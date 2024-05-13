Catalytic Conversations, which airs on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com and livestreams on Rumble.com/PeopleForPeople2022 every Saturday from 6-8+ PM Eastern (“+” because we often run overtime!) brings exceptional people together to engage in discussion, debate and deep diving on topics of great importance. My co hosts, Deboarah Boehm (www.AffidavitMommas2021.com) and Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta) and I have the opportunity to really engage in things that matter - and we often challenge what is said so we come away with a deeper, and often wider, view of the topic.

Iurie Rosca is from Moldava, growing up under Russian rule, then under the new Captialist system that the liberation of his country allowed. He quickly came to understand, however, that corporate capitalism was another kind of capture and was equally devastating to liberty and identify.

As a multi-lingual academic, scholar and journalist, he decided to enter politics to get his country back on a more positive track, becoming the Deputy Prime Minister of his country.

Leave a comment

He now conducts a series of impactful conferences, writing and making videos in many languages, assisting a wide audience to understand the dangers of globalist tyranny.

And he is delightful!

I want to introduce you to my new friend, Iurie Rosca and invite you to listen to our Catalytic Conversation. We’ll continue where we left off in next week’s Catalytic Conversations.

You really are in for a treat!

Share