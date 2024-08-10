Catalytic Conversations, which you can watch livestreamed on Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022 every Saturday from 5-7+ PM, brings guests who know something important together with people who are ready to ask probing questions and keep going until the answers are clear or more questions have emerged to follow.

This past Saturday, 8/3/24, our guest was Andrew Sleigh and I learned much more than a thing or two about what the collapse of the banking system really means, no matter where you live in the world.

Andrew, who, like my co-host Connie Shields, is Canadian, discussed deeply what the legislated end of all banks in Canada (June 30, 2025) and its coordinated and parallel action in the US mean for those reliant on government-issued money. And then he shared critically important information about what owning stable, alternative items of value looks like in that sort of world. The stable, alternative items he talks about are already familiar to most of us: gold and silver.

But how, and where, and purchased from whom, and protected in which way, and from which trusted person? Here is a picture of me trying to figure that out:

Mind you, I have been watching this coming for more than two decades. Well, this conversation with Andrew was truly catalytic for me, personally.

A bit about Andrew: he was a money manager for a very long time but his sniff test told him that something was rotten in the world of money, finance, derivatives, currency and such like, where he spent his time. The premises simply were not adding up to solid reality and he made his living advising people on how to grow and protect their assets.

So he started questing and questioning more and more deeply until finally he realized that he could no longer guide people to manage their assets in a system designed for a different outcome than the one that was presented.

He describes quitting his job since he could not keep giving people guidance that he knew was wrong and changing his focus to the one that he has now as “Giving myself a 95% haircut”.

Eventually, the company he works for, SprottMoney.com

took notice of his deep knowledge and offered him the opportunity to work with them. He accepted but Andrew is not a salesman and does not work on commission. That is, of course, critically important when evaluating the information you are hearing. Conflicts of interest are of major significance. You always want to find out if there are any, no matter what the subject under discussion.

Andrew shared a massive amount of sensible, realistic and very, very scary information with a large amount of sensible, realistic and very, very practical information in this interview which I commend to you.

Full disclosure: I made the choice to call Andrew at the number on the website (his extension is 230 and he WILL call you back) and continue the discussion. I found out how to shield any asset base that I have using physical coin ownership (bullion is irrelevant for a person like me with very little asset base but coins are much more useful, I learned from Andrew), and I established a relationship with Andrew. That means that if you do make a purchase from SprottMoney.com and tell them that it came from Dr. Rima or Catalytic Conversations, there would be a small referral fee applicable to any purchase of metals my co-hosts and I might make after that. Deborah, Connie and I share any such commission equally because we are all doing important work and every bit really does help.

But a small commission here and there is not the point. The point is that there is a very careful and very complete destruction of the monetary system and someday not too long from now, you WILL wake up to find that your bank has failed, and the US FDIC and other agencies like it in other countries, either cannot or will not honor even its pledge to replace your deposit value up to $250,000. There would be two reasons for that: 1. They choose not to or 2. The currency no longer has any value since a new system has replaced it.

For people counting on the protection of their financial well-being by a system which formally signed onto a system devoted to their destruction on June 13, 1992 and updated again on September 25, 2015 as Agenda 2030, the illogic and futility of such hope will shortly become agonizingly clear. Bear in mind that EVERY nation then in existence (174 nation states) signed onto the total destruction of its people, governance and economy in 1992 and again (194 nation states) in 2015. Part of that destruction was the utter and total “redistribution” of ALL wealth to “eliminate poverty” [among the recipients of all that wealth, stolen from everyone else].

And that is precisely what is going on right now.

Since Andrew makes no commission, he is free to share options that do not involve your buying anything at all from his company and will do so. He certainly did with me, including very specific guidance on how - and why - to obtain precious metal coins NOT from him.

Understand, silver or no silver, gold or no gold, we are in for a very rough time unless we manage to get our nations out of the United Nations. The source of all of our sufferings in the long history of mankind was rarely a single bad player.

That has changed. Globalism means global control by fabulously wealthy psychopathic madmen who are explicitly and literally dedicated to dehumanization, trans-humanization, eugenics, depopulation, enslavement and comfortable with using deceit, deception, domination, decimation, devastation and destruction to achieve their ends (going so far as to style themselves “The Good Club”, use words like “Sustainability” when they mean utter destruction, “Rights” when they mean total subjugation, “Health” when they mean depopulation, genetic destruction and enslavement.

So the choices facing each of us are really very simple:

You can refuse to believe something that is very unpleasant:

You can recognize that bad things are happening and shake your head, hoping it will go away because “that could never happen here”:

or you can actually take meaningful steps to protect yourself, your family, your friends, your community, your country and humanity:

Prevent Genocide 2030.org

We are on the brink of a new day. It is either the darkest day in history, which will assure that there is never a dawn, or, quite literally, a bright new day in which humanity pulls itself back from the brink of dehumanization, depopulation and genetic mutilation leading to its extinction and takes control of its future, its choices and its destiny.

You are a massive part of the decision to be made. You can protect your ability to survive (call Andrew) and protect the reason to survive (take the 10 Million Patriot Challenge to get us out of the UN before it wins the decisive battle).