The number of people damaged by the COVID-19 jabs is staggering. There are huge numbers of people whose health changed radically either after direct exposure to the jabs or prolonged exposure to those who received them even though they, themselves, were not vaccine recipients. That secondary process is known as “shedding” and is, unfortunately, very real.

Nano Soma (R) is a patented natural nutrient which has shown promise in relieving both direct and indirect vaccine injury symptoms. You can find out more about Nano Soma here: MagicDichol® – Welcome to the Revolution of Health.

To quantify and identify precisely what Nano Soma can (and cannot) do for the vaccine injured, I have designed a rigorous clinical trial in which half of the participants will receive a placebo and half of them will receive Nano Soma. For two weeks, participants will record their symptoms and their use of the spray material (5 sprays every 4 hours). Neither the participants nor I will know who has received what until the 2-week trial period is over.

By conducting a placebo controlled, double blind study, we can rule out bias when we look at what got better, what did not get better and what the patterns are for that.

Then, once we have all the data, we will remove any identifying information (“anonymization”) and publish the data. And we will publish it no matter what our findings are, since that is how real science is conducted.

Although there is no financial reward for participating in the Clinical Trial, all participants who complete the 2-week study period will receive a one-month supply of Nano Soma as a token of our appreciation.

Disclosure: I am the Chief Medical Advisor for Magic Dichol, the largest Nano Soma marketer. In that position, I receive compensation for my input.

I have known about Nano Soma and been impressed with its gentle, but powerful, positive impacts since 2016 when the inventor, Dr. P. R. Raghavan, and I spent several hours together as he explained the unique nature of the natural signaling molecules he has brought together in Nano Soma. He explained why, and how, it is such a potent adaptogen, directing the body to increase this process or lower that one to bring about greater homeostasis or balance among its vast numbers of functions.

Since that time, not only have I used Nano Soma personally on a prophylactic, protective basis, I have seen it help a great many others.

Nano Soma is covered by 40 international patents and is the subject of at least 27 peer reviewed scholarly studies. Best of all, in my mind, I am unaware of any negative results or side effects from its use.

So I proposed to the owner of Magic Dichol that this study would give us valuable information that we could use to assist many more people and that the data would be helpful in sharing this information. He agreed and has funded the study.

There are still a few spaces remaining in the clinical trial. If you are interested in finding out more, visit trial.nanosoma.org and fill out the application after you read the documents there, including the Informed Consent and the INPACTS-CORE study description.

Once you do that, it will trigger an email to me, and I will review the application (I am the only one who sees the data) and reach out to you to set up a zoom call if it seems that this is a good fit.

There is an Informed Consent form that you need to sign before we can have our conversation. Once that is done and you have submitted your information, I will reach out to you within a couple of days to set up our 15–20-minute chat.

Please share this opportunity to participate in the trial with anyone whom you think might be interested and might benefit. The link is trial.nanosoma.org

If you would like to try Nano Soma for yourself or someone you care about, please visit DrRima.MagicDichol.info

If you have questions about Nano Soma or about the clinical trial, please leave them in the chat or reach out to me privately at releyes3@gmail.com.

And don't forget to visit PreventGenocide2030.org to take the actions there to disentangle us from the UN so that we can keep using and choosing the treatments of our choice, not that of the globalists and their "Big Pharma Phriends".