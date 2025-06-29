Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DAVY Udal's avatar
DAVY Udal
2h

We are altogether one!

If we are individually but a drop in the ocean, how many drops are in the ocean?

How many grains of sand to make a great beach? Are they all the same? Can the brown ones hate the red ones or the black ones or the yellow ones or the white ones?

How are they any different from each other? Why should anyone care about differences? Every grain of sand 'IS' the beach.

Can we love [or hate] one drop more than any other?

David Icke brings this point home in 2005 Here:

"David Icke: The Mechanics of the Matrix"

https://rumble.com/v6vak7d-david-icke-the-mechanics-of-the-matrix.html?

I read in the New Testament, Love thy neighbor as thyself.

How can one drop hate any other drop if they are all parts of the same oneness? Can you hate your own eye or your own foot?

The globalists are out to remove every peacenik because there is no megaprofit in peace.

John Lennon had to be taken out because he was changing the world into peaceniks and pacifists.

'Give Peace a Chance'

What if; They called a war and nobody came?

What if; we all 'Just say NO', Not in my world.

Please always remember and never forget rule #5.

THOU SHALT NOT KILL!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
4h

There is some evidence from the literature on "national narcissism," "collective narcissism" and "individual narcissism" to support the contention that Americans are the most narcissistic people on earth. The US can not be trusted to put a stop to genocides. This is an international responsibility. If one researches the literature on American war atrocities it quickly becomes apparent that the US is one of the biggest perpetrators of genocide and democide on the planet.

Many US leaders past and president should have stood in the dock in Nuremberg type proceedings.

Most countries accept the jurisdiction of the ICC. The ones that don't are perpetrators of genocide and democide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Rima E Laibow MD and others
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture