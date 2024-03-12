1× 0:00 -2:35:18

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 5:20

Everything the Globalists touch is inverted and perverted. Up is down, down is up, rights are enslavements, restrictions are freedoms, health is illness, biology is fantasy, mutilation is restoration, crimes are liberations, pedophiles are educators, men can have babies, chests are breasts. There is no end to it. But woe unto them for doing so, and immediate, cataclysmic woe unto us if we allow them to do it to us.

Take property rights, for example. Think you own something like a house, a farm, an apartment, a car, a painting or a pet? Well, silly you! Turns out you do not own anything. You are not happy yet, but, they promise you will be!)

You need the information in this video or audio above to stop the atrocity of the total destruction of property rights to anything, including your own DNA. Think about that for a moment. You will own NOTHING under any definition of ownership.

What is a slave? Someone who is owned but own nothing, not even his/her own body.

Spoiler Alert: There is a fix: it is to get out of the UN by visiting https://PreventGenocide2030.org and, if you are in the US, supporting the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/S 3428) and if you are in Canada, supporting the Parliamentary Petition that more than 90,000 people signed so that Leslyn Lewis could present it to Parliament.

Millions of us, literally millions of us, must do this to create the tidal wave of political demand that even the sock-puppet-iest of the sock-puppets must yield to or be swept away in the tide of history. Really. It does actually work like that IF, WHEN, we exert our power collectively. Do it now. Inspire others to do the same and keep talking about it until it becomes the idea of your friends and family and they start telling you to go to PreventGenocide2030.org and help to, quite literally, prevent genocide.

Don’t put it off. The other side is moving rapidly. How?

Well, in the matter of land, houses, buildings, factories and other real estate, turns out that the “RIGHTS” of some group of people (Indigenous ones) who never had a foundation of land ownership in the first place are being distorted to “give” them “back” their land and take it away from anyone who thinks they live on it with property rights.

There is no compensation for such a taking, and the former supposed owner has 90 days to remove their house, barns, outbuildings, skyscraper, factory, or whatever before they are billed for the cost of its removal.

Insane, you say? You are quite correct. But it is being institutionalized in Vancouver, where 3 bands which total 6500 people have been “given” the city of Vancouver, in Lapland where the land is being “rewilded”, in the US where a MINIMUM of 30%n of the landmass is being ceded to the UN (“US 3030”) and on and on and on.

This lively, lengthy and pithy discussion lays the truth bare - and we make it clear that this deceptive, dishonest and destructive program, under one name or another, is either already in process where you live, no matter where that might be, and that the time in which it can be halted is rapidly coming to a close.

Using land grabs, setting every identifiable group against every other identifiable group, inverting good for evil and calling slavery freedom, calling stealing land enhancing rights, calling child molestation support of human rights, calling lopping off healthy breasts and penises “health care” and confusing children so they hate themselves “affirmation” and “mental health” is evil consciously perverting reality and sense for its own ends.

Listen to the March 9 edition of Catalytic Conversations where hosts Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas), Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta) and I interview Jesse Hal (The Missing Link), SheLaw Mcfarlain (POGG Primer) and Joel and Margaret Sussman (Vaccine Choice Canada) about how supposed “Indigenous Rights” has been perverted into a hate-mongering tool of total globalist assault against all of us, including the supposedly “uplifted” indigenous peoples. Using this method, land all over the world is being seized, “rewilded”, and people are being rendered insolvent, destitute, homeless and hungry. You will recall, I am sure, that at the same time that this is taking place, farming is being demonized as “bad for the environment” and farms are being squeezed out of existence by regulation, legislation, taxation or a combination of them all.

That is why the farmers of Europe are protesting, after all. None of this is by accident and all of it is consistent with Agenda 2030 and the Sustainability [SIC] Development [SIC] Goals of the globalists enslavers and eugenics monsters.

Oh, and then there is the Pandemic Treaty and the International Health Regulation Amendments.

Listen up: There are good people all over the world focused on these issues. I am proud to say that I helped to make this a reputable thing for responsible people to talk about. I worked hard with James Roguski and other remarkable people for nearly two years to make that happen.

I was wrong. Dead wrong. Yes, we need to get out of these entanglements, but if we succeed in doing so through the successful deployment of a huge amount of effort, also known as Political Capital, we will have accomplished a huge victory, but a Pyric victory.

We will have triumphed at something that does not get us what we want because we are STILL subject to Agenda 2030’s magnificently crafted, totally evil, BSC (Bat Shit Crazy) reorganization of every bit of our lives, from the DNA outward.

We must pivot from realizing how bad the WHO is (and it most certainly is!) and focus on getting our nations out of the Death Machine itself, the UN.

The monsters have backup plans in case they do not get their agenda approved in the so-called Pandemic Treaty. They have the Pact for the Future, a UN agreement for the UN to rule the world due to be signed on September 24, 2024.

They have Agenda 2030. They have a variety of alliances and programs with fancy names and wonderful PR. The whole thing is a whited sepulcher, filled with rot and corruption.

Matthew 23:25-28 says,

“25 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye make clean the outside of the cup and of the platter, but within they are full of extortion and excess. 26 Thou blind Pharisee, cleanse first that which is within the cup and platter, that the outside of them may be clean also. 27 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye are like unto whited sepulchres, which indeed appear beautiful outward, but are within full of dead men’s bones, and of all uncleanness. 28 Even so ye also outwardly appear righteous unto men, but within ye are full of hypocrisy and iniquity.”

Can you think of a better operational description of the UN, the Unelected Nobodies, what they and what they spread? I cannot.

This is a devil with whom there is no dancing. Take the appropriate action now at PreventGenocide2030.org and mobilize everyone you can reach to do the same, NOW. The window of opportunity is slamming shut very rapidly.

By the way, you can listen to Catalytic Conversations every Saturday livestreamed on Rumble.com/PeopleForPeople2022 or at www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com every Saturday from 5-7 PM (Eastern). I am delighted to bring this program to you with my co-hosts: the astounding Deborah Boehm of Affidavit Mommas and equally astounding Connie Shields of Unlock Alberta.

And you can also listen to the Dr. Rima Truth Reports at the same places on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 PM. My co-host for this long-running program is Counsel Ralph Fucetola.

And these podcasts are available for your viewing pleasure and your active sharing at Rumble.com/PeopleForPeople2022 and Rumble.com/DrRimaTruthReports and Rumble.com/DrRimaHealthFreedom.

