”, accused me of chasing a shiny object and, in general being either a fool, a shill, a sham or some combination of the above. And waving my Lady Dick around.
That’s OK. S/he still writes very good pieces and presents really good information. But, despite her/his prickly ire and insults, s/he is missing an important piece of the problem: it is called “the solution.”
Once we do get out of the Death Machine, everything is absolutely automatically not fine.
That’s when we have to begin the hard work of removing the destructive stands of influence and control that the cabal has woven into every part of our society, without exception.
Just look at the 17 “Sustainable Development Goals” and you can see where we have to look and see quickly that we have our work cut out for us.
The Sustainable Development Goals are actually this:
And we’ve got a lot of unwinding to do. But none of it, not a single bit of that hard work of unwinding can be accomplished unless and until we get ourselves out of the UN Death Machine.
When you read the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 here, https://preventGenocide2030.org, you will see that it takes us out of all of the bits and bobs of the Death System, INCLUDING THE WHO AND THE IMF AND THE OTHER PARTS THAT ARE BENT ON OUR DEATH AND ENSLAVEMENT.
As I keep saying, all the attention that the WHO is getting right now is a distraction, a red herring. Pact for the Future is around the corner and its going to make what we have now look like “the good ol’ days when we had all that liberty.”
Go to https://preventGenocide2030.org and take the actions there. Then help your friends and neighbors understand that they need to do the same.
And do read Sage Hana’s newsletter even if s/he is mad at me. It is good stuff and often very funny. That’s worth a lot.
Love Sage's stack and love your work! Thanks to both of you!
Rima, I think you display noble words, and I thank you for that.
For almost two years I've been studying carefully this specimen of the Sage race from outer space. The most important thing to understand about him is that he really likes being independent. Many of his harsh words are meant to defend the sacred terrain of planet Hana.
Other stuff he says are genuine condemnations of people. Which are probably not liked by many, but it's his right to do, as an author. The salvation of the freedom of opinion even under constant mortar fire over freedom of expression is of capital importance. There's no point in being "free" to express any thought if one is afraid of even having an opinion, or of being wrong.
Sage does a unique form of journalism. A taboo form of journalism. He researches data, analyzes everything, debates everything and passes down sentencing of the sick bastards everywhere who kill children for fun and profit. Journalists are not supposed to condemn anyone. Sage breaks that prohibition. Because he is not a professional journalist, just a substacker, and because it's necessary to point fingers at mass murderers.
But one cannot demand any form of activism from an author who focuses on denouncing evil. Activism requires mincing words, and forging alliances. Not cool.
----
I asked you earlier what happens after we left the UN. And the WHO. And everything else, like the evil twins of UNESCO and UNICEF.
There is a chance that wars erupt everywhere. What about that?
Europe has always been a battlefield. Conscription and fields of crimson was the main population control method for many centuries (this a dark joke, and not very funny, but I hope you understand.)
Since 1946, there have been no more military massacres in Europe. Except for the horrors of the Balkans war of 1990s. But in Western and Southern countries of Europe, the continuity of constant wars has been broken, because of the military and financial hegemony of the US.
It's painful to think, but it's not impossible to go back to our worst traditions.
This may be one reason why people intuit that it's preferable to put up with the crimes, the vampirization and the brainwashing of the UN.
I'm an isolationist. I think each country should isolate, and the humans living there seek their own prosperity, rejecting the gangsterism of the Anglo-American Empire.
This means poverty. This means living within our means. This means learning to do almost everything by ourselves. Autarky. Nationalism. This is also dangerous, because Nationalism may end up in a burning pile of corpses pretty easily, a result that no patriot of any nation wants.
I think my country, Spain, should probably split up, peacefully, in three or four, or maybe more, independent nations. Maybe 500 little Spains would be optimal, I don't know. But always as far away from the very crazy Europeans as possible. The EU is utterly corrupt and evil. We don't need it, we never needed it. Slow economic growth, based on sound legal principles that reject all Communist traps is much preferable for Spain than any unwholesome alliance with French, German, Austrian or Italian politicians.
I also think that this peaceful national divorce should be considered by other nations. I think the German Unification was a huge mistake, and a crime against many people. Italy is easily seven different countries, and they would be better off walking separate ways. The French oligocrats are the worst of the lot. The French are at their best when their politicians are in gridlock and handcuffed.
But I think I'm reading too much into the future. There are many steps to take before people understand that the economic destruction is inevitable, a purge is needed, and that we have been living in a very evil illusion, where we have been trading iatrogenic murders for fake economic wealth.
It's discouraging to see so many people so asleep, so willfully ignorant of everything, and so incapable of mounting any defense. If everything continues this way, most people will only realize how bad things are when they understand they have been robbed of everything. The ones who are alive, that is. The dead don't care about being stolen from, right?
You do well in trying to wake people up.