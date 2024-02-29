On February 27, 2024, The Dr. Rima Truth Reports interviewed Agostino Cascio, a Sicilian farmer and powerful leader in the EU Farmers’ Resistance. While the UN seeks to destroy agriculture world-wide (denying farmers fuel, fertilizer, genetically modifying seed and animals, re-wilding food growing land to take it out of production, taxing and regulating farmers so that the regulated cost of producing food is higher than the regulated price it brings, adding tax after tax, regulatory bottle neck after regulatory bottle neck, inferior food is being imported to undercut both the viability of the farmers and the physical viability of the food’s consumers.

Agustino talks with us about the perfect example against which a major demonstration was held by farmers at a major port in Sicily on February 27, 2024.

A Canadian ship with inferior wheat (which meets neither EU nor Canadian standards for consumption because of agricultural chemical contamination and poor quality of the product itself, along with mold and other major health hazards) landed. The farmers did not want the inferior wheat to be allowed into Sicily. Their own wheat, of a much higher quality and far less contaminated, was being rendered unmarketable by the Canadian import, supported by the government, and destroying both their livelihood and their health through its toxicity.

Listen to this fascinating conversation about the problems and the solutions.

It’s only a matter of life or death and the survival of humanity. No pressure.

