What's Going On in Europe with the Farmers' Protest? Why are These Actions the Most Important Opposition to the Globalists on the Planet Right Now?
Thanks to Dr. Paola Amaldi and Nirvana Bloor (London), the Dr. Rima Truth Report Podcast was able to have an in-depth interview with a Sicilian leader in the EU Farmers' Protests. #ExitUN
On February 27, 2024, The Dr. Rima Truth Reports1 interviewed Agostino Cascio, a Sicilian farmer and powerful leader in the EU Farmers’ Resistance. While the UN seeks to destroy agriculture world-wide (denying farmers fuel, fertilizer, genetically modifying seed and animals, re-wilding food growing land to take it out of production, taxing and regulating farmers so that the regulated cost of producing food is higher than the regulated price it brings, adding tax after tax, regulatory bottle neck after regulatory bottle neck, inferior food is being imported to undercut both the viability of the farmers and the physical viability of the food’s consumers.
Agustino talks with us about the perfect example against which a major demonstration was held by farmers at a major port in Sicily on February 27, 2024.
A Canadian ship with inferior wheat (which meets neither EU nor Canadian standards for consumption because of agricultural chemical contamination and poor quality of the product itself, along with mold and other major health hazards) landed. The farmers did not want the inferior wheat to be allowed into Sicily. Their own wheat, of a much higher quality and far less contaminated, was being rendered unmarketable by the Canadian import, supported by the government, and destroying both their livelihood and their health through its toxicity.
Listen to this fascinating conversation about the problems and the solutions.
Then visit http://PreventGenocide2030.org to help make #ExitUN a reality.
It’s only a matter of life or death and the survival of humanity. No pressure.
Dr Rima Truth Reports is a reader-supported publication. There is no paywall, so everyone is welcome to leave comments, participate in the community and read everything here since nothing is hidden behind a paywall. Your subscriptions and donations help to support our work and are deeply appreciated.
https://rumble.com/v4gce5r-dr-rima-truth-reports-february-27-2024-updates-from-the-eu-farmers-resistan.html
Listen live every Tuesday from 6-8 PM on www.PeopleForPeople.ning.com or watch the livestream on Rumble/PeopleForPeople2022. Catch it later on Rumble/DrRimaHealthFreedom, on Bitchute, Brighteon and www.OpenSourceTruth.com.
What's Going On in Europe with the Farmers' Protest? Why are These Actions the Most Important Opposition to the Globalists on the Planet Right Now?
Thierry Meyssan, geopolitical analyst from France, wrote an excellent piece outlining the history which led to the present impasse. I mirrored his article here:: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/the-despair-and-anger-of-europes
Hope you find it useful - I did.
Indeed our new Chinadian wheat is good, short stalk, and all laced with mo Santa's glyphosate. Corn too, etc. Etc etc. I can't find one weed in those fields except for last year's corn from stray seeds germinating, towering over a soybean field. It's just plain ugly too.