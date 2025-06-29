Nothing justifies genocide.

Nothing.

Any genocide is horrifyingly wrong.

Madness begets madness.

Hatred begets hatred.

\Does anyone really think that the destroyers do not know this and use it to their full advantage when we let them?

I urge you to read this vitally important substack which showed up in my inbox today, as if in answer to the stack that I wrote yesterday:

Please take the time to watch every video. Ask yourself if you were on EITHER end of the guns, the bullets, the invasions, the defense, is that what you want for yourself, your children, your neighbors, your co-religionists, your enemies?

And if you are one of the people who hates another group en mass, does the belief system that you espouse lead to more, or less, of this Malthusian Management, so beloved by, and so useful to, the controlagarch and destructocrats?

If the answer is that it leads to more of same, you have a moral obligation, I believe, to abandon that belief system and find one that serves peace, not destruction.

Ask yourself if there is ANYTHING that makes what you see in the videos in the stack I posted above acceptable, no matter who is on the other end of the savagery.

Those of you who cling to the ritualized hatred

we are fed by those who are working very, very hard to destroy us, ask yourself, once you lay down the costly and destructive burden of hatred via revealed “truth”, which obliterates morality, sanity and decency (which is what the orchestrated hatred is for, after all), if in your deepest heart of hearts you actually believe that hatred and murder is a road to peace, to justice, to salvation, to a world that you want to live in, to a world that you want your children to live in. You know the answer and so do I.

There is nothing, nothing at all, in my world view, that justifies genocide, no matter who tells what story about who deserves what punishment. Nothing. Not in China, not in Gaza, not in Russia, not in Germany, not in Chile, not in Cambodia, not in Poland, not in Montana, not in Brazil, not in Croatia, not in Armenia, not in Rwanda, not in Utah, not in the Philippines, not on Hispaniola.

The mobilization for genocide ALWAYS starts with an “othering” of some group, sold to the masses as unfit to be among us for one reason, then another, then many reasons, then every reason.

Once that profound othering has taken place, it is not much of a distance to generate the will to annihilate them and, after that, it is only a short and easy step to emplace their utter vilification so that there is no longer any justification for them to occupy space on the same planet as “good” people. And then the killing begins.

Mass intentionality is created, and the implementation of that intentionality becomes just another chapter in the same long, repetitive and bloody history book.

Unless it doesn’t. Unless it stops with you. With me. With our rejection of the othering lies.

One of the emails I got following my substack yesterday asked how to stop the globalists. The writer observed “peace and mung beans won’t save us.” Indeed, they will not. Quiet and tacit acceptance of the normalization of that hatred will doom us, however.

Ending the mind and political control of the globalists and retraining ourselves not to “other” others is the first and most essential step to becoming free enough to find the new patterns to alliances and allegiances based on mutual upliftment and the enhancement of rights rather than their destruction.

The first step is to free our minds. The second step is to free our political entities. None of this can be accomplished while we are inside the globalist hegemony. That means leaving the UN and removing every one of its pervasive control structures from every aspect of our governance and lives. Taking the actions at PreventGenocide2030.org in massive numbers is a good place to start

Look, your politics are your politics. Like Zionists or don’t like them. Like Palestinians or don’t like them. Like Jews or don’t like them. Like Hindus or don’t like them. Like pro-life people or don’t like them. Like reproductive rights people or don’t like them. Like vegans or don’t like them. Like Communists or don’t like them. Like transsexuals or don’t like them. Like Conservatives or don’t like them.

But you cannot endorse a genocide if you recognize that each and every one on the entire planet is as fully and completely human as you are. Where did we lose that?

Some of us have not.

But those who gladly rationalize abominations like genocide because the other group is entirely “othered” in their minds have, indeed, lost sight of the humanity of the group they on which they are focusing their own rage. In the course of doing so, have lost sight of their own humanity.

Let’s talk about Gaza for a moment. Collective punishment is a Crime Against Humanity and MUST be punished. Genocide is a Crime Against Humanity and MUST be punished. Was the orchestrated stand down that led to the October 7 murders of Israelis by Hamas a Crime Against Humanity? I believe so. Were the murders, rapes and abductions perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 Crimes Against Humanity? I believe so. They, too, MUST be punished.

I believe that there is Crime upon Crime upon Crime being perpetrated in the Middle East right now. And I believe that every bit of it is financed by, orchestrated by, condoned by and used by the globalists. Zionists and Zionism are their pawns. Hamas and the deadly aspirations of the River to the Sea crowd are their pawns. Israelis are their pawns. The Palestinian people are their pawns. The LAST thing the globalists want is a peaceful resolution, so the fires are stoked and some of us, stupidly, help them by buying into their group hate propaganda. And even more stupidly, we enthusiastically hate the people who do not see things just as we do. Does that sound familiar? Covid? Jab/no jab? Masks/no masks? Families torn apart, friendships dissolved, communities destroyed over propaganda.

I have never been to Gaza. I have not been there during the Intifada; I have not been there during the current disaster. I do not know what is happening there. I do not believe that you do, either.

IF what we see of displaced and starving men, women and children is true (and I will remind you of CNN’s fake Ebola crisis deaths on the street footage in Sierra Leone, China’s fake COVID fall-over-dead footage in Wuhan, etc., faked and deep faked footage that is utterly compelling but utterly false), IF the numbers of dead and wounded are accurate (and there is good reason to suspect that it is not), IF the IDF atrocity stories of soldiers shooting those in food lines and using children for target practice are true, IF the IDF has preferentially targeted hospitals and schools to terrorize and kill civilians, then, yes, there is a genocide going on and a defenseless civilian population is being ruthlessly slaughtered in a brutal and deadly civilian collective punishment by a vastly superior army.

But what if the picture is not so simple? What if the data that we have is clouded, partial, inaccurate, skewed and what we think we know is not actually what is really going on? What if, for example, the stories of suffering are either not true or grossly exaggerated, IF the vast amounts of money coming to Gaza has gone into the hands and pockets (and munitions and tunnels) of Hamas not only now, but for decades (and it has, by the way), leaving the people starving in spite of plenty of money and food (as with the personal NGO-issued credit card system of which Hamas takes 35-50% of all money received by each person in Gaza for food, fuel and medicine), IF the hospitals and schools are, in fact, not just civilian facilities but Hamas strongholds with human shields being used by Hamas to protect their military emplacements, regardless of the horrible cost to the people, IF the well-fed and well-clothed, jubilantly celebrating people dancing publicly when the remains of hostages in coffins and caskets were paraded through the streets recently are an indication of real conditions (no rags, no hollow cheeks, no unkempt hair, no ragged, dirty clothes, no sunken eyes in starving faces but clean uniforms and clothes, round faced, bright eyed, healthy looking people with plenty of energy to jump for joy at the parade of dead hostage remains), IF the horrifying treatment of the hostages has been accurately reported, IF Gazan families willingly give their sons and daughters to become suicide bombers in the virtuous activity of killing Jews for exchange for a place in heaven, IF Hamas, not Israel, has prevented the flow of aid to the people of Gaza, IF UN workers are actually combatants alongside Hamas against Israel, IF the aim of Hamas is, as stated in both its original and its revised charters, the utter and total annihilation of the State of Israel, IF the people enthusiastically support the utter destruction of their neighboring nation, IF the atrocity stories are, as they so often are, a propaganda realty for political gain, then what?

I believe the buildings of Gaza have been demolished. I believe there is horrible suffering there. I do not know who is doing what to whom.

I do not know the answers to these questions. I do think I know why whatever is actually going on is happening, though.

Confirmation bias is a real and powerful filter, blocking out a great deal of reality.

Much of the world seems to believe only what they see that fits whichever narrow and brutal reality they already subscribe to and every bit of actuality that conflicts with that brutal reality is wrong, dismissed out of hand, forgotten, waved away.

But I do know that both the obviously orchestrated horrors that are real, alongside the obviously orchestrated ones that are not real are all part of a great global chess game in which the pawns, which includes the Palestinians and the Israelis and you and me, all get swept off the board when the players get tired of having us there.

None of this could happen if our minds and hearts could not be captured by the engineered hatred that precedes and permits othering. Not by Hamas, not by the IDF, not by the KKK, not by the Nazis, not by the militant vegans sneaking into commercial chicken coops and breaking eggs/killing chicks to “protect the chicks from being abused” [sic], not by Black Lives Matter rioters loathing whites so much they are willing to burn down their own neighborhoods to show how much they hate people who live somewhere else [sic] and on and on and on and on. And, oh, yes, the antisemites for whom the endless font of all evil is not the globalists but the Jews. Again. Sigh.

So, no, peace and mung beans will not save us. But hatred, othering, permission to oppress and kill the othered ones, will certainly destroy us.

It either stops with us or it spreads, becomes normalized and ultimately annihilates us, exactly as it is intended to.

So, I urge you, when you hear hatred and othering, speak out. Identify it. Decry it. Make it clear that decent people do not allow that rhetoric and hatred to be normalized. Make a fuss. Renormalize decency.

I got some atrociously noxious comments to my substack yesterday saying that decent people do not subscribe to, or accept, such virulent hatred. I was really tempted to block the disgusting commentors, but if I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right for noxious speech to be uttered as well as speech I agree with, so I told the commentors how disgusting I thought their views were and asked them to go away.

Their own viciousness condemns them in the minds and hearts of decent people. Silence allows them to recruit to their army of destruction. I urge you not to remain silent in the face of hatred.