Something very, very wicked this way comes, supposedly to fix the last wicked thing that this way came.

Dr. Peter McCullough, an early and widely sung hero in calling out the dangers of the Covid mRNA jabs (and a man who paid heavily in his academic and professional life for his bravery) recently (May 29, 2024) submitted a paper called “Strategic Deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: New Applications for RIBOTACs and siRNA Therapy”,

The paper proposes that a special type of modified, engineered and altered micro RNA, also known as “siRNA”, to undo the damage caused by the unexpected persistence and surprisingly wide distribution of the damaging and potentially deadly mRNA of the gene therapy jabs licensed by the FDA and deployed by Pfizer and Moderna. That damage, the paper makes clear, was not fully tested for before approval of the shots, has been clinically observed but only partially studied and is neither, fully understood nor fully characterized.

So, in simple terms, the use of lipid nanoparticles and structural modifications caused the foreign novel mRNA to spread, linger and negatively impact the recipient across a wide and very dangerous spectrum of impacts.

Now, according to Dr. McCullough and his team, there is a wonderful new potential option: make two brand new kinds of modified, engineered and altered mRNA structures and destroyer molecules and stick them into the body and let them fix what the other poorly tested, irrationally dangerous bioweapons do to bodies.

They, too, use lipid nanoparticles and enter the cells but, presumably, not the genetic material (really? Didn’t we hear that before? and didn’t it turn out to be, at the very least, an error? And, in many cases, a disastrous and/or fatal error?)

On April 19, 2023, Dr. McCullough referenced in his substack, Courageous Discourse, a widely quoted scoping review of the mRNA vaccines called, “The Novelty of mRNA Viral Vaccines and Potential Harms: A Scoping Review”, In it, Drs. Halma, Rose and Lawrie looked at the possible positive uses of mRNA technology even though its first clinical deployment has been a biological disaster.

Dr. McCullough introduced the article by noting, “The Halma paper points out that safe mRNA products are possible. For example, properly designed mRNA coding for normal proteins that are deficient or ones that are sufficiently humanized and not recognized by the body as foreign could indeed become part of the future pharmacopeia. But there is no doubt that the first use of mRNA on a mass, indiscriminate scale has been a disaster with the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.”

On January 7, 2023, Sasha Latypova posted a YouTube video documenting the development of the COVID mRNA vaccines as bioweapons by the Department of Defense. Dr. McCullough has raised the same issues, suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines could be considered as part of a bioweapons program.

Quick disclaimer: I am not a specialist in genetics, virology or immunology. I am a well-educated, iconoclastic critical thinker who has practiced outside the box, drug free psychiatry and medicine for 54 years. My clinical expertise is in understanding connections, root causes and their impacts and then finding ways to fix the basic problem(s) which caused the mis/mal/disfunction in the first place.

That means that my mind works best looking at both the very big, interconnected web sort of picture and, at the same time, the minute, nuts and bolts mechanistic picture, too. So I am both a specialist and a generalist in various areas at the same time.

But there is always a level of deep specialization that I simply have to take on faith.

Highly technical statements about the manufacture and function of these molecules are not ones that I can evaluate with any level of precision so when the article states, for example, “Endogenous mRNA exits the nucleus to localize in the cytosol where the level of gene expression is mediated by rates of mRNA synthesis and degradation. The mRNA decay pathway is initiated via Pan2 Pan3 and Ccr4 Not complex mediated deadenylation. Subsequently, the mRNA can be processed through Xrn1 or exosome mediated degradation. That is, 5’ 3’ degradation occurs when the Lsm1 7/Pat 1 complex binds to the 3’ end and recruits the Dcp1 Dcp2 decapping complex thus exposing the 5’ end to Xrn1 enzymatic activity. Alternatively, 3’ 5’ degradation by the cytoplasmic exosome occurs without decapping. Based upon thousands of transcript decay rates, Yang et al. estimate that the median mRNA half-life in human cells is 10h. Interestingly, both gene function and sequence motifs are correlated with human mRNA decay rates”

I cannot argue with, or agree with, the data and assertions presented here. But I can, as an intelligent and reasonably well-informed scientist and physician, question the premises being set forth here because it is remarkably simple:

The use of the bioweapon jabs, developed to be bioweapons and therefore to damage and kill, which is, after all, what a bioweapon is supposed to do, when these bioweapons were misrepresented as vaccines, commonly understood to prevent damage and death, and authorized as the ONLY treatment or cure for the deadly pandemic threat has resulted in the most successful genocide in human history.

Dr. Dennis Rancourt says that the deployment of these bioweapons has so far killed between 17-20 million people worldwide, at its most conservative number. Dr. James Thorp says that their deployment has, all things considered, resulted in the deaths of about a half a billion people and we are certainly not home yet when it comes to the final count of iatrogenocidal deaths (that is, doctor delivered deaths).

The mRNA bioweapon, specifically, injected into the bodies of billions of people with inadequate testing for a health product, but perfectly adequate testing for a bioweapon, is killing us in ways both known, emerging and unknown.

So, clearly, the antidote, the cure, the fix, for shooting a wildly toxic wild card gene therapy into the disposable population of the planet is to shoot another untested, unknown, cooked-up in a laboratory witches brew of gene therapy nightmares.

What could possibly go wrong? If killing people is the goal, not much.

I do not want to speculate on why Dr. McCullough would be pushing these ideas. The possibilities are very, very upsetting. I cannot believe that as knowledgeable and scientifically sophisticated doctor and researcher as Dr. McCullough would simply assume that another go-round of the world tragedy of a massive disaster in a syringe would somehow turn out just fine.

I cannot believe that he would sincerely advocate for more of the toxin killing vast numbers of people to be injected because it MIGHT do more good than harm.

I cannot believe that he would want to use a potentially helpful, or potentially disastrous genetic manipulation, complete with lipid nano particles and what sounds to me for all the world like a fully or semi-self assembling nano technology innovation on a population already dying from the use of pretty similar technology presented as a boon but which was - and is - really a bioweapon.

Either I have missed something very basic and very important here or Dr. McCullough is working off another agenda than the one that he has positioned himself to be focused on.

I am deeply distressed by this turn of events.

Whichever the case is for Dr. McCullough, the fact is that the bioweapon is part of the strategy of the Death Machine currently arrayed to, quite literally, destroy humanity. That killing machine is a private club of Unelected Nobodies, the United Nations.

And its “health” apparatus, the WHO, is a servomotor, not the driving force of the monster.

Thus, in my opinion, as awful as the WHO is, and it really is quite terrible, it is merely a pimple on the ass of the monster. Instead of trying to empty the pus out of it, how about we kill the damn monster!

Right now, there is a bill before the US Congress called the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR 6645/ S 3428). And we need to pressure Congress so that they do not dare NOT pass it.

I estimate it will take 10 million people riding their freedom mice using the Https://PreventGenocide2030.org website. It is quick, it is easy and it is essential.

Please go there now, take the action and then make sure you have told everyone not only that you have taken the action, but how they can join the movement to make sure that the US and its allies leave the UIN completely.

When you read the Legal Memo on that page, you will see that no country in the world actually has a valid treaty obligation with the UN Death Machine so what we are supporting with the US’ determination to exit the UN, is critically important in every country around the world.

I have a simple mind. I do not understand how injecting pus and poison into a living thing is supposed to protect the living thing against some disease or other and actually help make you healthier.

But as bad as vaccine practice is, this introduction of a novel mess-around-with-the-basic-operations-of-the-cells-and-genes to make things better that were caused by pretty much the same sort of malfeasance makes no sense to me in any way and scares the living daylights out of me.

So, Dr. McCullough, what am I missing here? Please tell me I am wrong about your focus, your agenda and your intentions. You have been inspirational to me. I would hate to lose you.