You know full well that they are bioweapons, Sir. You know full well that study after study like this one hot off the presses, fresh from Korea, makes it clear that we have been played for fools and marked for death by the international and domestic Powers that Be flim flaming us about a terrible, death dealing everyone’s gonna DIE! pandemic making sure we were fear-porned into offering up our babies and our bodies, our societies, our loved ones, our sanity, our lives, our livelihood and our freedoms on the altar of “Trust the Science” when the science was bound and gagged, in a dungeon somewhere.

There is simply no way around this reality any longer: it is an inescapable conclusion: we have been played as pawns in the deadliest game that humanity has ever played. And you, by your inaction in removing this deadly assault on humanity, are on the wrong side of the chess board where we are those pawns

Share

.

Frustratingly, Secretary Kennedy, you know this full well. And, frustratingly, Mr. Secretary, way back in 2019 you also knew it full well when you were shilly shallying with the theater of health freedom and the reality of health totalitarianism. You were striking a pose of health freedom hero, interestingly winning your environmental cases and losing your vaccine cases (with one exception). How does that work, Sir? Not only that, but your Children’s Health Defense [FUND] accomplished what, exactly, other than consuming a great deal of money and taking up quite a lot of oxygen in the health freedom room? Not much that I can see.

Your words, Mr. Secretary… “UNLESS we know precisely that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.”

And who makes that decision, Mr. Secretary? Well, you go on in this video to specify that it is to be made by the National Institutes of Health. The same institution whose massive input from Dr. Fauci brought us the HIV debacle, the WHO hegemony (after all, NIH is the WHO National Focal Point, bound and directed by that global health-harming agency) and the COVID fraud, complete with PCR “testing” to create a casedemic, lockdowns, genocide via “vaccines” and so much more. And, of course, NIH is now under your leadership.

Leave a comment

As a side question, Mr. Secretary, what policies and activities have you changed in your agency now that, according to President Trump, we are no longer a member of the World Health Organization. That would be useful to know but, unless I missed it, there hasn’t been even a murmur of any such alterations, improvements or changes.

So now that Operation Warp Speed has become, in your words at your Confirmation Hearings, “an amazing accomplishment” and now that the Stargate Project will bring us on-demand mRNA “vaccines” 48 hours after AI opines that we “need” one or more of them - customized for our own genome, no less!”, the bioweapon developed by DARPA for world depopulation, and sold as a vaccine, is still on the schedule for babies, children, adults and the elderly. And, even better, the replicon iteration is being fast tracked! Way to go, if you are on the bioweapon side of the chess board.



Maybe you could help us understand this, Mr. Secretary, given that although you are not anti-vaccine, you are pro-science and pro-safety. We know that because you repeated that over and over when you applied for the job of Secretary of HHS. Safety, you said, was what you wanted in vaccines. Yet the disaster that is mRNA vaccines, the deadliest “health intervention” in our history, has caused no action at all from you, other than to have NIH think about not funding mRNA research while CDC and FDA fast-track a replicon vaccine, a true doomsday machine.

Pregnant women and their babies, then the babies and the toddlers and everyone else are being shot up because you said to trust the CDC and that corrupt organization (which you control) says mRNA shots are somehow still permitted.

And maybe you could recall that we already know the cause of autism: it’s vaccines. You have been telling us that for decades and on that, at least, you have been right.

We know the cause of the vast increase in odds of developing a chronic disease in childhood from 12% for children born before 1986 to 54% for children born after 1989. As you point out repeatedly in your books, lectures, podcasts and other communications, that is the year that the vaccine schedule changed dramatically

Yet those deadly, unscientific and life-destroying poisons remain “on the schedule” on your watch, under your control. Both the conventional ones and the mRNA ones. Safety? Science? Not so much, apparently.

Just in case you missed it, Mr. Secretary, the mRNA vaccines which you have failed to remove from use in the US have been well characterized as monstrously dangerous. Studies from around the world with anywhere from very large numbers of participants to very small numbers of autopsies show, where shills are not putting out pseudoscience, that they have no place in real medicine or health care but have a major role to play in the ongoing genocide now being played out.

And that genocide is being played out on your watch, Sir. You posture as a health freedom advocate, yet you stand as a genocidalist unless and until you remove these bioweapons-cum- “health strategies”

The science is clear, Mr. Secretary. Are you actually a Defender of Children’s [and adults’] Health, as you purport to be, or one of the major and knowing perpetrators of global crimes against humanity now being committed? There is no intermediate position, Secretary Kennedy. You are in power at the helm of the HEALTH and Human Services Agency. YOU are, as George W. Bush so inarticulately put it, “The decider”.

Every day that you fail to remove these slaughter shots from use in the US brings you closer to conviction as the latter rather than admiration and praise for being the former.

You asked for the job of Health and Human Services Secretary, Sir. Now act for our health instead of rendering services to those who have no interest in our health whatsoever.