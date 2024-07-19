Video: Trump injured during shooting at Pennsylvania rally | CNN Politics

Spoiler alert: I have no confirmatory or falsifying data for this hypothesis. I am sharing my current analysis of the facts as I understand them now. Additional Spoiler alert: I am not a Trump Hater. I am a Bull Shit hater and the robes of glory that Team Freedom have draped around Trump’s shoulders obscures the reality of what he has, and has not, been and done while in office, suggesting concerns about what he will and will not do if he becomes President again.

Yet another Spoiler Alert: I do not advocate for or support any of the other candidates seeking the Oval Office chair. In my view, each is so deeply flawed, and the voting machines, like the PCR “test” for COVID (or anything else) that any reliance on them is foolhardy and makes no sense.

To me the solution is with populism driving policy, not reliance on political puppets. But that’s just me.

And among the things Trump has not done, is to commit to getting out of the UN. You can help Congress take that step, however, by taking the 10 Million Patriot Challenge here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org. Do it now. Time is running out.

But I digress. Back to the many and deeply troubling Trump questions.

Having been accused of being a “Trump hater”, a terrible person for questioning the official assassination narrative, and so on in the comments for my most recent substack in which I call BS on this poorly done theatrical production of an alleged assassination attempt, let me clarify. I am not a Trump hater or a Trump fan. I am a political theater watcher. To my mind, Trump, although he paints himself as a naive outsider who does not even know what the KKK is, he is, in my opinion, merely another power-hungry opportunist in the grip of the controlling globalist cabal: in short, an ordinary politician, no more and no less.

To be fair, I have no higher opinion of anyone else currently standing for the office of POTUS. Not one of them has said, as Maxime Bernier of Canada HAS said, “When elected I WILL remove the US from the United Nations. When elected I WILL reinstate full and total Informed Consent and absolute Health Freedom. When elected I WILL prosecute and punish every COVID criminal.” and, frankly, until they do that, and then make good on it, they are, in my mind, ordinary apparatchiks working for the Globalist cabal.

Back to the question of why Trump and his camp might fake an assassination attempt. Well, by now, like him or not, it looks like Donald J. Trump, absent some surprising extenuating circumstance, is pretty certain to win the next Presidential vote with or without corruption of the election process, political theatrical production of the election, uncertified voting machines, pre-programmed or rigged voting machines, voting illegal aliens, ballot mules and so on. You know: the usual US free and fair elections in the most honorable country in the world.

Unless. Unless his MAGA base, touted as 100 million strong by those who tout such things, focuses on the issue that could actually sink Donald J. Trump like a millstone: the rapidly emerging truth about the COVID “vaccines”.

To my eye, this is the only possible destroyer of Trump’s reelection juggernaut. And Trump has not done the necessary pivot to repudiate and accept responsibility for the iatrogenocide he so proudly unleashed on the world.

It is my speculation (and that’s all that it is) that his narcissism and personal ego needs are so great that no matter what his advisors council, and no matter how fervently they council it, he will not accept the personal wound that disowning his “beautiful vaccines” would be for him emotionally.

He forgets that he pretended to develop them in days when they had been in development for decades. But that is, in my view, utterly consistent with his MO.

Trump renews praise for Covid vaccines, 'one of the greatest achievements of mankind'

Trump again publicly defends COVID-19 vaccines, but slams mandates - ABC News (go.com)

Trump touts effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccine | CNN Politics

Trump Dismisses COVID-19 Vax Safety Claims, Says He Saved 100 Million Lives - Newsweek

Trump thought that the vaccines would “get him a win” in the 2020 election and accused both Pfizer and Moderna of colluding with a hostile FDA to delay the announcement of the successful [sic] creation [sic] of a COVID-19 vaccine [sic].

Here is a little selection of Trump on “HIS" “Beautiful” “Vaccines”:

"Get those shots everyone!" — Donald J Trump, December 17th 2020

“I guess in a certain way, I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.” —Donald J Trump, April 29th 2021

"Everybody, go get your shot." — Donald J Trump, February 28th 2021

"It works incredibly well. 95%, maybe even more than that...and it is really saving our country and it is saving frankly the world." — Donald J Trump, March 9th 2021

"It will save millions of lives, and soon end the pandemic once and for all. These vaccines are also very safe." — Donald J Trump, December 11th 2020

"The Vaccine and the Vaccine rollout are getting the best of reviews. Moving along really well. Get those shots everyone!" — Donald J Trump, December 17th 2020

"Well, I got the Pfizer, and I would have been very happy with any of them. I thought a very bad statement was when they did a pause on Johnson & Johnson. I think that frightened That was a bad thing to do. At that time, when they did the pause, they had six people that may have had some difficulty out of millions that received it. But I think the pause was a very bad thing to do." — Donald J Trump, October 2nd 2021

"During my administration, everybody wanted the vaccine. There was nobody saying oh, gee, I don't want to take it. Now they say that. And that's because they don't trust the Biden administration. I can think of no other reason. But they say we don't want it, we aren't going to take it. When I was there, everybody wanted it and we were doing great. Well, the military did a fantastic job." — Donald J Trump, October 7th 2021

"I'm very proud of the vaccine, I've taken it, and you’ve probably taken it. But I'm very proud of it. I think we could have another situation with the Spanish Flu, 1917, where up to 100 million people were killed." — Donald J Trump, August 18th 2021

One of the commenters on my substack calling the supposed assassination attempt into question raised the following points, which I present to you here. If the facts are incorrect, please inform me. But, taken individually and collectively, does this seem like leadership and hope for the future to you? Or does it seem like the activity of someone with quite a number of political skeletons in quite a number of closets that are best hidden with slight of hand and attempted distraction?

To wit, is it true that Trump is an outsider, a well-meaning simple, innocent who was just surrounded by poor personnel choices (Spoiler Alert: as the President of a powerful nation and the Commander in Chief of the world’s most powerful military, he is responsible for choosing capable underlings and absolutely responsible for every decision and act of every underling. There is no if, and or but about that. Incompetent leadership is not a recommendation for future leadership roles, in my view). However, here are just a few of the seminal questions, acts and issues that must be understood about Trump since, truly, the past is, in fact, prologue:

1, Why, if Trump distrusts vaccines in general, did he do nothing at all to curtail their use and, in fact, thrust a deadly bioweapon in the form of vaccine on the world?

Leaked video shows Trump criticizing vaccines on phone with RFK Jr. : NPR

https://twitter.com/i/status/1813201574518288387

Watch the video for yourself and note 1. Trump believes (as I do) that infant and childhood vaccines cause “the child to change”, suggesting neurological changes lumped together under the general heading of “autism”, 2. Trump does not discuss the dangers, damages and deaths caused by “his” [sic] “beautiful” [sic] “vaccines” [sic], 3.

Neither in a private conversation with an ally [?], friend [?], adversary [?], rival [?], fellow actor [?] nor publicly does Donald J. Trump take a position in keeping with the abundantly compelling and rapidly emerging information about the disastrous, literally genocidal impact of those miracles of biowarfare research, production and propaganda-based, the UN/WHO directed, US pumped and pushed kill shots.

Although we are in a vast and terrible iatrogenocide, a doctor-delivered killing and culling, we hear nothing of it from our once and would be future President. And that silence is so dangerous to his political aspirations that it had to be dealt with since his followers are split decisively on the kill shot issue.

So my hypothesis is that the fake theatrical “assassination attempt” was created specifically to deflect the critical gaze of his followers away from any liability that Dear Leader Trump has for his disastrous vaccine death program and turn him into a Glorious Hero who braved death for his beloved countrymen. And Glorious Heros can do no wrong and cannot be criticized for anything that they did or did not do since their former sins are washed away in the baptismal font of heroism and danger survived.

Oh, do I call Bull Shit 2.0 on this one!!!!

As I laid out in my recent sub stack, “Trump Assassination Attempt: I call Bull Shit”, this event was not even good amateur theater and I conclude that no real assassination attempt took place on July 13 in Butler, PA. I believe that the theatrical production of a glorious escape from death was orchestrated to solve the great problem in Trump’s base of a widespread awareness of the horrifying adverse reactions to the vaccine bioweapon and its consequences. In short, the supposed assassination attempt was designed to heal, using patriotic bunting, the great vaccine gash in the Body Maga.

Naiomi Wolf, a very smart lady and one who has been much, much closer to White House security than I have ever been, wrote a long and compelling sub stack called “Lady McBiden” saying that nothing involving this sort of thing ever, EVER, happens by accident or coincidence.

That seems quite reasonable to me. I think the entire event was carefully [but sloppily] planned and was, indeed, supposed to happen just the way it did.

Was the First Lady behind it? I have no idea and no way to test that hypothesis. Was Biden behind it? Again, I have no way to test the hypothesis, but it seems unlikely that POTUS, with his rapidly failing mentation, could be the organizer although he could have expressed a wish for it to happen, of course. People with dementia often lose their judgement, but I doubt that his handlers would take him seriously enough to put his petulant ire into action.

Trump wants us to love and elect him for another term as president. But the past is prologue and we have seen how he functions while in power and whom he functions for. You do not usually get that chance with someone who wants to be POTUS and is not now the incumbent. Somehow, the freedom and health freedom movements cluster around Trump. I need to understand why and right now I do not.

So allow me to present you with some questions, actions and issues that need to be asked, understood and clarified before we conclude that everything is clean and obvious in this picture, that Trump is an advocate for our freedoms and that he was simply misled by bad people around him (um, it is his responsibility to not have bad people around him as the President and Commander in Chief of a major political and military force in the world) or that he simply did not understand the nature of a bioweapon (um, it is his responsibility to understand the realities of important topics about which he makes important decisions with important policy implications). Underling incapacity and lack of comprehension does not account for the serious failings of his presidency, nor do these absurd excuses match the known facts.

Consider, as presented by a commenter on my most recent sub stack on this topic, Truth 101, the following questions. I welcome clarification if there are misstatements or errors here but the questions are vitally important. And consider the implications for those queries that are accurate. Is it true that:

Trump is free of corporate control? Pfizer gave Trump a campaign donation of $1M while he lied about NOT taking donations Trump is an outsider?

a. Wilbur Ross, a Rothschilds operative who bailed Trump out of his casino endeavors and debts in Atlantic City in the 90s was appointed secretary of Commerce by Trump.

b. the Trumps children attend the Bilderberg meetings

c. Ivanka Trump is identified as a WEF Young Global Leader! Trump give $1.16B to Bill Gates' organization GAVI, making him the world's largest private donor of the WHO Trump made significant contributions to the Clinton Global initiative Trump tried to hire Bill Gates as a Science advisor Trump signed the PREP Act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act) granting indefinite liability immunity to all the Big Pharma companies. Trump orchestrated or allowed the push for the dangerous, failed drug Remdesivir to be classified the only recommended treatment for hospitalized COVID patients, resulting in huge numbers of unnecessary deaths Trump signed the $2 Trillion CARES Act (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) which gave governors the unprecedented ability to shut down their individual State economies indefinitely and at will Trump’s National Emergency declaration in conjunction with the CARES Act gave FEMA and the CDC what I believe to be unconstitutional federal executive authority over the federal government. The combination of the CMS (Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services) override and the CARES Act incentives enabled and coerced hospitals to make a COVID-19 diagnosis and follow a (lethal) federally mandated COVID-19 protocol or else be forced to pay back the funding. As a result, hospitals from coast to coast received payments such as: a. A “free” required PCR test in the Emergency Room or upon admission for every patient, with a government-paid fee to the hospital

b. Added bonus payment for each positive COVID-19 diagnosis

c. Another bonus for a COVID-19 admission to the hospital

d. A 20 percent “boost” bonus payment from Medicare on the entire hospital bill for use of Remdesivir instead of medicines such as Ivermectin

e. Another and larger bonus payment to the hospital if a COVID-19 patient is mechanically ventilated

f. More money to the hospital if the cause of death is listed as COVID-19, even if the patient did not die directly of COVID-19

g. A COVID-19 diagnosis also provides extra payments to coroners. Trump called for Red Flag Gun laws during his administration and said, "take the guns now then have due process later". Over 100 Republican Representatives voted for a Red Flag law in the House, and it passed. Trump banned bump stocks. That ban was subsequently overturned by the Supreme Court Trump appointed Alex Azar, a former Big Pharma executive. as his Secretary of Health and Human Services. Trump issued Executive Order 13887 on September 19, 2019, militarizing vaccine production in the US before anyone had even heard the word “covid”, which allegedly did not exist until late that year. Share Scott Gottlieb and Steven Hanh were both appointed as FDA Commissioners by Trump. Both were Big Pharma executives, assuring total regulatory capture CDC changed COVID reports and policies under political pressure from Trump administration See: -Centers for Disease Control ‘bowed to the Trump administration’s demands to change the editorial process’ of its weekly scientific journal after warnings from then health secretary Alex Azar to “get in line,” a House investigation found:

https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2022/10/17/cdc-changed-covid-reports-under-political-pressure-under-trump-administration-panel-finds

Numerous investigations found inappropriate meddling with health policies and information by the Trump administration. See, for example, “The pressure faced by the CDC to change the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report’s procedures ‘was one of several instances of political interference by former President Donald Trump’s aides’ that the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis identified in a report . ⎯ Bloomberg Law” Trump authorized over $12B in "covid vaccine relief” to disseminate a US-generated bioweapon under the guise of humanitarian aide not only in the US but to countries around the world Trump signed Operation Warp Speed agreeing to purchase more than $2.5 Billion in vaccines even before clinical trials were completed. The extraordinary speed with which the novel vaccines were developed for the novel virus is belied by similar patents from US government-funded researchers who patented corona virus mRNA vaccines in 2016 and 2017. Operation Warp Speed used Americans' taxes to fund a known genocide injection program internationally and domestically. Trump allowed the FED to print more money than any administration in recent history - 90% of the paper money currently in circulation was printed in 2019 during the last half of his presidency. Trump and the RNC raised a combined total of $250 Million with the whole Stop The Steal Campaign and set up their own supporters to get into trouble with the Federal Govt on January 6th when it was clear that Pence could really do nothing but certify the votes Trump signed Modernizing the Regulatory Framework for Agricultural Biotechnology Products Executive Order which joined Bayer and Monsanto in creating a conglomerate of corruption while destroying GMO oversite and threatening third world countries like Thailand with economic ruin if they do not go along with GMO distribution.

23. Trump pardoned Aviem Sella, Jonathan Pollard’s handler, cronies Paul Manfort and Roger Stone, his son-in-law’s father, Charles Kushner and Lil Wayne. He failed to pardon Julian Assange or Edward Snowden Trump promised to lower national crime and it was higher during his presidency than any administration in recent history Marxists took to the streets in entire country, often looting and burning entire sectors of cities. These episodes were labeled “peaceful protests” and nothing was done about it other than frequent tweets while the Department of Justice and the FBI did nothing.

So, in sum, I believe that making a “hero” of Donald J. Trump, and a hero touched by and protected by the apparent direct intervention of Divine Providence (remember, Trump’s base is strongly religious and sees events in those terms) is careful stagecraft on the Political Theater stage. The fact that it was such an obvious clown show is discouraging but, alas, not surprising.

So, yes, I call Bull Shit 2.0 on the whole damn squalid, theatrical scene.

And I implore you to remember that the US government was created to serve us, not the reverse.

We can, with enough determination, grit and perseverance, shift Congress from controlled to responsible, ending the deadly UN fraud and taking the 10 Million Patriot Challenge and passing the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 by taking action here, PreventGenocide2030.org and mobilizing everyone we can reach to do the same.

By the way, I have been accused of deleting comments with opposing viewpoints. That is untrue. I deleted the horrifying, hate-filled screeds of one person after giving him repeated warnings that I would do so if he persisted. Otherwise, have at it!