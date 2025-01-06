Attorney Reiner Fuellmich is a 64-year-old German warrior and political prisoner whose torture, persecution and imprisonment touches every one of us. He spoke truth not only to power, but to the world and the corrupt power system has struck back with brutality, injustice, immorality, illegality and constitutional insanity.

Reiner is in a prison hell because he chooses not to remain silent and thus complicit in the destruction of the rule of law and justice, specifically around COVID and all that means. So he speaks for us and we must speak for him.

Elsa Schieder has been keeping us current on Reiner’s absurd and illegal detention and insane “trial” circus and I want to thank and praise her for that service to Reiner and to us.

Reiner is entrapped in a Kafka-esque nightmare of shifting rules and lies designed to break him, and should he break, to terrify and silence the world by intimidating example of what they can do to any of us.

His colleagues, whom he trusted, have been suborned and have betrayed him financially, legally, ethically and judicially. The laws of his supposedly civilized nation, Germany, do not permit what is happening to him. The international laws of extradition and detention do not permit what has happened to him. The laws of Mexico do not permit what happened to him in Mexico. The laws of the US do not permit what happened to him in the US.

He is in a dense and dangerous field of deadly flak because he is exactly and precisely over the target: COVID was, in every sense, a weapon of magnificently orchestrated mass destruction and Reiner was carefully and comprehensively documenting that for the world to see.

Below you will find Reiner’s latest statement in his own words. And below that you will find some points that I either question or want to amplify and the address where you can send letters to Reiner. You may or may not get a reply, but he does get our letters. I got one response from him, and I was elated. But the point is not whether we get the correspondence, but whether he does. Imagine what support that must give a person in Reiner’s situation!

Here is Reiner:

Statement

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Jan 3, 2025 Dear friends, Happy New Year. This is it. This, 2025, is our year. This is the year when the positive outlook that we've been somehow sensing through the fog is materializing into a positive reality. And once again, the synchronicity of events is astonishing. Both in my fake case, the bad actors are now standing with their backs against the wall, and the same is true with the bad actors beyond these prison walls. Some say, “God helps those who help themselves”. Others say, “We're the cavalry”. And both amounts to the same. This is finally, I believe, the time for us to rise up, rid ourselves of the monsters and take control of our own lives. Because the monsters have lost control, both in my case and outside of these prison walls. They've run out of ammunition. Their desperate but feeble attempts at starting another plandemic have all failed, just like their attempts at starting World War 3 via the proxy war in Ukraine has run into a dead end. Let me give you a summary of why I believe this is so, both in my case and in the real world beyond these walls. Then I'll go into detail about how my fake trial is now collapsing. And then I'll tell you about the case of a new friend of mine, a 75-year-old fellow inmate who has been in pretrial detention for four weeks now. You won't believe what you hear. Everywhere, people are now demanding justice. It is not enough to stop the genocide, and there can be absolutely no doubt whatsoever in my mind that that's what's going on there in Gaza. It's not enough to stop the genocide there, and it is not enough for the people in Syria to have freed themselves out of nowhere of the mass murderers who held them captive. No, they all want justice. And that's what they'll get, justice by the people and for the people. Because without justice, there can be no peace. And peace is what you need in order to put humanity back on track and give each community a chance to decide for themselves to create their own custom-made health care system, their own custom-made system of education, economy, justice, et cetera. There's absolutely no way, I believe, that anything can be achieved without justice. And that's for one simple reason. Those who've been pulling the strings, but also many of the willing puppets, have no empathy whatsoever. They're either psychopaths or sociopaths. And if we do not bring them to justice, if we do not hold them accountable, they'll do it again as soon as they get a chance to do so. I will not forget how they forced old people in nursing homes to die in bathrooms, completely isolated from their loved ones. And I will not forget how they knowingly and willingly destroyed businesses with their crazy lockdowns, and knowingly and willingly killed and maimed millions, even billions of people with their poisonous experimental shots. And I do not think that anyone in Gaza will forget how children, health care workers, hospitals, and journalists, hundreds of them, thousands of children, 17,000 in the meantime, were deliberately targeted, destroyed, and killed in Gaza. And how the regime in Syria tortured and killed more than 200,000 people and then put them in mass graves. Justice will be done, and none of the monsters will escape it. Unless, of course, they take the one and only way out they have left, the Herman Goering way. Didn't that crazy attempt of the South Korean president at imposing martial law on his country look, at least figuratively speaking, suicidal? Well, his secretary of defense did indeed, not just figuratively, but literally try to attempt to commit suicide. And that's the only choice the monsters now have: either face justice or choose that Herman Goering way of escape. I'm not a criminal lawyer, as you know, even though over the past now 15 months of pretrial detention in this hellhole, I've learned quite a bit about criminal law. No, I'm a tort lawyer. I'm a tort lawyer, and what I do as a tort lawyer is I specialize in getting damages for those who suffer damage because of a wrongful act of another, a wrongful act that was committed either negligently or intentionally. If that wrongful act, the lockdowns, the experimental shots, if those acts were committed intentionally, the victim who suffered damage because of this can ask not only for actual damages, for example, to get paid $100,000 because his business went bankrupt because of the lockdowns, but they can ask in addition to being awarded actual damages for punitive damages. That may well be 10 times or more the actual damage that he suffered. That is why I believe that tort law is going to be much more effective for our purposes than criminal law. We can take everything from them and leave them with nothing. They will not even have a pension plan left in the end. That, I think, is much more effective than criminal law. It was only when the plandemic struck and I decided to follow not just my rational thinking, but also my instincts, eventually, and started the Corona Investigative Committee, and then after that had been taken over by what we now know as the Deep State, ICIC, that I began to understand how utterly corrupt the entire system was, not just politics and the media, but also the judiciary, which in a democracy is the last line of defense, the last line of defense when the legislative branch has sold out to lobbyists and the executive branch is reduced to a mere extension of mafia-style run corporations through which the monsters believe they can run the world. However, it is now clear that the monsters can no longer run the world because they've been forced to overplay their hand, so that more and more people are wide awake now. The curtain behind which the tiny little “Wizard of Oz” is hiding is so threadbare now that he's now in the spotlight. The curtain can no longer protect him from the sunlight, the sunlight that is still the best of disinfectants and is exposing the truth. And the truth is all it takes to become visible for justice to zero in on the monsters. We do not need the system. We do not need the system's judiciary for justice. We can do it all by ourselves. But believe me, there are still a few good men and women inside the system, inside the system's judiciary, who are coming to our help. Even at this very moment, some of them are helping our team from behind the scenes, of course. Do you know the story about the truth meeting the lie, and the lie telling the truth that because it's such a beautiful day they should go swimming? The truth agrees, they take off their clothes and go swimming. Then the lie suddenly dashes out of the water, takes the truth's clothes, puts them on and runs off. That's why it's been so hard to detect their lies, because they hide them by dressing them in some truth, so that the lie sounds and looks plausible to us. In the meantime, we pretty much know who's on the other side of the fence. But it has taken us a while to understand that some of those who pretend to be on our side are in reality working for the other side, the dark side. That is why it took me so long to understand that the three attorneys from Berlin who filed the criminal complaint against me were working for the German Inland Intelligence Service, the infamous and highly criminal Constitutional Protection Agency, and were getting paid with my money, money they stole from me, to the tune of more than 1.5 million euros, plus 400,000 of my client's money, were paid with this money to help getting me kidnapped in Mexico and arrested in Germany. I knew these guys were strange losers, but the fact that they were the prodigies of a friend of mine, a famous and brilliant law professor, made me look the other way and not listen to my intuition or my wife's intuition. But now we know how easy it was to bribe these losers and turn them into agents for the CPA. It is always either bribes or extortion that they use on weak people to make them work for them. We are now, by the way, in the process of finding out what it is they have on the chief judge in my case. What kind of dark secret he and they are trying to hide from us and from the public so that we will not know how they keep him under control. Another whistleblower from the German Intelligence Service is now helping us. He too confirms that this is a fake trial and that the CPA, the Constitutional Protection Agency, is responsible for the whole show. My kidnapping, their attempts to make it look like first a deportation and then an extradition, and the fact that by the end of April of 2024, when it was clear that their criminal case against me had collapsed, they approached the judge and he then, at their direction, invented those utterly ridiculous new charges of me not having violated loan agreements, but a secret agreement which no one knows who entered into it, what it says and who was bound by it. And this is bordering on legal insanity. He then ordered, because he was ordered to do so, that one, the prosecution does not have to prove these ridiculous new charges. That's standing basic rules of criminal procedure, the burden of proof on its head. And two, the defense will not be allowed to reflect the charges. We cannot question any of our witnesses in order to show the very obvious: There were never any other agreements but the written loan contracts, which of course were perfectly fine and legal, and served the very legitimate purpose of protecting some of our donation money from getting seized by the authorities. And it was also legal because I had always, even the court agrees with that, I had always been both willing and able to pay back the loan. There wasn't even a motive, because all of the information that we gathered through my interviews had turned into evidence. And I was about to use all this evidence together with our international colleagues for the follow-up judicial trials. Oddly enough, their efforts of finding me guilty of whatever crime and sentencing me to a long prison term have stalled since May 3, 2024. And even their subjecting me to all kinds of what is called “white torture” to break me and stop me from defending myself have failed. Not only that, but all of these efforts have backfired. Despite their best efforts to keep everything under the lid, their refusal to conduct a medical examination, let alone have me examined by an expert from outside the prison, we now have an expert opinion by a medical doctor with extensive experience in psychology and psychiatry, who examined me. And in his expert opinion, he comes to the conclusion that despite the fact that I seem to be very resilient – I guess so –, I am now so badly traumatized that I'm no longer fit to stand trial. Of course, they're going to continue to try and cover everything up, but it is too late. We now have eight or nine cases of very serious crimes that have been and are being committed in this totally lawless prison. You already know about a couple of them, but there are more. There's far more, including numerous suicides that are being covered up. And here's the latest example of a crime in process. Under the direction of the two women who, claiming that they're psychologists, act as the director and deputy director of this prison, it is the case of a new friend of mine, a 75-year-old man who has been in pretrial detention for a month now. He is an electrician who some 35 years ago decided to step out of the rat race, not buy yet another car and yet another home, but to do what he really enjoyed: spend his time in nature and watch birds. He's extremely well-read, knows everything about birds, and of course immediately understood in early 2020 that corona was just a criminal and deadly hoax. He understood it right from the start. He had been living in a fully-equipped motorhome and told me that even though his pension was only 580 euros per month, he was doing fine. He was growing his own food, for example. This may sound ridiculous, but this is typical for the pensioners in Germany. Many of them have no more money than my new friend Bodo does because they're siphoning off all of the taxpayers' money in order to pay for stupid wars in Ukraine, genocide in Gaza, and of course for chasing CO2. Well, despite enjoying his life, he did have a problem because at one point, this is five weeks ago, he needed 2,000 euros to get some work done on his motorhome, 2,000 euros which he didn't have. Not being able to get a bank loan, he had a stupid idea and he decided to rob a bank. That's what he attempted to do in early December 2024: using a toy gun. However, the bank employees realized immediately that this was an old man and that he only had a toy gun in his hand, and they overwhelmed him and turned him over to the police. In his holding cell, a public defender who, as we now know, works for the courts and the prosecution, quite arrogantly told him that he could expect to receive a prison sentence of at least seven or eight years. That shocked my new friend and he tried to commit suicide on that same night by hanging himself in his cell. It was sheer luck that an officer checked on him, cut him loose, and saved his life at the very last moment. How do I know him, despite all the measures? Well, despite the fact that all these measures are being upheld and I'm still not allowed to talk to anyone, I can at least do my own one-hour rounds per day with four or five other prisoners in this special security ward who choose to leave their cells for an hour each day to catch some fresh air. This is how I got to know Bodo two weeks ago. He told me about his case and that he had tried to get rid of that infamous public defender and wanted to hire someone who is known for not just being a very good criminal defense lawyer, but also for being an activist who, together with his father, has for many years been trying to alert the public's attention to the very serious crimes that are routinely, routinely being committed inside the criminal justice system. However, the now infamous social worker first tried to talk him out of this and then, believe it or not, destroyed the written request my friend Bodo had filed to get this private lawyer to work for him. He has the money to pay for him because he says he doesn't need his pension anymore. Bodo told me that for him, each day in prison is like torture. He misses the outdoors and his birds. And that with that prospect of seven or eight years of prison, he would definitely take the next opportunity and commit suicide. In the meantime, however, I and another inmate were able to talk him out of this and join our fight against the prison system. He understands now that one man alone cannot do anything, but we're now eight or nine plus their attorneys. And the crimes that have been committed here, including the cover-ups, which both the prison directors and the judges who use them are responsible for, are so serious that I have decided “to roll with the punches to get to what's real”, as David Lee Roth sings in “Jump” with Van Halen. That means I'll turn their cover-up into a warm-up exercise for me. Sure, no one and nothing would keep me and our group of international attorneys from making sure that the monsters who are responsible for the crimes against humanity committed during the plandemic bring them to justice. But why not take this golden opportunity and expose what's going on here in this very special prison to bring the prison system and, while we're at it, the entire criminal justice system down? We know what we're doing. I have had lots of experience, especially in tort law. So this story is to be continued, and I and my attorneys will keep you updated. While we're at it, currently the court in my case is of the opinion that by taking the loan, or now they don't call it a loan anymore, but they invented this secret trust agreement, by doing this I caused the three criminals who stole more than 1.1 million euros of my money and another 400,000 euros of my clients' money, that I caused them damages of 350,000 euros. Now, even if this was not just a fabrication ordered by the Constitutional Protection Agency, there's no way that the court can keep me in prison any longer than the almost 15 months that I've spent here in pretrial detention already. Why is that? Well, listen to this, because a colleague of the criminal assistant DA who was transferred from Hanover to Göttingen to bypass that veteran district attorney who had refused to even start a criminal investigation of this case. A colleague of this highly criminal district assistant district attorney was given a prison sentence of one year and seven months on probation. For what you're asking? For raping his seven-year-old son over many, many months. One year and seven months on probation. Well, it certainly looks like the system gives special protection to child molesters and especially prosecutors who rape their own children. And he appealed that sentence, that very lenient sentence, he appealed it. Then there's the case of the former CEO of the German Postal Service. He was found guilty, this was a few years ago, guilty of tax evasion to the tune of two million euros. No pretrial detention for him and only two years on probation. Not a day spent in prison. And a couple of months ago, the chief judge in my case, Judge Schindler, sentenced three Israeli citizens, I know each and every one of them, to go to prison for between 3.5 and 5 years. For what? For committing international internet fraud, defrauding people in Israel, Germany, Bulgaria, and other parts of the world, and thereby causing damage to the tune of 90 million euros. That is why I'm saying that the monsters have run out of ammunition in my case. And I cannot wait to find out what it is exactly that they have on Judge Schindler that they do not want us to know. I expect it to be a very dark secret, but I don't think I'll be surprised. But why am I saying that the monsters have run out of ammunition everywhere else too? It's not just that they cannot even get another plandemic started, or that no one wants to be dragged into World War 3. No. Something went very wrong for them in the U.S. elections on November the 5th. And now the EU is coming apart at the seams. Spain, Norway, and Ireland all broke ranks with the supporters of the Gaza genocide and recognized Palestine as a sovereign country. More and more of the Eastern European countries are on the verge of leaving the totally corrupt EU and maybe even join the BRICS countries. There's Georgia, there's Romania, there's Hungary, Slovenia, for example. The outrageous attempts of the EU to reign in Georgia and force them into the EU by interfering with the Georgian elections have all failed. This time, unlike in Kiev in 2014, their attempt at another color revolution didn't work. They went even further in Romania, where my friend Călin Georgescu won the presidential elections and had them annulled. That, too, backfired, though. I watched a panel discussion on that Turkish news station TRT on this very subject, and they all agreed, just like later on in similar discussions on BBC and Sky News, they all agreed that this infuriates the voters in Romania and that Călin Georgescu will get even more votes next time around. Now, I'm not just calling him a friend because I think this is politically correct or something, though. Remember, I made this interview with him in December of 2021 when he explained to us about how utterly corrupt the United Nations are. He and his wife invited me and my wife to dinner, and I had an entire evening to understand that this man is absolutely authentic, honest, a man of integrity. Of course, I've been with him for a couple of days, watching how he was in the process of getting started with his campaign for the presidency. I think he's a good man. The EU is now dead man walking, or to be more precise, with reference to the president of the EU, dead woman walking. People have not forgotten that this EU president is embroiled in a huge corruption scandal involving the purchase of the deadly corona shots. The most interesting case, though, could be that of Syria. There, some four weeks ago, out of nowhere, the people themselves ripped themselves of the monsters who tortured and killed more than 200,000 of them. Sure, the West is nervously interfering both in northern Syria and in southern Syria. But thus far, it seems quite possible that the Syrians, of all people, will show us, even provide us with the blueprint on how to start a truly human society from scratch, after they have brought the monsters to justice. So, where are we at now? Well, we don't have to sing Bill Withers' song, “Ain't No Sunshine”, and we don't have to sing the Status Quo song, “You're In The Army Now”, either, even though I like both songs. It is time for Johnny Nash's song, “I Can See Clearly Now”, and maybe even for Cher's song, “Believe”, and it's time for my own version of the movie “Shawshank Redemption” with Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. Let's see what I can do. Because they have run out of ammunition and out of options, and they're now left with only one choice, either face justice or take the Herman Goering way out. I do, however, have a feeling that there will be one more cataclysmic event, an event that will open everyone's eyes, that'll even force those on the other side of the fence to finally see what's really going on and make the right choice. Everything else I've told you is fact-based. This is just a feeling. It's not really fact-based. But even some of the prison guards who have told me that they expect something big to happen and that they think that this is a totally crazy situation where everything has been stood on its head, even those prison guards think that this cannot go on for much longer. So let us stay focused. I like the approach of “Don't get mad, get even”. Happy New Year. I'll see you in a bit. Reiner Fuellmich

My thoughts:

“This, 2025, is our year.”, Well, it is either our year or it is the year that the destructocrats finish solidifying their hold on our lives. That depends on the intentionality we bring to this moment in our lives and in history.

That means that we become more active than we have ever been, individually and collectively, in forcing the control structure out of our towns and schools and states and provinces and Congresses and Parliaments and create enough pushback to get our country out of the illegitimate and deadly global death machine called the United Nations. That is why PreventGenocide2030.org is challenging you to demand of President-Elect Trump that he commit to getting the US out of the UN on Day 1, not just the WHO-pimple-on-the-ass-of-the-beast

“This is finally, I believe, the time for us to rise up, rid ourselves of the monsters and take control of our own lives.” This is what makes Reiner a hero: he is languishing in a foul prison under intolerable circumstances, yet he rouses us to our freedom. And he is right. We have, in my estimation, just one more chance to rise up and rid ourselves of the monsters. Nothing short of that will allow us to take control of our own lives.

But we have to figure out who the monsters are. They are not the lackeys and boot lickers. They are the organizers of our destruction, and their weapon is an organizational one: the United Nations. We have every ability to rise up and rid ourselves of all the dictates and destructions of that system. Then we can begin the hard work of fixing what has been intentionally broken by the destructocrats for at least a century and a half. Nothing short of that will allow us to take control of our own lives.

“Everywhere, people are now demanding justice. It is not enough to stop the genocide, and there can be absolutely no doubt whatsoever in my mind that that's what's going on there in Gaza.” Many of you are going to take great exception to what I am about to say. Hear me out. You may be inclined to have a knee jerk reaction to what I am writing, but think about it, and then comment below so we can have a discussion.

Reiner has mentioned Gaza several times in his letters to the outside world before. Reiner has only whatever internet or television information on the situation in Gaza the prison allows. Like you and like me, all of the information on Gaza that he is exposed to is filtered through news agencies and is as much propaganda as the rest of the news that we disdain and dismiss, knowing the power of propaganda and programming.

What we know is that horrible things are going on in Gaza and other parts of the Middle East. We know that the controlagarchs want us to hate and fear each other so that we cannot see each other as human beings. We know that they use Malthusian Management to make sure that we do as much of the killing off of each other as they can manage. It reduces our ability to focus on them and resist and it makes us much easier to herd and control. And kill.

It makes us infinitely weaker and makes them infinitely stronger when we agree to hate each other in this way, seeing only what they tell us to see, believing only what they tell us to believe.

Reiner speaks of Syria and throwing off Assad’s evil yolk. As I understand it, the people who did that are either controlled by the CIA or they are not and they want to destroy us. Um, what, exactly is going on in Syria and who did what to whom?

Assad has been poisoned by the Russians and his wife, a UK citizen, is being denied access to cancer treatment in the UK because she is Assad’s wife? What?

Does any of that make any sense to you? Of course not. Why would we believe the satisfying story of the spontaneous uprising of the Syrians against the monster? None of that is a clear picture. Why would we believe any of it and pick sides on the basis of such obvious incompleteness?

We know that the alliance between the UN structures and the Palestinian terror organizations (and, yes, Hamas is a terrorist organization, no matter how many college students and protesters say otherwise: an organization which trains for crimes against civilians is a terrorist organization) is a close and long-established one. We also know that the UN stimulates conflicts for geopolitical chess board gains while mouthing “peace” words.

We know that the numbers we get about how many deaths and how much destruction is happening in Gaza are fed through either Hamas or the UN agencies and workers. We know that reporters are either controlled on the ground or their reporting is edited to fit the narrative.

Remember the buildings that we were told had been destroyed on 9/11 while they were still visible on camera? The same thing happened during the October 7 reporting in Gaza City. I know. I watched it.

We are being lied to constantly and shamelessly. We need to remember that.

We know that some reporters not only moved with the October 7 Hamas groups that invaded Israel but took part in the violence on Hamas’ side with Hamas’ weapons. What does that say about their reporting? The reporting of their colleagues?

We know that the numbers of the dead and wounded are often repeated, but they come from the highly partisan UN personnel and directly from Hamas. Why do we believe them?



We know that terrible things are happening, and that Hamas still proclaims that its goal is to eliminate Jews from what they see as their land.

We know that the October 7 invasion absolutely could not have occurred, any more than 9/11 could have occurred, without collusion by some part or parts of the Israeli system. The stand down included, essentially, refusing to acknowledge the specific warnings in their own system, in US intelligence and other sources so that the incursion was not only invited, but perhaps invented. We know that their specialized eyes were shut down so that the incursion could occur. Shut down by Israel.

We also know that Hamas, with all its brutal assertion of the extermination of Israel, was created by Bibi Netanyahu to weaken the PLO.

What does that mean for the current events unfolding, whatever they might be? I have no idea. And that is the point. If all that we have is the highly propagandized, intentionally inflammatory, insanely horrific reporting from utterly controlled sources, all we know is that tragedy is unfolding. We do not have any way to know much more than that.

But what we do know is that all of these events have been used, not casually and not accidentally, to pump up and promote a level of hatred toward Jews and Israel that is both breathtaking and not a bit surprising.

The code words like “Zionists” and “Kazarian Mafia” allow the pretense that none of this has to do with Jews, exactly, but only with bad people who look like Jews. And Israelis and anyone who does not agree with, or who questions the narrative, the data, the reality. In fact, it has everything to do with whipping up real, deadly antisemitism to cover what is really going on: globalist power moves.

Employees of the BBC in the UK have formally protested the wildly distorted coverage of the situation with no possibility of any balancing information. A life-long employee of the CBC in Canada has just accused that agency of confabulating for narrative enhancement in exactly the same way. And do we need to do more than mention the call letters, “CNN” or “ABC” or “MSNBC” to make the point here in the US?

I do not know what is happening in Gaza. Neither do you. We are being told the old atrocity stories that each side tells about the other in war. We are not being told about Hamas using schools and women and children and hospitals as human shields by the media, so how can we take that into account when we hear about bombing and destruction of buildings? Hostages? Anybody hear anything recently about Israeli hostages? Nope. Not on the news cycle.

We are not being told about medical assistance being provided to wounded Gazans by Israel so how can we take that into account when we hear about the devastation of war?

Are we getting accounts of the money funneled into the Hamas coffers by UN and other agencies and being told how much of it is being used for the people of Gaza? Nope. Not a whisper. The answers, by the way, are a LOT and VERY, VERY LITTLE.

So is the human tragedy only the result of warfare or is the enhanced suffering being used by Hamas to increase outrage, as the leader said early on in the conflict?

My point is that we know virtually nothing about what is actually going on. Taking sides on the basis of these lies and omissions and distortions makes no sense.

We can trust Reiner to tell us the truth. We have independent corroboration in the form of observers, lawyers and others who can substantiate what he is saying so we can rely on it.

Gaza? Ukraine? The situations are not at all parallel.

Tragedy is unfolding. It is unfolding because the tyrants find it useful regardless of whom that tragedy tears apart. The conflict in the Middle East, like the one in the Ukraine, is not about the people in the Middle East or the people in Ukraine. It is engineered to serve the strategy of the supranational chess players for whom our lives, our peace, our identities, our survival, our destruction, are as inconsequential as the surrender of a chess piece to support the next move in which an advantage is gained.

We, you, Reiner, I, need to stop seeing - and buying into - what the rhetoric and narrative managers present to us (“There is a pandemic!” “The evil Zionists must be destroyed!” “Noble Zelensky must be allowed to drive Russia out of Ukraine” “Black Lives Matter more than White Lives” “Gender is a choice!” “Vaccines are Safe and Effective!” “There is a Climate Crisis”). We need to recall, again and again, that every bit of programming serves the agenda of the programmers and must be viewed with the greatest cynicism.

It is insidious and tempting to acknowledge that we are being lied to, programmed and manipulated in some areas that we do not like the nature of, but to accept that where we are willing to accept the narrative, the information is somehow true where it was all false before.

To give you a concrete example: Trump supporters did not accept the legitimacy of the 2020 elections, and with good reason. When Trump lost, it was probably through corruption, deceit, crooked voting machines and counting, etc. So why, when Trump won, would the same not be equally true, just more congenial to them?

Just 4 years later, when virtually no substantive reform had been put in place, Trump supporters happily accepted that this time the election was completely legitimate because they like the result.

My conclusion? Both elections were massively corrupt and both results were programmed as part of the on-going Uniparty Political Theatrical Election Spectacle.

I believe that we have selections, not elections, in the United States because of the depth of our election corruption, just as the Soviet Union did, but that the theatrical production called “the election cycle” still has ticket drawing power so it has not been completely abandoned.

In 2024, as in 2020, there are still exactly zero voting machines in the United States which meet the explicit certification requirements to be legitimate election tools under the Help Americans Vote Act (HAVA, 2002) so there is no possibility that any vote cast using one of them is, in fact, legal or legitimately counted in the results. But when your guy wins, that does not seem to matter.

The same lack of perspective and justified cynicism makes us all experts on whether there is a genocide or a just war or whatever in the face of vastly corrupted information.

Now, I have to add that I believe, based on what I know at this point, that Bibi Netanyahu is probably one of the most hideous criminals against humanity in its entire history. My understanding is that for personal gain and whatever else was involved, he quite literally sold the life, health, genome and survival of the people who make up the State of Israel, to Pfizer to experiment upon and do with as they would.

The Pfizer-Israel contracts were and, to my understanding, remain secret, but the consequences unfold in a very real and literally unstoppable genocide of the people of Israel day by day by day.

So, could Netanyahu be overseeing a Gazan genocide? Certainly. Do we actually know what is going on there, in that tragic place? No, we do not. He certainly is overseeing an Israeli one. But no one is focusing on that as a problem, are they? No, that does not serve the global narrative control, so skip that one.

In the same way that the narrative is that the only thing happening in Gaza is that innocent people are being mowed down and destroyed indiscriminately by a vile and evil monster nation, the narrative for literally mowing down and destroying everyone one the planet through the anti-fertility, deadly “vaccines” for everything under the sun is proceeding while we are distracted by the awful things that may or may not actually be going on in Gaza and the wanton destruction of the Ukraine.

These are the clear enactments of the upper right-hand quadrant (high impact, high probability) of the WEF’s Disruptions on the Horizons “map” adopted by Canada and other countries

And, finally, Reiner says, “I like the approach of “Don't get mad, get even”.” I do, too, but I would add, “Don’t get mad, get out from under and then get even!”

And, finally, here is the information you need to write to Reiner. Please do!

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany