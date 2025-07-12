Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

3d

You can plainly see chemtrails in one or more of the pictures which are distinctly different from cloud seeding. They are a military weapon used for over the horizon radar and weather modification. They work in conjunction with HAARP equipment which, like the chemtrails, can be found worldwide and can help in the creation of earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, hurricanes, tornados, etc. The chemtrails are composed of various poisons and toxins which can vary but the constants are aluminum and barium. Sulphur and Graphene oxide, along with various pathogens, poisons and nanotech have also been identified. This program which covers the planet is an assault on humanity as well as plants, animals, insects and marine life. At least 10 states are introducing legislation to ban chemtrails (geoengineering) in their state. People must vigorously protest this program that has been in evidence for decades and is brought to you by your government with the help of the military and now the commercial passenger and cargo jets through fuel additives. Cloud seeding is a minor operation by comparison. Chemtrails, on the other hand, are with us day and night, with only the odd day off. This is the most egregious assault on humanity and all planetary life in history. Look upon the cloud seeding operations as a diversionary tactic and the convenient scapegoat to muddy the waters and keep our eyes off the chemtrail program.

3d

Chem trails are all over the world. Aluminum is supposed to reflect the sun rays away from the planet. With all of this going on, what are we not being told? The sun is so hot that it's rays will fry the earth?? Maybe....I agree that there has to be toxins in the plume from the jets. We are breathing all that crap into our lungs!. So I go back to my question... what are we not being told??? I'm not a scientist, I just use logic to figure out stuff! In my neck of the woods...we have a beautiful day, sun, no wind, then the jets fill the sky, and within 1 to 2 days, it is windy, and raining guaranteed.

Again why are we not given information, facts of why this is happening??

