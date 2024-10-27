Humor and art are shorthand ways of engaging emotions and meaning and communicating both. As such, they are fearsome (and wonderful) tools for political commentary and mobilization. No wonder tyrants fear them. Right. Let them tremble as we laugh and give each other strength and truth!

And music. Political music. Satirical music. Parody music. Motivating music. It’s a powerful and effective tool because it engages the emotions and meaning at the same time.

You don’t have to like it to understand how useful it is. I do not find the music in this video attractive but the message, the humor, the wit and the truth are compelling. And useful.

The recent moves to control and ban humor, memes and wit are all evidence of their importance. John Kerry’s declaration to the World Economic Forum that the First Amendment is the main impediment to the triumph of global tyranny says it all:

What it says it that it is the opportunity and, indeed, the duty, of free people to recall that freedom and use their wit, wisdom and creativity to remind, refresh and restore the freedom of mind and meaning that humor and art allow.

Tell you what: from now on, I will end each of my substack posts with a meme or music piece that I find meaningful. Please share ones you find meaningful, too, with me at releyes3@gmail.com.