I asked 25 questions in a previous post, “Bullshit 2.0”, how either the Patriot movement or the Health Freedom movement could support Trump based on his actions, record, proclivities, omissions and commissions. And then he picked, or announced, JD Vance for his VP.



My questions went from a discussion to a roof-top shout. “Hey, Patriot Community, Hey Health Freedom Community, What in the world are you thinking? Basically, you are installing a Peter Thiel clone in the office of VP, an ‘AI gets to rule the world. globalism is very, very good’ guy. And Trump is the liberator who strides into office with you cheering for him and JD Vance at his elbow.”

Watch the video and then tell me why you are backing this duo. And in case it is too hard to look up the questions I asked in my previous post, here they are, for your reference:

1. Why, if Trump distrusts vaccines in general, did he do nothing at all to curtail their use and, in fact, thrust a deadly bioweapon in the form of vaccine on the world?

Trump is free of corporate control? Pfizer gave Trump a campaign donation of $1M while he lied about NOT taking donations Trump is an outsider?

a. Wilbur Ross, a Rothschilds operative who bailed Trump out of his casino endeavors and debts in Atlantic City in the 90s was appointed secretary of Commerce by Trump.

b. the Trumps children attend the Bilderberg meetings

c. Ivanka Trump is identified as a WEF Young Global Leader! Trump give $1.16B to Bill Gates' organization GAVI, making him the world's largest private donor of the WHO Trump made significant contributions to the Clinton Global initiative Trump tried to hire Bill Gates as a Science advisor Trump signed the PREP Act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act) granting indefinite liability immunity to all the Big Pharma companies. Trump orchestrated or allowed the push for the dangerous, failed drug Remdesivir to be classified the only recommended treatment for hospitalized COVID patients, resulting in huge numbers of unnecessary deaths Trump signed the $2 Trillion CARES Act (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) which gave governors the unprecedented ability to shut down their individual State economies indefinitely and at will

Trump's National Emergency declaration in conjunction with the CARES Act gave FEMA and the CDC what I believe to be unconstitutional federal executive authority over the federal government. The combination of the CMS (Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services) override and the CARES Act incentives enabled and coerced hospitals to make a COVID-19 diagnosis and follow a (lethal) federally mandated COVID-19 protocol or else be forced to pay back the funding. As a result, hospitals from coast to coast received payments such as: a. A "free" required PCR test in the Emergency Room or upon admission for every patient, with a government-paid fee to the hospital

b. Added bonus payment for each positive COVID-19 diagnosis

c. Another bonus for a COVID-19 admission to the hospital

d. A 20 percent “boost” bonus payment from Medicare on the entire hospital bill for use of Remdesivir instead of medicines such as Ivermectin

e. Another and larger bonus payment to the hospital if a COVID-19 patient is mechanically ventilated

f. More money to the hospital if the cause of death is listed as COVID-19, even if the patient did not die directly of COVID-19

g. A COVID-19 diagnosis also provides extra payments to coroners. Trump called for Red Flag Gun laws during his administration and said, "take the guns now then have due process later". Over 100 Republican Representatives voted for a Red Flag law in the House, and it passed. Trump banned bump stocks. That ban was subsequently overturned by the Supreme Court Trump appointed Alex Azar, a former Big Pharma executive. as his Secretary of Health and Human Services. Trump issued Executive Order 13887 on September 19, 2019, militarizing vaccine production in the US before anyone had even heard the word “covid”, which allegedly did not exist until late that year.

Scott Gottlieb and Steven Hanh were both appointed as FDA Commissioners by Trump. Both were Big Pharma executives, assuring total regulatory capture CDC changed COVID reports and policies under political pressure from Trump administration See: -Centers for Disease Control ‘bowed to the Trump administration’s demands to change the editorial process’ of its weekly scientific journal after warnings from then health secretary Alex Azar to “get in line,” a House investigation found:

https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2022/10/17/cdc-changed-covid-reports-under-political-pressure-under-trump-administration-panel-finds

Numerous investigations found inappropriate meddling with health policies and information by the Trump administration. See, for example, “The pressure faced by the CDC to change the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report’s procedures ‘was one of several instances of political interference by former President Donald Trump’s aides’ that the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis identified in a report . ⎯ Bloomberg Law” Trump authorized over $12B in "covid vaccine relief” to disseminate a US-generated bioweapon under the guise of humanitarian aide not only in the US but to countries around the world Trump signed Operation Warp Speed agreeing to purchase more than $2.5 Billion in vaccines even before clinical trials were completed. The extraordinary speed with which the novel vaccines were developed for the novel virus is belied by similar patents from US government-funded researchers who patented corona virus mRNA vaccines in 2016 and 2017. Operation Warp Speed used Americans' taxes to fund a known genocide injection program internationally and domestically. Trump allowed the FED to print more money than any administration in recent history - 90% of the paper money currently in circulation was printed in 2019 during the last half of his presidency. Trump and the RNC raised a combined total of $250 Million with the whole Stop The Steal Campaign and set up their own supporters to get into trouble with the Federal Govt on January 6th when it was clear that Pence could really do nothing but certify the votes Trump signed Modernizing the Regulatory Framework for Agricultural Biotechnology Products Executive Order which joined Bayer and Monsanto in creating a conglomerate of corruption while destroying GMO oversite and threatening third world countries like Thailand with economic ruin if they do not go along with GMO distribution.

Trump pardoned Aviem Sella, Jonathan Pollard’s handler, cronies Paul Manfort and Roger Stone, his son-in-law’s father, Charles Kushner and Lil Wayne. He failed to pardon Julian Assange or Edward Snowden Trump promised to lower national crime and it was higher during his presidency than any administration in recent history Marxists took to the streets in entire country, often looting and burning entire sectors of cities. These episodes were labeled “peaceful protests” and nothing was done about it other than frequent tweets while the Department of Justice and the FBI did nothing.

So my question is still, “What is the matter with you people? How can you, the Patriot and Health Freedom communities, even consider supporting Trump, whose misdeeds are beyond egregious, and then support a ticket which incorporates the truly terrifying oligarch/technocrat global tyrant in training, JD Vance?”

Wake up. The UniParty is fixin’ to kill you. Don’t support it. Demolish it. Step 1, take away its best toy, the UN. Visit PreventGenocide2030.org now to do that by taking the 10 Million Patriot Challenge, while you still have a chance.