Way back in July, I begged you to never, ever, no matter what, no matter who told you it was OK, freeze dry maple syrup.

In the months since, I have thought a great deal about the coming destruction of our food supply, bodies, property rights and civilizations by the intended and unintended consequences of the marxification, mystification and destruction of everything we are, care about, cherish and believe by the UN in the service of its nefarious and demented long term goals.

Before I go on, let me ask you to visit a solution site, not just an information one, and participate in the solution to the threat we are all facing: that of utter devastation of our bodies, societies, families, property, communities and civilization by the United Nations and its minions (including WHO, IMF, etc.). The solution in the US is to help create a tsunami of political momentum to pass the legislation now before Congress, the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 here: PreventGenocide2030.org.

If you are Canadian, visit StopCA-293.CA (or PreventGenocide2030.org) and help stop the destruction of Canada with the powerful Action Item there to kill Bill C-293 before it becomes law.

If you are from other places in the world, the 10 Million Patriot Challenge has actions for you to take as well

OK, back to the topic at hand: not starving to death or developing malnutrition under long term siege conditions.

You know that our adversaries, the Globalist Cabal, have declared war on agriculture, and have decided to allow us “alternative protein”, which means

But the rich and beautiful puppets of the Global Cabal, say the same thing: “Eat the bugs , er, micro livestock.”

And, oh, the gourmet treats that lie ahead of us!

But wait! what if you don’t like the fermented, citrusy, tangy flavor of black ants or the satisfying mush of meal worms? What if, gasp, you are aware of the health hazards of chitin because it causes serious immune reactions, airway dysfunction and auto immune conditions?

Or because the idea makes you sick to your stomach?

Oh, and in case you are willing to “take one for the team and chow down to help save the planet, that may be right think, but it isn’t rational: “The European Food Safety Authority has published its initial risk assessment of using insects as a source of protein for human consumption and animal feed.

It concluded that risks to human and animal health depended on how the insects were reared and processed.

The UN suggests that "edible insects" could provide a sustainable source of nutrition for a growing population.

The findings have been sent to the European Commission, which requested the EFSA risk assessment.

The report produced by a working group convened by the EFSA scientific committee, compiled a report that assessed "potential biological and chemical hazards, as well as allergenicity and environmental hazards, associated with farmed insects used in food and feed taking into account the entire chain, from farming to the final product".

It concluded that for biological and chemical hazards of using farmed insects for human consumption and in animal feed, the risks were dependent upon the form of husbandry being employed.

It observed: "The specific production methods, the substrate used, the stage of harvest, the insect species, as well as the methods used for further processing will all have an impact on the possible presence of biological and chemical contaminants in insect food and feed products."

As for the environmental risk posed by large-scale insect farming, the authors said it was expected to be comparable with other animal production systems.

They wrote: "The adoption of existing waste management strategies should be applicable for managing waste from insect production. 2

What that means, of course, is that all of the palaver about environmental protection if you eat ze bugs is, well, bug sh*t. But it will convince some noodle heads that this somehow makes sense.

Never mind, you say, I’m clever and can grow veggies in discarded plastic bottles in my house.

Well, yes you can, assuming you can get the plastic bottles, the light and, if you need it, the soil. And, of course, when you do that, since plants are somehow a threat to the environment (I cannot explain how that is supposed to work, but cutting down trees is good for the carbon footprint, dontcha know), you will be breaking the law. The sustainable development law. If you think I am kidding about that, read Canada’s almost-enacted C-293 here, StopC-293.ca. The same laws are on the boards all over the world. More on that in subsequent posts.

And, of course, once you are living in your open air concentration camp where your food and clothing and transportation and entertainment and education and medical care are all so lovingly provided for you, what if the central commissariat supply system, the food trucks or conveyor belts or whatever fail, either because centralized systems always fail or because someone wants to starve or punish or annihilate your city, your sector, your race, your gender or whatever?

Resisting tyranny usually gets to a point where it involves having food and water to allow you to resist.

So I am pretty intensely interested in how to have that food and water, how to store it up, how to protect it and how to make sure it sustains not only life, but health under what might be extreme stress.

Take my dogs, for example:

Grey Wolk White Wolf Timber Wolf

Klaus Schwab might want to tell them to eat the bugs or become vegetarians (or vegans), but, biologically, they are essentially wolves. Their bodies need what their bodies need, not what some political gumhead tells them they need.

I feed them organic and wild-crafted raw food - beef, elk, deer and chicken. So one of my top priorities is assembling an emergency supply for them in freeze dried, mylar-bagged or glass bottled, well-sealed containers with a storage life of about 25 years, which, all other things being equal, should be long enough.

So, I buy organic meat for them which comes in 3x1 1/3-pound bricks in each 4 lb. package,

which I then slice thin enough to allow thorough drying

I pack 4 lbs. of ground meat into each of 4 parchment paper-lined trays

I pop those in the Stay Fresh home freeze dryer

Then I press the “Start” button and walk away for about 26-30 hours. When I come back, there are trays of bright red, very dry, totally dehydrated meat with about 98% of its nutritional value and all of its flavor still intact.

Sometimes I grind it into a fine powder to minimize storage space, sometimes I pack slabs of it in jars or mylar bags, throw in some oxygen absorbers, get rid of the excess oxygen and put it by, knowing there is a source for deeply nutritious survival for my beloved dogs (or, in this case, for me as well).

DISCLAIMER: I use a Stay Fresh Home Food Freeze Dryer 4 shelf model (Freeze Drying at Home – Stay Fresh Freeze Dryer). I did my online research and decided that Stay Fresh was the brand I wanted to use (I’ll share more about why in another post) and contacted Tim, the wonderful owner and guy who answers the phone, 424-420-7534, himself. I said that if he gave me one of his units, along with the industrial pump,

I would work with the machine and share the good, the bad and the ugly. I told him that I would make videos. He thought about it for a while and one of his amazing units, along with its pump, arrived. It was as easy to set up as the videos said and I started using it immediately.



If you want one (and I think everyone should have at least one, use the DrRima50 code when you inquire or order. If you do, you’ll get a discount, and we’ll get a small “thank you” to support our work.

I have not been producing those videos since the quality of a one-hand-held set of shaky views while I do things with the other hand is not very satisfying to me. So, instead, I am going to be sharing what I know and what I have learned, most of it very, very good and some of it quite awful (maple syrup comes immediately to mind), with you.

By the way, I cannot really compare this device to others since I have direct experience only with the Stay Fresh unit, but, after fruits and veggies and meats and sauces, I am tickled pink

to have the Stay Fresh home food freeze dryer device, to use it and to be protecting my wellbeing and that of my dogs in such an easy, effective and empowering way.

I’ll share my thoughts on how to select what to freeze dry in my next post on the topic/