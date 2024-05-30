That’s us heading to our destruction if we remain in the UN, regardless of what the side show WHO act is or does.

Spoiler Alert: Your inaction or action is actually your most significant vote. You are either voting for Humanity or for the Death Machine. There are no in between positions.

It really is Them or US.

All the theater around the WHO/World Health Assembly has distracted us from the real threat: the UN. It is imperative to get out of it now, while we still can. We MUST put so much pressure on the US Congress that they have no choice but to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S: 3428). And you can put that pressure on them by taking the Action Items here, Https://PreventGenocide2030.org. Now. I estimate that it will take 10 million people demanding that Congress pass the Act and override the veto. Short of that, you are voting for the people who want you either dead or enslaved. Who are you voting for? Humanity or the Death Machine.

What number are you out of the necessary 10 Million?

Yes, Congress is corrupt. Yes, they do the bidding of their masters. Yes, they turn around whatever they were doing and change to do what we tell them to ONLY when we tell them what to do in huge numbers. Tremendous numbers. But we have those numbers.

Every single person in the US is going to be damaged beyond belief when the Death Machine is finally fully in control. And we are nearly there.

Do you really believe that there is no theater going on around the Pandemic Treaty and our “amazing” “victory” in “defeating” it, against all global odds? Really? And they are just lying down their arms and syringes and going away? Of course not. They feinted and parried, and we are foolish enough to think we won the match because, however well-intentioned our side is, assuming everyone on it is actually well-intentioned (which is a large and largely unwarranted assumption, but grant it, for the moment), our side is a bunch of political babies compared to these sophisticated deceivers. We are fractionated, disordered and naive, distracted by their flash bang tricks while they continue at a level of enormous sophistication and we pat ourselves on the back for being smart enough to get fooled again. Which is what I believe happened because, dissent or not, every country in the world is about to sign on to the Pact for the Future, which gives the Secretary General of the UN more power than we ever dreamed that the head of WHO could ever have.

C’mon, folks. Whatever our side is smoking is not very high-quality garbage since the illusions and delusions it induces are pretty transparently wrong.



But let’s assume for the moment that all that celebratory hoopla were meaningful and we had actually won something by not having the Pandemic Alliance/Compact/Treaty reach consensus, along with the amendments to the IHR.

SO WHAT?

Agenda 2030 is still careening towards us. 15-minute cities are good for us. Bees are bad for us and should ALL be killed, cows are bad for us and should all be killed, children are bad for us and should all be transhumanized and regenderized and female and male genital surgical and chemical mutilation is some sort of a right and, and, and….

NONE of it is slowed one whit by ANYTHING having to do with the World Holocaust Organization while the Unelected Nobodies moves to end all representative governance globally with the Pact for the Future.

Nobody has turned off the Great Reset or the Digital Gulag or any of the rest of it.

Yes, everything WHO touches is horrifying. I agree. One Health is a deadly nightmare. So is the rest of it. BUT it is a trivial nightmare compared to what lies ahead if Agenda 2030 and the Pact for the Future are not derailed.

Want to know more about the truly ghastly Pact for the Future? Listen to the Catalytic Conversations interview with Jacob Nordengaard, PhD, Livestream on Rumble.com, PeopleForPeople2022 and at www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.Com this Saturday, June 1, 2024 5-7 PM Eastern.

Oh, please do not remind me that the Congress is full of compromised people. I know that. I also know that when enough of us demand their action, they do what we direct them to do. As I said above, in this case “enough” is about 10 million. You need to help generate that number if you do not want the destructionists to succeed.

As I also said above, it’s binary. You inaction is a vote for their success and humanity’s demise,

So, as the old song asks, Which Side Are You On?

“They say in Harlan Couty, there are no neutrals there. You’ll either be a union man or a thug for J. H. Blaire.”

Note: “In 1931, the miners and the mine owners in southeastern Kentucky were locked in a bitter and violent struggle called the Harlan County War. In an attempt to intimidate the family of union leader Sam Reece, Sheriff J. H. Blair and his men, hired by the mining company, illegally entered their home in search of Reece. Reece had been warned and escaped but his wife, Florence, and their children were terrorized. That night, after the men had gone, Florence wrote the lyrics to "Which Side Are You On?" on a calendar that hung in their kitchen. She took the melody from a traditional Baptist hymn, "Lay the Lily Low", or the traditional ballad "Jack Munro".

So, here’s the question: “Which side are YOU on and what are you doing about it?”

https:PreventGenocide2030.org is where you can answer that question by taking action to help pass the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6634/S: 3428).

