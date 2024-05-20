Here is what WE want:



NOTE: This video, filmed in Israel, is in English, Hebrew and Arabic. There is a very obvious and very profound reason for that.

Here is what the Globalist Cabal, using the UN as its Death Machine, wants:

Their conflict kills us. We help them when we see each other as enemies. We help them when we fund their wars. We help them when we pretend that they are on our side. We help them when we defend the killing. We help them when we fund their death machinery, their Sustainable Development Goals, their “Pandemic” anything.

The answer starts with, cannot be found without, #ExitTheUN.

Right now the US Congress has the opportunity to start solving the problem by passing the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 20203 (HR: 6645/S: 3428).

It, unsurprisingly, disengages the US entirely from the UN debacle. That includes the WHO, a mere [deadly] pimple on the ass of the UN. Take Action to demand that Congress pass this essential bill here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org. Then tell everyone you can reach that they can help create the situation that allows us to begin the hard work of repairing what the predatory globalist cabal has inserted into our society over the last 140 year.

If you are not helping to solve the problem, you are supporting the people creating the problem. The first step is getting out of the Death Machine created by, and maintained through, US participation.

It is therefore fitting that when the US removes itself from the Death Machine, the apparatus will be significantly weakened, allowing us the opportunity to rebuild our nation, our health system, our educational structure, our financial system, our communities and pretty much everything else.

The utterly despicable Klaus Schwab talks about the 4th Industrial Revolution. How about a renaissance instead? But it cannot happen unless and until we disengage entirely from the UN debacle. Take action here, now: https://PreventGenocide2030.org.

The only thing riding on our success, after all, is the survival of humanity. No pressure!