Above you see the supposed genomic definition of the varicella virus. I do not know if it is or not. Most likely, you do not, either.

Oh, for heaven’s sake, People. Whether there are viruses are not, there are people using bioweapons designed to turn us into delivery systems for that bioweapon to directly and then secondarily kill massive numbers of us.



Do you want to save humanity or keep fiddling?



I do not have enough specific knowledge to know whether the comparison of the Varicella Zoster Virus, said to cause chicken pox, exists or not. I do know that chicken pox exists and is a communicable disease of thigh transmissibility and low mortality in people with normal immune function. I also know that the supposedly eradicated smallpox, said to be caused by variola virus

carefully mis-named as “monkey pox” by a deceptive and unsuccessful WHO eradication project (um, wait! Did they actually want to eradicate this disease? That is not clear to me, although what is clear is that they wanted credit for eliminating it) does exist and will be instilled in our populations worldwide through the use of live virus vaccines (that is what they are called.

I do not know what the actual infective agent in them is, neither, I would venture to say, do the people saying there is no virus. But there is something in them that gives people smallpox, makes them contagious for it, gives people who take the vaccine and their contacts a world of deadly and disastrous diseases. OK, maybe it is not a virus, but we are talking about government approved bioweapons. What difference does it make if it is a virus that is at the core of this weapon or not?

All of the V/NV people are up in arms that the governments and scientists whom the government controls by the wallet and hence both the brain and the balls may be lying either wittingly or unwittingly. Yes, folks, that is what science controlled by money does: it lies to suit the whims, needs and benefits of the money source.

And, yes, those are conspiracies and yes, they are enormous. And, yes, they result in huge and terrible distortions of the world as we understand and relate to it.

That is, after all, pretty much standard operating procedure for control systems.

But listen up, V/NVers, we have another disaster being handed to us in another syringe. And these brutal beasts are setting us up for a disseminated kill where we are the weapons and we are the victims, all at once.

Virtually no one has either natural or vaccine-mediated immunity to smallpox anywhere in the world. We are as vulnerable as the Delaware, Shawnee and Mingo warriors who, besieging Fort Pitt in 1763 under the leadership of the Ottawa Chief Pontiac, received smallpox infested blankets from 22-year-old Captain Simeon Ecuyer. He knew that smallpox, now present in the fort, was highly contagious and decided to kill his enemies without bullets.

Cheaper, less messy, more effective and more difficult to recover from, a plague serving the invaders needs against the invaded’s needs is a time-honored, if despicable, weapon of war. It is the reason that pox-ridden bodies were catapulted over walls of towns under siege and thrown into wells suppling water for enemy armies and cities.

And now, V/NVers, we are about to be turned into our own walking, talking, nursing, cooking, singing, loving, healing, feeding bioweapons.

Let me repeat: Smallpox immunity no longer exists on this planet. Smallpox was never eradicated, but it was almost entirely eliminated, like so many other communicable diseases, through hygiene, sanitation, nutrition and basic medical care.

ACAM2000 was approved by the FDA (Fraud and Death Administration) on August 19, 2024. Jynneos “Smallpox and Monkeypox vaccine” was approved on September 24, 2019.

Even if you believe that viruses exist and cause diseases, a vaccine designed to be effective against both smallpox and monkey pox makes no sense whatsoever since, again, assuming that you believe that viruses exist and cause disease, the diseases under discussion are caused by viruses of two different families and a vaccine for one of them, vaccinia, chicken pox, supposedly already exists and has been administered to pretty much everybody or they already have natural immunity to the disease.

Oh, wait! it is a novel disease! Right. Except that the WHO did a study of 511 cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo and showed that monkey pox was caused by the chicken pox virus. And then the WHO published the results in the New England Journal of Medicine. The WHO published the results in the New England Journal of Medicine ion 1998.

The WHO realized, 18 years after WHO officially, and incorrectly, declared smallpox eradicated, that cases of supposed not-smallpox could be passed off not as what they were, chicken pox, but as what they were not, a brand new make-believe pandemic in waiting, monkey pox.

OOPS!

So, we are talking deceit and lies and sleight of hand and illogic and make-believe science. You know, the regular, day to day stuff of the oligarchs who want to see us mostly dead and then see the remaining few enslaved from the DNA outward.

And our side is fighting over whether viruses exist or not?

Talk about fiddling while Rome burns!

How about dealing with the actual, factual problem? How about putting everything else aside until we have compelled Congress to pass the legislation now before it, the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S: 3428) with the supermajority necessary to override the veto we know it will receive? How about visiting PreventGenocide2030.org and taking the 10 Million Patriot Challenge to pass the bill by engaging your Circle of Influence and beyond?

Now would be a good time.

Let me issue a challenge to all of the Health and Freedom Fighters out there in the US and Canada, especially. I offer you the opportunity to come together to save humanity without having to give up an iota of your turf, funding, influence, membership or other precious assets. All you have to do is motivate your people in Canada to bring down C-293 and in the US to get us out of the UN.

Use our system, https://PreventGenocide2030.org, or use your own. If you want us to, we will create an Action Item for you without any connection to Natural Solutions Foundation, just a page with your logo and your wording that you can send to your people so that they can take action under your leadership. I frankly do not care who gets credit for getting out of the UN Death Machine. I just want us out.

Here is the link, https://PreventGenocide2030.org. Ask yourself whether you are really standing on the right side of history or whether you are just a bystander as you and your world are destroyed by enabled psychopaths whom you could have stopped, had you chosen to take an active stand, rather than a verbal stand, against.

Your choice. I wish the consequences of our choices for action or inaction were limited to the worlds and lives of those taking or not taking those actions, but, alas, all of us will feel the sweet breath of freedom or die under the sour stench of oppression based on what each of us decides.

Do you, in fact, have the balls?