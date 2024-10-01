It’s Breast Cancer Scam Time again. October. Sigh.

I received a phone call today from +1 (640) 200-2091 (Florence NJ). When I called back, “Nancy, from the National Breast Cancer Drive” greeted me with a little warm-voiced canned spiel. She informed me that “tragically, one out of eight women die every day from breast cancer.” and was moving on to ask me if I wouldn’t make a small donation to help end this tragedy.

I said, “Wait, wait! Did you just say that one out of every eight woman dies every day from breast cancer? That would mean that in 8 days every woman in the country would be dead. Is that what you just said?”

She faltered a bit and started her canned script from the beginning. I interrupted her and asked if I had heard her correctly and she repeated her “statistic” again. I said, “I am a doctor and know rather a lot about cancer and statistics so I am well aware that what you just said makes no sense at all.”

She said, “Well, won’t you consider making a small donation to end the breast cancer deaths?” and I said, “I won’t consider doing anything at all until you tell me why you are pushing an utterly idiotic narrative composed of utter nonsense.”

Telemarketing training sometimes being inadequate, the poor, bewildered thing just started all over again.

I hung up.

I did not get to the point of telling her that cancer, a major business venture supported by interlocking industries with neither a financial nor a moral interest in knocking off the golden goose that feeds them so handsomely, provides really terrible treatment options after playing a major role in causing the human tragedy itself.

I did not get to the point of telling her that the “prevention” touted for regular mammography is, itself, a cancer-production tool and represents a massive crime against humanity although its beneficiaries are, in fact, the originator of the October is Breast Cancer Prevention Month lunacy. I did not tell her that “early detection” is not the same as prevention and that “early detection” has a horrifyingly high rate of cancer induction and an even higher rate of misdiagnosis, leading to mutilating and dangerous interventions.

I did not get to the point of telling her that the slash, burn and poison regimens themselves cause not only new malignancies and proliferation of old ones, and that other, safer, gentler and much, much, much cheaper treatments actually work, as I know from my own clinical experience as a treating physician.

I did not get to the point of telling her that before the modern vaccination schedule, in the same way that autism was a very, very rare condition, so was cancer, especially childhood cancer but that with each increase in vaccination, both autism and cancer, especially cancer in children, became more and more common.

In fact, when I graduated from Medical School (1970), the prevalence of autism was 1/10.000. We are past 1/36. That is not a genetic anything. It is an environmental catastrophe, and the main culprit is vaccination.

And that is, of course, all to the good of the ghoulish industry that feeds on illness and death, supporting the ultimate death machine at its center, the Globalist Cabal, operationalized by the United Nations and its despicable Sustainable Development Goals/Great Reset/Agenda 2030/Pact for the Future.

I did not get to the point of telling her that the faux “pandemic”, in truth only a propagandemic until the hospitalicide and vaxxicide became realities, has, as a happy byproduct for the ghouls,

has increased not only the death rate, reduced the birth rate, but increased chronic degenerative medical disaster and disease, including the ever-profitable turbo-cancer category.

And on and on and on.

I did not get to tell her that cancer and autism are the two most profitable, and preventable, conditions in the modern world and that they alone, along with the ever-profitable, and generally unnecessary cardiovascular surgery, treating an equally preventable disorder, keep the modern ghoul-world afloat.

I did not get to tell her that having a chronically sick, declining and dying population serves exactly and explicitly the Malthusian Management program of the globalist death cult, whose worshipful presence is manifested through the United Nations and all of its subsidiary parts, including, but hardly limited to, the United Nations.

And I most certainly did not get to tell her that she, telemarketer missy promulgating misinformation and mercenary fear porn, could, if she chose, help to get us out of this mess by visiting PreventGenocide2030.org. If she were Canadian, she could help stop the UN-slaughter of both Canadians and Canada known as C-293. If she were American, she could help to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023. Or she could just make another call and give toxic phone to someone dumb enough to sit still for it.

Please visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org now and take the 6 simple steps there in the 10 Million Patriot Challenge. And share that link as if your life depended on it. It does.