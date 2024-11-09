Let’s start with my bias: I believe that the US Presidential election process is full captured, and we have just lived through, once again, a UniParty Theatrical Production called “Free and Fair: A Farcical Romp to the White House West Wing”.



I also believe that Donald Trump, while not an overt Marxist, is a very dangerous man. Substantiation? Operation Warp Speed and his “Three Beautiful BioWeapons, er, ‘vaccines.’ ” which amazingly disappeared from the political scene pretty quickly and failed to materialize even when RFK, Jr made his GOP debut.



That aligns pretty well with what I wrote here

when I asked the Patriot Community and the Health Freedom Community to answer my pre-election questions and tell me why supporting Trump made sense, given his consistent pattern of actions against our lives and our laws.

Then we had the campaign (really, handlers? You really think we are THAT stupid? Oh, right. We are.)

And the gnashing of blue teeth and the fantasy of salvation-by-politician on red teeth has been astonishing to behold.

Then Nicholas Creed’s piece showed up in my email box and I thought it made great and eloquent sense. Here it is:

So, OK, Trump was elected. Biden says there will be a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s good. I believe that it is, quite literally, up to the people, We, the People, to direct what happens next, and what happens after that, and after that.

We here in the US are facing what every other country in the world is facing: utter destruction of our laws, our lives, our freedoms, our families, our very existence as a species. In other words, we are facing humanity’s most successful genocide, now underway, Agenda 2030 and the Great Reset.

All of our problems can be traced back directly to the United Nations, a world tyranny on the cusp of probably irreversible triumph. The trap has been laid slowly and patiently and, we must admit, brilliantly. There is one possibility for survival, for a different path with at least hope of escape from the destruction. That path is clear, bold and uncompromising: We MUST #ExitTheUN.

There is a bill currently before the 118th Congress called the “Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/S: 3428). We can get that Act passed with enough votes to override the inevitable Oval Office Veto.

Public pressure is essential to get this bill passed. You can put your political muscle behind that Act here: PreventGenocide2030.org.

In advocating for this Act, I have heard, over and over again, “There is no way this bill will pass with a Democratic majority in the Senate.

Well, come January 3, 2025, that’s over.

The election gave the Republicans a majority in both the House and the Senate. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, the Senate sponsor, and Representatives Chip Roy (Texas) and Mike Rogers (Alabama), the House sponsors, are all still in office and will continue in Congress when the 119th Congress is installed. If the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 passes in this Congress with the needed supermajority, we are truly ahead of the game and just might survive individually, as a nation and as a species.

If the nay-sayers who said that passage of the Act was impossible (and may have helped to make that a reality) turn out to be right, we have, because of the Republican majority, a greatly enhanced likelihood of getting a similar bill passed by the new Congress.

Would Trump veto it? Would he dare? That would reveal him as nothing more than a globalist tool. I think he would not be able to veto such a bill. That means that we need to flood our Members of Congress with the clear message that we want out of the UN and we want them to make that happen. That is why sending the emails quickly and easily available here, PreventGenocide2030.org, is so critically important.

Depopulation is an clear goal of the UN. So is the destruction of property rights, parental rights, Informed Consent and every other right you ever thought you had.

Take, for example, migration, illegal migration. Under US law we have the right to control our borders. Under UN rules, we do not. If we pretend that the UN is a nation with which we have a treaty saying that we do not, then we are obligated to allow our nation to have no meaningful borders. But the UN is not a country, and we have no treaties with it. As long as we remain inside the organization, however, we will continue to act as if we are bound by its rules and desires.

So if Trump really wants to close our borders and determine who gets to stay in the US and who does not, he is immediately in significant conflict with the UN. Either he protects the US and, in fact, MUST leave the UN, or he shows his hand as a stalking horse for the New World Order tyrants.

Our political voice will help to determine how that and all the other fundamental conflicts that Trump’s stated policies have with UN requirements plays out. Our demands to #ExitTheUN provide guidance for politicians if there are enough of us demanding it.

Will Trump be the champion of the US and her people as he proclaimed or will he ooze further into the globalist bio-digital conversion, pandemic preparedness, unlimited illegal migration, great reset nightmare of the Sustainable Development Goals than we are already?

Whatever you think of Trump and his policies, it is incumbent upon We, the People, to guide policy, as we have done so many times before, to protect us and promote our well-being. And that is totally incompatible with continuing membership in an organization devoted to a Marxist revolution and our propound enslavement.

Visit PreventGenocide2030.org and help make remaining in the UN totally unthinkable for our leaders.