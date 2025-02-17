Bottom line right at the top: Culling the British Columbia research ostrich herd (which is not sick, sniffling, not dying, but threatens the BIG NARRATIVE by daring to produce antibodies to diseases that could make vaccines as much a thing of the past as

buggy whips) is of great importance to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) which is acting on UN orders via WHO’s One Health and the World Organization for Animal Health. Listen (below) to the amazing interview below which Kari Simpson gave us on Catalytic Conversations for an update on the particulars of the assault and the court defense. But right here, right now, looking at the bottom line, under the many, many UN-directed programs and plans, pretty much everything - and, explicitly, every thing (notice the difference between those phrases, not further defined, and therefore, completely unlimited) can be seized, appropriated, destroyed, redistributed, stolen, quarantined or destroyed “for the greater good”, not further defined, and therefore unlimited, by pretty much any agency that decides it wants to do that. Municipalities, “health” agencies, climate agencies, child welfare agencies, economic development agencies, etc., etc., etc.

That means your home, your flock, your pet, your child, your car, your pantry contents, your business, your DNA, your bank account, your medical records, your medications, your clothes, your heirlooms, your land, your crops, your everything and your every thing else.

Or we can stop it. Now. Here:

Click on the image above to visit US reviews relationship with UN - Prevent Genocide 2030 and take action to say “Don’t You Dare!” before it is way, way too late.

Under the various, but tightly interfaced, plans known as “Agenda 2030” and its “Sustainable Development Goals” that the UN is putting in place in just about every sphere of our lives, you will, should you be allowed to continue breathing, quite literally, own nothing and, presumably drugged or mind-controlled, will be at least happy enough not to cause a revolution.

Look, Donald Trump, love him, hate him, admire him, fear him, is, for good or ill, now the President of the United States. And on February 4, 2025, he provided all of us with an absolutely unprecedented opportunity to get the US entirely out of the UN Death Machine.

which focuses first on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC); the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and then focuses, without saying it directly, on membership in the UN itself:

Unless you want to experience the totalitarian destruction of our world and the emergence of a global totalitarian regime, now would be a very good time to take action and help to motivate your entire Circle of Influence to do the same.

The healthy research flock of 400 ostriches now slated for senseless destruction are one clear example of what the destructocrats will do as they lay waste to our possessions, our food, our property, our lives, our culture.

Sad, but true, the United States is the driving engine of the rapidly emerging UN-implemented literal marxification of the world under the UN’s New World Order. That means it is essential to get the US out of the UN both to protect the US and to substantially weaken the UN.

When, on February 4, 2025, President Trump ordered Secretary of State Marco Rubio to examine all of the international organizations and treaties that the US is engaged in to determine which of them were in the US’ interests and, if they were not, which could be reformed he gave us the tool that we needed since that directive includes the UN.

Now it is up to us, every one of us, to generate a massive political momentum, making it clear to President Trump that it is most assuredly the will of We, the People, to exit this bloated, over-reaching, money-sucking, anti-human UN because it is, quite literally, a massive threat to national sovereignty and personal autonomy

The UN Universal Declaration and the US Constitution could not be more diametrically opposed to one another: our fundamental rights are inalienable: they cannot be taken from us. The UN says that it can take any of our rights by passing the appropriate laws. The US foundational documents tell us that the state exists to serve the rights of the people and various means of checks, balances and corrections exist which the people can use. The UN tells us that all actions must be in harmony with the programs and purposes of the UN.

The litany, and specificity, of all of the damages and dangers of the UN and our continued membership in it is enormous and easily found. But right now I urge you to take two actions: first, visit US reviews relationship with UN - Prevent Genocide 2030 and take the action to tell President Trump and Congress that you want the US to exit the UN. Then visit Save Our Ostriches - Prevent Genocide 2030 and tell the Canadian Minister of Health and other officials that you know what CFIA is doing, and you want it stopped immediately.

Now, for a real Ostrich-related treat, I want to share the dynamic and deeply informative conversation that Kari Simpson and the 3 hosts of Catalytic Conversations podcast just had.

Kari is a deeply experienced freedom fighter from British Columbia, and she is truly a force of nature. We are fortunate to have an ally like Kari.