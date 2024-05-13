You Don't Known Iurie Rosca Yet? Oh, My Goodness! What a Treat Awaits You on Catalytic Conversations, Part 1
Former Deputy Prime Minister of Moldava, Journalist, Scholar, International Activist, warm, very human and learned, Iurie Rosca joins us for a two part conversation. This is the first part.
Catalytic Conversations, which airs on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com and livestreams on Rumble.com/PeopleForPeople2022 every Saturday from 6-8+ PM Eastern (“+” because we often run overtime!) brings exceptional people together to engage in discussion, debate and deep diving on topics of great importance. My co hosts, Deboarah Boehm (www.AffidavitMommas2021.com) and Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta) and I have the opportunity to really engage in things that matter - and we often challenge what is said so we come away with a deeper, and often wider, view of the topic.
Iurie Rosca is from Moldava, growing up under Russian rule, then under the new Captialist system that the liberation of his country allowed. He quickly came to understand, however, that corporate capitalism was another kind of capture and was equally devastating to liberty and identify.
As a multi-lingual academic, scholar and journalist, he decided to enter politics to get his country back on a more positive track, becoming the Deputy Prime Minister of his country.
He now conducts a series of impactful conferences, writing and making videos in many languages, assisting a wide audience to understand the dangers of globalist tyranny.
And he is delightful!
I want to introduce you to my new friend, Iurie Rosca and invite you to listen to our Catalytic Conversation. We’ll continue where we left off in next week’s Catalytic Conversations.
You really are in for a treat!
I need to know what documents are in place to support the idea that WHO and UN have never entered into Treaties with any nation because these organizations are not sovereign nations. I am meeting with a provincial politician in a few weeks and this information would be very useful and maybe even critical. I am wanting to make the case that Alberta as a province can Exit the UN and WHO. Please advise
Halfway through this great discussion, had to stop and thank Dr. Rima for the history about Fluoride, beginning at the 41:21 mark. Is it any wonder so many are dumbed down, from that alone?
It was first introduced in Grand Rapids Mi, on January 25, 1945, became an official policy in 1951 and by 1960 widely used. Just so happens I was born in Michigan in 1955 and my oldest sibling in 1950…. I am so proud to have been born in the 1st Gulag State Fluoride Experiment! Anyone still using Fluoride toothpaste and having their gums and teeth soaked with it at their Dentist visits, please Stop. Also, distill your Water, I have always used a home filter (no plastic bottles) but about a month ago I finally bought a H20 water distiller. Using the tap water to the distiller was unbelievably gunky/gross, like what is in there? Anyway, I now use the filtered (not tap) water and the distiller stays much cleaner. And the biggest hopeful message I can say, is that my health has improved immensely. Remember they have been poisoning our municipal water systems for 79 years with Fluoride. What else can they add to the mix?