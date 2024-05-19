NOTE: this is a long post. If it is truncated in your email box, click on the “View Entire Post” message to finish reading. It’s important and I hope you choose to do that.

There was a time when being an antisemite was part of European and European-derived culture because those cultures were theocracies which held, officially, that Jews had killed Christ and therefore, His blood stain was on every Jew, forever and ever.

Now, that was particularly handy because it meant that the Church/State/Ruler/Administration/Enforcers has a ready-made, built in “other”, an eternally and self-evidently wicked and malevolent “other” to point to whenever things reached a boiling point among the serfs/peasants/merchants/tax-oppressed/disappointed/angry/hungry/exploited populations ruled by the benevolent and, usually, divinely appointed and anointed Great Ones.

When the luxury of their palaces and the burdens of their levies became too great to bear without revolt, WITHOUT THE LOSS OF THE CONTROL OF THE CONTROL that their hegemony depended upon, rather than having to trot out a new enemy and whip up the necessary diverting fervor, there was a ready source of official blame and target of official victimhood.

So the stock libels (drinking babies’ blood, endless greed, contempt for non-religious adherents - widely present in the dominant religions, each of which is, after all, the only true religion, after all -, educational attainments not generally, available to the theocracies adherents, strange customs, languages and dress, etc.) were easy to trot out and the clever agent of the theocratic order pointed at the local Jews and shouted, “THEM! IT’S THEIR FAULT! THEY KILLED CHRIST” or, alternatively, “THEY DON”T WORSHIP ALLAH” or “THEY BROUGHT THE BLACK DEATH” or “THEY CURSED THE CROPS SO THEY FAILED” or “THEY HAVE ALL THE MONEY SO YOU ARE STARVING” or “THEY POLLUTE OUR PURITY” or whatever. And the next stage is blood. It’s always blood.

Jewish blood first and then, because that is never enough, eventually, despite the temprorary quelling of rage that the blood-letting allows, despite the irrational deflection that the blood-letting serves, despite the meaningless propaganda rhetoric, the propagandemic of our having been “cured” of the cause of that discontent, there is always, eventually, more blood letting.

Because eventually you run out of Jews or you run out of rhetoric and have to conjure up some more but, most fundamentally, the people in control of the control are profiting from the blood letting, the hatred, the sale of the machetes in Rwanda, the sale of the armaments in Germany and Japan and Russia and the armaments sold by the US and Canada and the UK and Germany and on and on and on and on and on.



Not always, but very often, this process starts with murmurs of antisemitism and then rises to a roar. The unspeakable, the despicable becomes sayable, de regur and then necessary to believe and to articulate and then we can get to the blood.

Look at these images and headlines:

From Mike Adams:

From Tim Ozman’s IPS “Jewrassic Liars”

From Adolph Hitler and his many local and international supporters, with special thanks to the Rockefeller-centric group of Predatory Philanthropists and Generous supporters of “Eugenics Science”, Kristalnacht, November 9-10, 1938

From Jeffery P. Lubin

Clearly, I could go on and on and on with endless examples. A few will, however, suffice.

So now, the world is supposed to hate, not Jews, but Zionists. Why? Because Hamas tells them to, as in their 2017 Hamas Charter:

”The Land of Palestine

2. Palestine, which extends from the River Jordan in the east to the Mediterranean in the west and from Ras al-Naqurah in the north to Umm al-Rashrash in the south, is an integral territorial unit. It is the land and the home of the Palestinian people. The expulsion and banishment of the Palestinian people from their land and the establishment of the Zionist entity therein do not annul the right of the Palestinian people to their entire land and do not entrench any rights therein for the usurping Zionist entity. 3. Palestine is an Arab Islamic land. It is a blessed sacred land that has a special place in the heart of every Arab and every Muslim…”

Of course, the Hamas Charter tells us

‘9. Hamas believes that the message of Islam upholds the values of truth, justice, freedom and dignity and prohibits all forms of injustice and incriminates oppressors irrespective of their religion, race, gender or nationality. Islam is against all forms of religious, ethnic or sectarian extremism and bigotry. It is the religion that inculcates in its followers the value of standing up to aggression and of supporting the oppressed; it motivates them to give generously and make sacrifices in defence of their dignity, their land, their peoples and their holy places.”

So this documentary, Screams Before Silence, documenting the impact of the Hamas murders and atrocities of October 7, 2023 somehow does not count. The unspeakable, directed violations intended to debase and to destroy somehow do not count because, like Kristalnacht, the blood letting and destruction was enacted against enemies of the state, not people. And its testimony can be disregarded because, after all, the just and loving people carrying out their incursion were punishing Zionists, not Jews.

No Jews were hurt. Only Zionists. So it’s OK.

And Hamas is kind enough to parse the grammar of this complex distinction for us:

”The Zionist project

14. The Zionist project is a racist, aggressive, colonial and expansionist project based on seizing the properties of others; it is hostile to the Palestinian people and to their aspiration for freedom, liberation, return and self-determination. The Israeli entity is the plaything of the Zionist project and its base of aggression. 15. The Zionist project does not target the Palestinian people alone; it is the enemy of the Arab and Islamic Ummah posing a grave threat to its security and interests. It is also hostile to the Ummah’s aspirations for unity, renaissance and liberation and has been the major source of its troubles. The Zionist project also poses a danger to international security and peace and to mankind and its interests and stability.: 16. Hamas affirms that its conflict is with the Zionist project not with the Jews because of their religion. Hamas does not wage a struggle against the Jews because they are Jewish but wages a struggle against the Zionists who occupy Palestine. Yet, it is the Zionists who constantly identify Judaism and the Jews with their own colonial project and illegal entity 17. Hamas rejects the persecution of any human being or the undermining of his or her rights on nationalist, religious or sectarian grounds. Hamas is of the view that the Jewish problem, anti-Semitism and the persecution of the Jews are phenomena fundamentally linked to European history and not to the history of the Arabs and the Muslims or to their heritage. The Zionist movement, which was able with the help of Western powers to occupy Palestine, is the most dangerous form of settlement occupation which has already disappeared from much of the world and must disappear from Palestine….. 19. There shall be no recognition of the legitimacy of the Zionist entity. Whatever has befallen the land of Palestine in terms of occupation, settlement building, judaisation or changes to its features or falsification of facts is illegitimate. Rights never lapse.” [Emphasis added - REL]

Now, we have to believe that every single one of the hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of people protesting “In support of Hamas/Gaza and against Zionism” all of them understood that political grammar and not one of them carried any ill will toward Jews, only toward Zionists. So, attacking Jewish students on many, many university campuses, attacking and killing a man carrying an Israeli flag in San Francisco, creating a Hamas-declared “No Go Zone for Jews” in Central London and so on represents a clear and vivid stance for brotherhood and solidarity with Jews and a clear, precise antithesis toward Zionists.

That clarity is not supported by interview after interview with protesters who frequently did not know where Gaza was, what “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Must Be Free” referred to or why, at least for the camera, they were there.

But the call was clear: Zionist bad. Zionist Jewish. Jews bad.

So this faux distinction between Zionists and Jews means, once again, that there are good Jews, and, of course, some of your best friends are Jews, good Jews, and then there are the bad Jews. Now we have another name for them. We call them Zionists and we can ladle up a heaping serving of the old accusations and hatreds on them and we are not anti-semitic because we are anti Zionist. And you don’t have to be Jewish to be a Zionist, so we are home free, untainted by antisemitism.

No, you are not. But the real point is that when you buy into the carefully orchestrated hatred (and, remember, the whole noxious, racist, divisive Diversity/Identify/Equity nonsense is part of this madness) you are offering up your morals and your sanity and your sense to the bankers who want us to hate and harm one another so they have less difficulty controlling the control systems.

When we understand the common enemy and do not turn on each other, we have a chance to disempower and defeat the real enemy. When we succumb to their tribal, sectarian, group-identify hatreds, we do their work for them.

Time after time after time.

The Globalists want us dead, trans-humanized and forever subdued. Hatred, murderous hatred has been a wonderful tool to keep control of the control since people first picked up rocks to throw at other people. It gives people a reason to allow themselves to be controlled and led to do terrible things at the behest of those who stay in control of the control.

Ukraine is doing the work of the Globalists for them. The US is doing the work of the Globalists for them. When the Prime Minister of Slovakia said he did not want to do that, like the 5 African leaders who balked, an assassination was ordered. Israel is doing the work of the Globalists for them. Hamas is doing the work of the Globalists for them. BLM is doing the work of the Globalists for them. Any supremacy movement is doing the work of the Globalists for them.

Is that really whom you want to align with? Are those really the values that you want to support?

Once you think about it, probably not.

Do you really think it could possibly be as simple as the Globalist-supporting propaganda makes it out to be? “Just vanquish/kill/replace THEM and YOU will be fine!”

I don’t.

So, yes, if you are comfortable with the current spate of hate rhetoric against Jews AND Zionists, you are antisemitic. You don’t have to be. You can think your way past the conditioning, like millions of people are thinking their way through the fake Propagandemic conditioning.

We are humans and we can do much, much better than that.

And, yes, I am Jewish. And, no, that is not why I am saying all of this. I would say the same, and have and do, about any form of Serve the Man racism. I hope you do, too.