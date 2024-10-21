Hint: RE: Q 1. If you answered, “The Zionists” or “The Jews” or “The Kazarian Mafia”, you got the answer wrong. If that makes you unhappy, you really need to read on.

Bonus: RE: Q 2. Just 145 years and a couple of letters”.

Now let’s look at Q1: To find the answer, we have to look backward in history and, surprise, it isn’t to the Balfour Declaration or its antecedents and circumstances. That compass is far too narrow to explain the phenomenon we are seeing today, and the process by which we got here. No, we have to look to the age of the great emerging fortunes amassed by the robber barons of the 19th century.

Share



What’s a robber baron? The Encyclopedia Britannica says, in an article written by one Stephen Schneider and “Fact-checked by The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica”

John Jacob Astor, engraving after a painting by Alonzo Chappel.

Library of Congress, Washington, D.C.

Key People:

George M. Pullman

Andrew Carnegie

J.P. Morgan

John D. Rockefeller

Jay Gould

“robber baron, pejorative term for one of the powerful 19th-century American industrialists and financiers who made fortunes by monopolizing huge industries through the formation of trusts, engaging in unethical business practices, exploiting workers, and paying little heed to their customers or competition. Alternatively, those who credit the explosive growth of American capitalism during this period to the indefatigable pursuit of success and material wealth are likely to celebrate these entrepreneurial tycoons as “captains of industry.” Among the sectors in which they compiled their great wealth were the oil, steel, liquor, cotton, textile, and tobacco industries, railroads, and banks.

It has been argued that these capitalist pioneers were the “antecedents” of the organized crime that emerged in the United States during the Prohibition era (1920–33). The robber barons transformed the wealth of the American frontier into vast financial empires, amassing their fortunes by monopolizing essential industries. In turn, these monopolies were built upon the liberal use of tactics that are today the hallmark of organized crime: intimidation, violence, corruption, conspiracies, and fraud.”

Please note the list of people identified as robber barons by Britannica: George M. Pullman, Andrew Carnegie, J.P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, Jay Gould. That list, of course, is not exhaustive, but is of extreme interest when you consider the 1911 political cartoon, published in the St. Louis Post Dispatch by one of the great political cartoonists of his era, Robert Minor:

Minor indicates “John D. Rockefeller, J. P. (Pontifex Maximus) Morgan, (Pontifex Maximus), John D. Ryan of National City Bank, and Morgan partner George W. Perkins. Immediately behind Karl Marx is Teddy Roosevelt, leader of the Progressive Party.

Leave a comment

The captains of industry of the US, England and the European Continent paid for the socialist revolutions around the world. JP Morgan, for example, financed both the Kerensky, who successfully overthrew the Tzar and established the Russian Revolution as the ruling force of the Russian Empire and Lenin’s Bolsheviks, who overthrew Kerensky and seized power for themselves. He was not alone, of course, Rockefeller and the others helped by giving very generously their financial, propaganda, material and political support to the Russian, , , , , and Chinese revolutions.



In some ways, robber barons/captains of industry are just like the rest of us. When they go shopping

they spend money for exactly what they want. When global “Wall Street”, the world’s great capitalists and bankers, its fiercely competitive and utterly ruthless economic mafia dons, collude to buy themselves an entirely different economic system, one that allegedly will destroy them and their power, we have to ask, “Why? Why would they do that? What are they getting when they buy one socialist revolution after another (and pay for counter revolutions if they don’t like the first one, as in Kerensky and the Bolsheviks)? They are capitalists, locked in fierce and deadly struggle with socialists, aren’t they?”

Well, no, they are not. Their propaganda, designed for us peasants (whom their beloved Karl Marx characterized as “sacks of potatoes”). Because they are buying precisely what they want: absolute and utter control of the raw materials of production, the means of production, the output of production and the sales of products which were made under their total control.

Thanks for reading Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack! This post is public and conversation around these issues is critically important so feel free to share it. Share

WE care about labels like “Capitalism” and “Democracy” and “Socialism” and “Communism”. They don’t.

WE care about national attributes and identifications like “American” and “Canadian” and “Chinese” and “North Korean” and “German” and “Israeli” and “Saudi” and “Russian”. They don’t.

WE care about the political designations we go to war for like “Nazism” and “Freedom” and “Imperial” and “Democratic”. They don’t (and happily fund both sides of every war because they are the only real winners of each and every war).

WE care about religious distinctions like “Christian” and “Muslim” and “Jewish” and “Hindu”. They don’t.

WE care about political ideologies and their territorial and social claims like “Racism” and “Antisemitism” and “Zionism” and “Sexism” and “Transphobia”. They don’t.

THEY really do care about depopulation and eugenics, though. And they have been shopping at the Depop Depot Department Store since Professor Sir Francis Galton first coined the seductive and scientific term, “Eugenics”, in 1883. Yes, Sir! Yup. Yessiree Bob!

The rich and rewarding powerful, including King George V, the King of England, were very pleased with the father of eugenics, the depopulation “science”. Professor Francis Galton of Stamford University who was, by the way, a cousin of Charles Darwin, was knighted for his contributions to humanity in 1909, 2 years before his death.



His appreciative audience was still eighteen years away from founding and funding the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute of Anthropology, Human Heredity, and Eugenics in 1927 in Berlin, Germany and later extended to Munich as well. The Rockefeller family’s devotion to Galton’s innovative “science” was so great that they encouraged and joined their friends in supporting 3600 eugenics “scientists” before, during and after WWII, bringing those who did not arrive under Operation Paperclip to the US through the “Displaced Scholars Program” and assuring places for them in government and academia where they could continue their work, so highly valued by their patrons.

Look where the destructigarchs shop. Look where the Open Foundation/George Soros shops. He buys hate at the global hate store, stopping at the Black Lives Matter Burn Down the City counter and moving on to the From the River to the Sea, Let’s Annihilate Somebody Else But Me boutique. Look where the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation/Bill and Melinda Gates shop. They shop at the Destructocrat Emporium where genes of people, tomatoes, viruses and corn and lives of excess people who need vaccines to kill them are on sale, and they are very, very cheap.



Look where the Good Club shops. Those good billionaires get a lot of fun out of life. What party animals! They shop - and they shop till we drop, at the “Let’s have a climate change clam bake where the little people get to starve, and we get to own everything because we convinced them that eliminating food to eliminate carbon (them) made some sort of sense when we know it is utterly stupid!!!!”

It is generally said by those on every side of every political, religious, philosophical, economic, social, racial or other divide, that we are on the brink of destruction such as we have never known before due to the nearly miraculous capacity of administrative, military, informational, medical, genetic and communications technologies. Each of them contains a powerful and potentially massively disruptive set of capacities. Linked together, any combination of them is almost unimaginably powerful.

If they were linked together by unaccountable plutocrats acting on their own hidden and deeply unhumanitarian agenda, they could be focused to become unimaginably tyrannical from the most minute level of existence to the most enlarged one of which we are capable even in imagination. They are linked together in exactly that way, but the ruthless, rich and relentlessly destructive, self-appointed and self-anointed heirs, both genetically and psychologically, of the utterly amoral and vicious robber barons of yore. They are identical and they have neither morality nor limits to their deceit and destructiveness.

The destructigarchs own the flag. The one that they throw up and over the wall when they do something deadly and disorganizing and destructive to us and our world. Every time. Every single damn time. They disguise it as someone else’s flag, but this their flag: this is the real one:

They use tricks. They make it look like a Saudi flag or an Israeli flag or a Palestinian flag or a Spanish flag or a North Vietnamese flag or a Japanese flag or a Chinese flag or a Russian flag or a Black Lives Matter flag or whatever is convenient. And they employ their talented and well-practiced propaganda mills to move us, convince us, shift us, mobilize us into whatever Malthusian Management position they want us in.

And damned if we don’t fall for it over and over and over and over and over. And damned if we don’t hate each other on command, and kill each other on command, and inject each other with bioweapons on command and congratulate ourselves for how well informed and smart we are to understand things so clearly and be ready to build back better or tear down totally or eat the bugs or move into a Smart City or whatever they tell us our lives depend on today.

Look, no one has read me into any secret programs or shared with me anything that is not widely available. I have no security ties or clearances and never had had even the opportunity to have any (which I would have roundly rejected, by the way). My late husband, Major General Albert N. Stubblebine III (US Army, Deceased), who held every security clearance of which he was aware, never so much as breathed a whisper of classified - or even potentially classified - information to me in our 26 magnificent years prior to his assassination.

So what I see I see with my own eyes, ears and capacity to decode complexity in my search for underlying causes. It is my firm and fixed conviction that unless and until you understand the root cause of the problem(s) you are dealing with, or impacted by, or being threatened/hurt/killed by, you cannot cure the problem. That means that instead of a holistic approach which resolves the problem you can only come up with an allopathic one that suppresses the symptom you are focusing on at the moment, but leaves the process unchecked, only to create more symptoms.

That is why I believe that the efforts to exit the WHO, for example, are wasted, despite how deadly WHO is. Whatever the WHO does, another organism of the parent beast, death machine that dispatches the WHO to do its evil deeds, the UN, can do just as completely if the WHO is wiped off the face of the earth (which is not a bad idea, it is just not effective enough).

For example, the damage and destruction of national and personal sovereignty ensured under the IHR (legally binding only if a nation’s membership in the UN is not fraudulent, which every country’s membership is) and the “Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention” idiocy is also assured under the UN Committee on Environment and Development, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UN Guidance on Municipal Financial Affairs and more, much, much, much more

all summed up under the wildly misnamed “Sustainable” [sic] “Development” [sic] Goals

and every terrible thing they actually entail.

We know that disruption and destruction are being planned for us

, as this 2024 report from the Government of Canada,

tells us.

But wait! Here is the same plan for our destruction again,

in the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report, 2019, 14th Edition

Oh, but wait! Here is an earlier iteration of the same chart

in the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report of 2010



It’s all over the World Economic Forum (WEF). Wait! What? the WEF, a private organization is telling governments how to think about the future and what to do about it?

Given that the trail of culpability seems to lead through, to, under and behind the World Economic Forum, which has at least two formal contracts with the Unelected Nobodies (UN) to implement global disruption and destruction (AKA Agenda 21/Agenda 2030/The Great Reset/the Fourth Industrial Revolution/Pact for the Future/Digital Compact, etc.) perhaps we might find what Dear Leader Schwab, his “You will own nothing and be happy”-ness himself, has to say about these disruptions and their solutions (the $$ part is highlighted in green, of course)

That leads us to the McGuire Rule: “Follow the money!”

Who funds the World Economic Forum? Good question:

Footnotes 1, and 2 in the above are referenced below as:

Footnote 1 , Footnote 2

In case you are planning on dropping in to Davos 2025 on January 20-24, for a look-see and a bit of hobnobbing with the 2000 or so people who will be at Davos for the WEF meeting this year, you’d better have a flourishing piggy bank:

but there’s a bit more to budget for since “Figures vary, but overall costs can exceed £250,000 for the week; rental homes can cost around £15,000, plus high food, drink and event prices (a hot dog reportedly costs $43). Many attendees fly in on private jets and hire drivers for the week, too.”

So we have a fancy club of fancy (that means inordinately, astonishingly wealthy) robber barons who have decided to reform/transform society to their liking and have seized upon the global control system which earlier robber barons put in place to serve as the agency of supernational, or as Justin Trudeau put it, the first post-national state.

Of course, if you succeed in destroying national autonomy via uncontrolled migration and supranational policies like the ones that have been inserted in legislation all around the world (see, for example, Canada’s C-293, US 116-22, New Zealand’s Health Plan, the EU’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) and many, many more) every nation is a post-national state.

And the destructagarchs can bring out their flag and own it outright because you will either be dead by that time or will have been rendered totally powerless.

That is, after all, the goal. How powerful do you think the transhumanized, Bio digitally converged crypto cattle in their SMART prison cities are going to be?

So the robber barons 2.0 and beyond, now fully in charge of everything, will not need to hide anything because they can fearlessly and flagrantly do anything.

Or, we can recognize that they are the menace and get our nations out of the Death Machine they and their evil predatory psychopathic predecessors have built precisely and specifically for our destruction: the United Nations.

How? Go to PreventGenocide2030.org and, if you live in the US, use your Freedom Mouse to take all 6 steps of the 10 Million Patriot Challenge. They only take a few minutes, but they are critically important.

If you live in Canada, visit StopC-293.ca and then take the steps of the 10 Million Patriot Challenge as well.

If you live elsewhere, do the same: the 10 Million Patriot Challenge gives voice to your discontent in a way that, roared loudly enough, can literally save humanity from the most powerful destructive force we have ever faced.

So, when we are asked to fight and destroy one another because some flag has been flung across our walls with destructive impact, the owner of the flag is always the same: it is always the destructigarchs, the tyrants, the predatory robber barons who have no national, religious, tribal or loyalty. Their flag serves only tyranny and dehumanization.

So could we please stop falling for the same trick over and over and over and over and over and over?