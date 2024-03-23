J’accuse. I accuse my fellow activists of practicing Allopathic Activism, of not using logic and strategic thinking to find the root cause of the problems we are facing and then applying their energy to solving that root issue. And therefore I accuse my fellow activists of, wittingly or unwittingly, colluding with the enemy to bring about our defeat.

In politics, dealing with the root cause means understanding where the problem is, where it originates, who put it in place, who keeps it there, how it is fueled and what you have to do to destroy or correct or eliminate it.

That is called a strategic objective. You get one. It is not possible to have more than one. Sun Tzu taught us that 3500 years ago. Weapons have changed. The Principles of War have not.

We are beset by assaults on our lives and societies and finances and property rights and parental rights and physical rights. Our children are corrupted and trafficked, our food and cells are adulterated. Our communication is surveilled, and our unalienable rights are alienated.

The US Constitution says our rights are unalienable. The UN Declaration of Human Rights says that we have rights which can be removed by the UN through a law. The difference is immense.

Our media would be vastly improved if it were only mediocre, whereas it is corrupted and politicized as our judicial system is. Our health is knowingly attacked, and our innate divinity is devastated by those who despise that divinity.



The World Health Organization wants to do very, very bad things to us all. They want to create a massive forever business of pandemic political and economic control.

BUT THE SOURCE OF ALL OUR SUFFERING IS THE UNITED NATIONS. IT IS NOT THE WHO.

Think about it: assuming that your country leaves the WHO tomorrow, and cancels its relationship to the International Health Regulations, thereby rendering the IHR amendments moot, does that do a single thing to stop or slow down the deadly and decisively destruction impact of Agenda 2030 and “the Great Reset”?

No, nothing at all.

And does it stop or weaken the utterly atrocious UN “Pact for the Future”, which is slated to be signed into total global reality on September 23 or this year?

No, it does nothing at all.

Two years ago, I linked arms (and microphones) with good people to get us out of the WHO. And I am proud to say that we helped materially to create the world-wide debate on the many ways in which the WHO is a horrifyingly bad influence on everything it touches (as it was, in fact, intended to be - and as I detailed in my ebook, WHO: The Singing Pig.

I mistakenly believed that we had the time and the opportunity to use ordinary political gradualism to accomplish our goals: first get out of WHO (a symptom, but a very dangerous one) and then strike at the major cancer itself, the UN.

I was wrong. Once I learned about Pact for the Future, I realized that we were operating on the basis of change-as-usual, but the other side, the globalist side, was marching their agenda implementation forward at Warp Speed. I realized that intensive, globalist-controlled and mediated censorship, massive land grabs (UNDRIP, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People) and 15-minute cities and “re-wilding” and so on and so on and so were being put in place so fast that unless we turned our attention to the central core issue, we would be consumed by the cancer that is the UN before we got around to treating it.

We have, in my estimation, very little time left before there will be no further opportunity to fix anything. Most people have very little idea how fast the other side is moving.

There is an Act now before the Congress of the United States called the “Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act” (HR 6645/ S 3438). You can read these bills here, https://PreventGenocide2030.org. They MUST pass with a supermajority so that they can withstand the inevitable veto from the Oval Office. Go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take the easy action there to demand that your elected Members of Congress both co-sponsor and work toward the veto-proof passage of this critically important Act. Then share it with everyone you can reach and urge them to do the same. Act and share. Rinse and repeat.

By the time we get to the next Congress (if there is one), the installation of control systems will be so complete, and the destruction of our rights will be so comprehensive, that we will no longer have that opportunity.

And that WILL mandate our exit from the system that we are part of that has explicitly said that it wants to destroy nation states, personal sovereignty, and reduce population to a tiny percentage of its present level, seizing the land and overturning all human rights.

As important as other issues are, they are symptoms which do not kill the beast, they merely lop off a tentacle or two. Not killing the beast is, in fact, colluding with it when we are in a life and death battle for, literally, with the threat of transhumanism and the Internet of Bodies facing us, the survival of the human species as it currently exists.

And therefore, I accuse my fellow activists who are NOT working to kill the beast, to root out the central rot, to exit the UN NOW, of wasting political capital, misleading their followers and, in essence, wasting their time and our opportunity to save ourselves from destruction. They are practicing allopathic activism, and it can damn well get us all killed or enslaved, from the DNA outward.

Understand, I am not accusing my fellow activists of doing so intentionally although we have a deeply penetrated movement and there are moles and agents provocateurs and controlled opposition people in it. I am assuming that the vast majority of activists on the scene today are decent, caring, concerned people who want to make things right.

That is, however, like being a nurse who brings a band aid to the compound fracture. It simply won’t solve the problem and the unsolved problem can kill the patient - which, in this case, is humanity.

Not attacking the basic problem means we are acting tactically, not strategically. I am saying that if we act tactically, instead of choosing our tactics because they support our strategic goals, we are investing in our own defeat. And since our defeat means the triumph of the Globalist destroyers, with their depopulation program and their transhumanist enslavement intentions, we are, through this foolish lack of critical thinking, condoning and supporting their triumph and our extinction as a species.

A note about Allopathic Medicine, also known as “Conventional Medicine” or “Rockefeller Medicine or “Biological Medicine” or “Modern Medicine.”

The term comes from the Greek work “allos” (against) and “pathos” (suffering) and means medicine which reduces symptoms. Intriguingly, although it now refers exclusively to medicine based in pharmaceuticals and surgery, “allopathic” was coined by the Father of Homeopathy, Samuel Hahnemann. He used it to convey that symptoms are treated with their opposites in the system he pioneered. In his system, treating the symptoms would eventually lead to the core issue. Eventually. With time, and patience, assuming the continued survival of the patient.



What has become known globally as “Allopathic Medicine” truncates the process: a symptom (or several) are identified, suppressed and that is that, until the drug side effects emerge and then need to be treated, too.

Rinse and repeat until either insurance runs out, the symptom surrenders, the side effects become intolerable, or some new malady (often the drug-drug interactions) emerges and compels attention next.

Allopathic medicine is extremely good at suppressing symptoms and, indeed, is designed to do just that. Patients, and the public at large, like to believe that their white coated medical angels are interested in curing the basic cause of their suffering but, in fact, allopathic medical training is focused on symptom suppression, to the nearly endless delight of its associated accountants and suppliers.

Curing diseases is bad business, while chronic diseases with complex rituals of suppression and the emergence of new symptoms through polypharmacy (many drugs) is very, very good business. And vaccines, conventional ones before the new jabs, help that process along by establishing enough immune dysfunction to guarantee massive chronic ill health.

Any clear-sighted person observing from any vantage point other than inside the system’s many counting houses, sees that very clearly.

Suppressing symptoms requires NOT LOOKING for underlying causes and convincing yourself and the patient that symptoms are diseases, often done by using disease-sounding words to describe groups of difficulties and then looking no further.

I am a physician, trained in the allopathic system. I thought it was lunacy.

I did not know that when I was trying to get into Medical School, of course. I entered Medical School ready and oh, so eager to drink any flavor of Kool-Aid anyone in a position of authority handed me. I was expecting to drink from the Fountain of Truth.

Oops!

But, because I apparently have a genetic mutation that makes my bullshit meter hypersensitive, so that it goes off early and hard in the presence of even small amounts of bullshit, it started screaming at me from my first lecture on my first day of medical school. I didn’t expect that at all, but I found that I was required to ingest and regurgitate vast mountains of detailed, complex, short-sighted, foolish, but very, very profitable lunacy. I was not a happy camper, but I could not think of any other way to get to be a doctor, so I gritted my teeth, occasionally managed to bite my tongue (but not often enough to stay out of a LOT of trouble) and slogged through both Medical School and postgraduate training.

I suspect you already know how unsatisfactory medicine that treats the patient by suppressing symptoms is. The more a nation’s medical system relies on that model, the sicker the population is. And the iatrogenocide, the doctor-delivered slaughter-by-jab now ongoing is the apotheosis of that model, isn’t it?

My way of practicing medicine is to manage the symptoms so that the patient is comfortable (and stays alive) while looking for, treating and resolving the root problem. That is probably why, over a career of now 54 years, my very, very ill patients have, with very, very few exceptions, defied what their doctors told them and, instead of remaining terribly ill or dying, they generally got not only better, but radiantly, transcendently well.

I have been an activist since I was 12 years old. I got kicked out of my first political group when I was 14 for the unforgivable crime of wrong think.

You might say that I started treating the body politic long before I was licensed to treat the body, per se.

And I know that attacking symptoms is the surest way to fail at producing health, either for the body or the body politic.

So let me urge everyone within the range of my keyboard to either pivot from what your activism is focused on and engage with the deep rot, the UN, the Unelected Nobodies, the private club of would-be oligarchs who want most of us dead and the rest so diminished that we can never trouble them with our pesky rights and freedoms again, no matter how worthy that is, to dealing with the underlying rot, our national membership in the UN and all of its subsidiary parts and pieces OR to add this rot-cure to your activism.

That is easy to do and allows you to communicate with all the other active people you know: Just visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take the actions there.

It’s simple. It’s quick. It’s urgent if we are to save humanity from destruction.

It is root-cause curative to get us out of the rot and have the opportunity to get the carefully inserted rot out of our institutions. As far as I can see, it is the only chance we have. And we are running out of time.

