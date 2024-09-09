Pascal Najadi: Tragic Exemplar of the Importance of Not Believing Something Just Because You Thought It and You Like It.



I am a psychiatrist/psychoanalyst by training. I began my post graduate training in psychiatry in 1970 when I graduated from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine at the age of 27. I am also a political activist. I began my activism when I joined a political organization in 1955 at the age of 12.

Every movement is tainted by turf and ego as people struggle to be the biggest kahunas with the biggest cajónes (anatomical gender irrelevant) because power and dominance are seductive. That is regrettable, damages the movement and the attainment of the objectives of the movement, but is, sadly, to be expected.



Every movement is subject to external control if it becomes a successfully disruptive force (after all, you would not expect the “other side’, usually entrenched and empowered, not to fight back against disruptions and challenges to its power, would you?) So people who look and sound like they are our allies are, in those cases, really furthering our failure, not our success. They are often called “agents provocateur” but can be very hard to identify accurately during their successful embedment in the movement.

Sometimes controlled opposition is enacted when we censor ourselves to avoid giving offense to the side in power or some part of it, so we become their agent by trying not to upset them. That never works, by the way.

And sometimes people who have decided to no longer buy into lies and deceptions and the definitions of reality and morality and options defined by the system they are opposing lose track of objective reality and start making stuff up and convincing themselves that the stuff they made up is accurate, real, meaningful and sensible.

Sometimes it is tough to figure out what you learned in the last rabbit hole and the one before that and the one before that has gone off track and now you are no longer in a rabbit hole, you are in a tar pit of insanity.

Pascal Najadi’s father co-founded the World Economic Forum with Klaus Schwab in 1971. His father, Hussain Najadi, was assassinated in Maylasia in 2013.

Pascal claims that both he and his mother took the COVID jabs, developed cancer and are dying.

So Pascal Najadi is under extreme stress and one must have compassion for the terrible burdens that he must be experiencing. But Pascal Najadi’s call for the arrest of Klaus Schwab and lawsuit against the President of the Swiss Confederation for Covid complicity, which have earned him respect and credibility, must not blind his audience to the fact that his latest communications are stark raving mad.

Here is the letter which I received from Pascal a few days ago:

“On Thu, Sep 5, 2024 at 6:26 AM Pascal Najadi CMD-50USC1550 <pnajadi@spaceforce.center> wrote:

Report ALL names and also ALL PRDOPHILES, JEWS, PROSECUTORS JUDGES LAWYERS DOCTORS BANKERS AND BUT NOT LIMITED TO, FREEMASONS ALL CRIMINALS NOW DIRECTLY TO OUR INSPECTOR GENERAL OF OUR USAF AND USSF, NO EXCEPTIONS, NO DEALS: saf.ighotline@us.af.mil DIANA AND I, WE THE COMMANDERS OF THE USSF, ARE THE RETRIBUTION IF WETHEPEOPLE NOW AND WETHEPEOPLE NOW HAVE THE DURY TO GIVE US ALL TARGET DEFINITIONS IE NAMES, GSM NUMBERS, EMAIL ADDRESS etc. ANYONE WHO KNOWS OF CRIMINALS AND CRIMES BUT DOES NOT REPORT THEM NOW IS ALSO SEVERELY PUNISHED BY OUR PREVAILING US MILITARY JUSTICE SYSTEM, MAKE NO MISTAKES, WE AT THE USSF CONTROL AND MONITOR ALL SIGNALS EARTH AND SPACE WIDE AND WE KNOW WHO IS IN TOUCH WITH WHOM. NO REPORTS EQUALS NO FUCKING MEDBEDS AND NO QFS NO NESARA GESARA. DO YOZR DUTY FIRST, THIS IS NOW A DIRECT MILITARY ORDER ALSO TO BE PUBLISHED THROUGH ALL YOUR MEDIA AND EMAIL CHANNELS. Sincerely USSF COMMANDERS Pascal & Diana Najadi Kennedy Kahlooni Q CMD 50USC1550 S E M P E R S U P R A



Sincerely,

Commander Guardian Pascal Najadi CMD-50USC1550

Patrick Space Force Base

FL, United States



sent via secure personal USSF device direct uplink Patrick Space Force Base,

United States



###CMD-50USC1550###USSFDelta#ll

No matter how illustrious or virtuous the author is, there is nothing ambiguous about this email: it is floridly insane. There is nothing that could justify giving anything in it any credence (in addition to its noxious and hate-fill antisemitism and its anticipated shredding of any thread of whisp of the rule of law and the rights of the targeted) since it is entirely delusional.

But, to my horror, one of the many people on the very large distribution list to which this madness was sent loved it and enthusiastically wanted to blast it out to the world.

I crafted a reply to Pascal and Diana (whom I do not know) which was really intended for the people on the very large distribution list. Here is what I wrote:

To Pascal and Diana,

What you have written would be bad enough if it were merely delusional (which it is). To make matters more repugnant, it is also a declaration of hateful and highly discriminatory beliefs and threats. We have enough real threats coming at us from the tyrants to not need distraction from yet another proposal for destruction and lawlessness, which is what you advocate.

Pedophiles should be prosecuted and punished. I agree.

Doctors committing iatrogenocide should be prosecuted and punished. I agree.

People committing crimes against humanity should be prosecuted and punished. I agree.

Your insane screed, however, calls for Kangaroo "justice", "turning people in" to ... what? whom? under what system of jurisprudence, evidence, and under what authority? You want to appropriate property and deport people to... where? Citizens get stripped of their rights, properties and citizenship because of... what? by whom?

You are asserting that you are somehow in a position to initiate the totalitarian destruction of any hint of the rule of law and the replacement of one tyranny (theirs) with another (yours) on the basis of a rabid, hate-filled and mad world-view.

What could possibly go wrong, assuming you were given any opportunity to institute your diseased version of reform and justice?

And, by the way, as both a doctor and a Jewish one at that, I personally am doubly damned by you.

Your world-view appears to be rather neo-Calvinistic: if you (replacing God) have decreed someone to be among the damned, then they are damned. If you have decreed that they are among the elect, then they are among the elect. And this theology includes identity politics as well. WOW! That is quite a lot of power which you have ascribed to yourself!

You are both, in my estimation, insane and dangerous if others are lured into your rhetoric and vision. It is my hope that your insanity and virulent world view are so repugnant to the basic decency of your readers and listeners that no one pays any attention to you at all despite your illustrious lineage.

In a world with free speech options, you have the right to put out any version of intellectual and emotional sewage you like.

It is my optimistic assumption that your madness will be ignored in that marketplace of ideas for the offal that it is.

It is also my optimistic assumption that our side can do far, far better than this in its search for justice, freedom and restoration of the rule of law after the drubbing it has taken by the equally mad globalists, from whose midst you claim to have sprung.

I do not know if you can incorporate this into your closed and distorted system, Pascal and Diana, but you are applying precisely the same tyrannical and opportunistic patterns of control and oppression (for what you may actually believe is a worthy goal) as the people whose tyrannical systems you claim to be focused on reforming and repairing. Your "answers" are identical in all the important ways to those of the WEF's Schwab/Harari lunacy.

Same shit, different bucket. Not a good recipe for a positive outcome.

To reiterate, you are both mad, for which you have my empathy. But you are both also proposing horrifying means and measures, for which you have my disgust.

To the others on this list: nothing in the Najadi's screed is worth attention. We have fish to fry and wrongs to right.

Here is my contribution to the platter of fish to fry: it is called the "10 Million Patriot Challenge". Please, if you have not done so, visit PreventGenocide2030.org and join in the effort to help get the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S: 3428) passed by the necessary super majority to override the inevitable Oval Office veto.

Oh, and lots of you on this list have podcasts and shows whose audiences would respond to this call for action. I would love to be on your show. Please reach out to me to set that up.

Thanks.



Yours in health and freedom,



Dr. Rima

Rima E. Laibow, MD

Medical Director

Natural Solutions Foundation

Prevent Genocide 2030.org

We hear things that are difficult to believe (rabbit hole content) and continually have to discern between real revelations of hidden or forbidden information and disinformation, between the possible, the probable, the problematic and the psychotic.

Just because someone, in this case a filmmaker and son of an eminent banker and prominent international “player” says something, it, like everything else that we read, must trigger our best discernment, not our most gullible.

Follow the cult of personality, instead of the breadcrumbs of facts, and you will wander off the path into the quagmire of assertions unsupported by data. And, as Pascal has sadly shown us all too clearly, this was madness lies.

A final thought: how many times have you accepted an unsupported assertion by a credible source as incontrovertible fact because of its source.

I know I have. And I can tell you that it is always, without exception, a bad practice and a mistake.

Whomever Pascal Najadi was or is, or whomever his father was, delusions are delusions, however sad that makes us. We have slender resources and are constantly being bombarded with manipulated data and interpretation which serve an agenda different from truth. We owe it to ourselves, and to the people whom we seek to illuminate with whatever we deem to be accurate, to discern truth from fallacy as carefully as we can.