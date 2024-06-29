One of my colleagues sent me the following video and when I watched it I had several responses. Please watch it and then I will tell you my response to it.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rZec9bjNmgFl

I do not know who this young man is. I do know that his brief videos strike me as having the ring of truth.

Here is the commentary that accompanied the above video when it was published in August, 2022:

I believe he may be telling the truth. Check out his scars. We know that young men have lots of heart problems with this crap. Before all of this went down I would have said no way could they cover up 200K dead people. But since they have been able to cover up tens of millions injuries and deaths, I believe they very well could have done just what he is describing.

And, they got exactly the results they wanted. Think about it. The trials they did with the animals that we know about were a joke. They were almost nothing as far as size goes.They really did not do enough to know how successful they would be at killing off people…unless they had already done some very large trials on human subjects over several years. They would need that test data to get the dosage right to not kill off everyone too quickly to give away what they were doing and planning to do. What he is saying actually makes sense.

This might be how this was done to us at “warp speed”…they had already tested it years earlier, had started manufacturing the clot shots and were waiting until everything was in place to go forward. Murdering bastards.

My response is horror, a genuine emotional revulsion and powerful desire to NOT believe this nightmare and a deep conviction that it very well could be true.

We are now in the most successful holocaust ever brought about by humanity and people are still lining up to destroy themselves and their loved ones by more of same iatrogenic democide. So, yes, it is entirely possible that this could, indeed, be true.

In fact, around 2013, when I learned of what was being touted (in the New York Times, as a matter of fact) as “the next generation of vaccines and therapies, genetic interventions, I wrote vigorously against any such interventions, saying that despite scientific hubris, we knew so little about genetic function that it was surely a recipe for utter disaster to proceed in this direction.

I was right, tragically, but the intention was, as we now know, precisely for this kind of destruction. That is, after all, what a bioweapon is for. It is not designed, built, stockpiled or deployed to treat, mitigate, prevent or cure disease. Its job is to weaken and kill.

And the adenovirus vector DNA and mRNA “vaccines”, which Bill Gates and Tony Fauci knew “no one would take” unless a fake pandemic was created to drive them to take it, were intended, as we now know, to do just what they are doing: exert Malthusian control for the ease and pleasure of the Malthusian would-be overlords, the soon-to-be new Gods over the soon-to-be trans-humanized neo serfs ruled over by the neo aristocrats.

So it is likely to me that Eichman-style “research”, would have been going on for that long and longer, flinging away life and health and creating a knowledge base for this type of marauding, murdering “science”. This is, after all, the type of “science” so beloved by the Rockefellarian predatory philanthropists (Gates and his genetically modified mosquitoes come to mind instantly, as does the entire hideous history of eugenics and GMO engineering, to say nothing of the bleak truth of pharmaceutical medicine and its dark underbelly of depopulation after wealth extraction.





BUT… knowing that something as horrible as the Eichman-like experimentation on 200,000 human beings referred to by this unidentified young man, with his scars and his well-deserved bitter laughter COULD happen is not at all the same thing as knowing that it DID happen.

By the way, the same Rockefellerian predatory philanthropists who perverted the medical arts into what is mis-named “Conventional Medicine” supported 3600 eugenics “scientists” in the US and Germany before, during and AFTER WWII, bringing them to the US under a private “Operation Paperclip” type program called the “Displaced Scholars” program. These Nazi criminals were seeded into the Cold Spring Harbor Institute, the New School, the University of Chicago, the Rockefeller Institute, etc.

Soros, Gates, the Clintons, Zukerberg/Chan and their ilk are just the latest generation of the rich and wretched predatory philanthropist class bent on remaking the world into precisely what they wish, and what they wish for does not bode well for humanity.

The confirmed and corroborated reality, or lack thereof, of this young man’s information is, it seems to me, of critical importance.

So, I am putting out this public request and plea for anyone with information on the reality of such a study, or others like it, please contact me directly so we can vet the information and deal with it directly in the most appropriate matter. My personal email is releyes2@gmail.com. My Skype is Rima.E.Laibow.M.D. (remember to include the last dot, please).

Reach out to me. If this happened, there are at least a half a million people or more who know about it. Family members, physicians, researchers, regulators, IRB board persons, nurses, neighbors, hospital administrators, department staff and administrative members, teachers, friends.

And while you are thinking about the possibility of such horrendous and intentional evil being perpetrated, think about stopping the monsters this evil, if it took place, would be serving. They are, after all, the same monsters that the current deceit and murder going on around and among us serves: the globalist scum who would be our masters and our murderers.

They use the UN Death Machine to accomplish their evil ends, in all its divergent complexity (including, but by no means limited to, the WHO, World Holocaust Organization). And right now we have the unique, and probably never again repeated opportunity to get the US out of that deadly cabal.

The Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S: 3428) is currently before the Congress of the United States.

It gets the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US. Entirely.

And it will not pass unless you and I and our friends and neighbors pound hard on Congress to do our will, not that of their controllers.

That can happen, but only when we join up and use our Freedom Mice (everyone has one, after all) to send the demand letters, tweets, make the phone calls, etc., that is easily orchestrated and rapidly done at https://PreventGenocide2030.org. It will take you just a few minutes to carry out this vital act. Then you can spend a few more minutes getting every single person you can reach to do the same.

This is a critically important moment in history. You and I can make this happen, but neither of us can make it happen without the others who share our determination to end the deadly hegemony of the globalist scum (they are anything but elite, by the way).

And you can also tweet and ask each of the candidates for POTUS (President of the US) to give you yes or no answers to the three most important questions of the 2024 election. That takes just a few keystrokes, and you will be helping to elevate these questions to major campaign front-and-center issues.

Don’t put it off. Our lives, individually and collectively, depend on this.

And remember to ask around to find out who knows about this alleged 200,000 slaughter. If it actually happened, then there were others like it as well.

We must know. We must take action against those responsible if it is true.