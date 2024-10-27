Would You Like a Strong Dose of Wisdom Mixed With Your Humor Today, Sir? We Have Some Fresh Memes Available Today.
Pithy formulations of truth wrapped in irony and sarcasm mean that the bare bones of control mechanisms and lies are visible for everyone to see. They are powerful weapons in the war against tyranny.
Humor and art are shorthand ways of engaging emotions and meaning and communicating both. As such, they are fearsome (and wonderful) tools for political commentary and mobilization. No wonder tyrants fear them. Right. Let them tremble as we laugh and give each other strength and truth!
And music. Political music. Satirical music. Parody music. Motivating music. It’s a powerful and effective tool because it engages the emotions and meaning at the same time.
You don’t have to like it to understand how useful it is. I do not find the music in this video attractive but the message, the humor, the wit and the truth are compelling. And useful.
The recent moves to control and ban humor, memes and wit are all evidence of their importance. John Kerry’s declaration to the World Economic Forum that the First Amendment is the main impediment to the triumph of global tyranny says it all:
What it says it that it is the opportunity and, indeed, the duty, of free people to recall that freedom and use their wit, wisdom and creativity to remind, refresh and restore the freedom of mind and meaning that humor and art allow.
Tell you what: from now on, I will end each of my substack posts with a meme or music piece that I find meaningful. Please share ones you find meaningful, too, with me at releyes3@gmail.com.
Thank you Rima; This is no different than WWII, where Joseph Goebel, Minister of Propaganda, used Edward Bernais' (nephew of Freud) book "Propaganda" theme "Those who control the media, control the masses." and ran with it. He even invited Edward to work with him. He of course refused and regretted writing the book. The entire WWII propaganda theme and agenda never ended and was played out into the US starting in the late 1930s, when all positions of governmental control were infiltrated by the Khazarian mafia to rewrite all education and history books - science, health, technology, agriculture, etc., then filter into Canada and the world. They took governing position in NASA, CIA, DARPA, Banking (District of Columbia Fed Reserve)... I know this for fact, as my father, a WWII double leg amputee vet, found German documents left behind in a Holland camp and brought them home, translated them and asked me to assist him in writing a letter to Judy LaMarsh, Governor Gen of Canada in 1965, 2 years after witnessing JFK's assassination, live on WKBW TV, at age 10. I knew everything was a lie and vowed to find the truth ... and I have. It's all propaganda and programming.
Yes Lets get rid of that consensus of opinion. That way we have complete control because nobody knows what is really going on and there are so many opinions that everyone is totally confused. Confused people are more easily controlled. Control is the name of the game.