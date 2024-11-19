Well, well, well. Lookee here. Trump trumpeting that he created Operation Warp Speed as if the deployment of previously developed bioweapons disguised as vaccines for a non-existant, politically - driven “pandemic” “crisis” is somehow a benificent, wise, helpful, brilliant or positive act of a visionary leader.

Apologists like Dr. Paul Alexander say that Trump, the national Chief Executive Officer and Commander of the US military, is somehow excused for being “misled” by the bad and disloyal people around him.

They urge him to recant of his errors and blame the people who made him a stooge for their nefarious plans, as if the buck stops just below the boss, not on the boss’ desk, because, well, 45/47 Miracle Man (or something). Somehow, the fact that Trump signed the PREP Act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act) on April 13, 2022, giving total immunity to the deployers of those bioweapons does not seem to count for much.

The fact that he signed the $2 Trillion CARES Act (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act)which gave governors the unprecedented ability to shut down their individual State economies indefinitely and at will seems to be a discountable fact, as do so many other globalist entanglements.

But, whatever the back story might be, and I believe it is thoroughly compelling globalist Uniparty Theatrical Production one, the fact is that we have Trump in office, come January 3, 2025. And he has campaigned on a number of promises to the electorate which are, in the main, pretty good ideas: end the gender bending insanity and prevent chemical and surgical mutilations, close the borders and deport the illegal aliens who have flooded the country, restore the health of Americans by making food pure and nourishing, restore the economy to a nationally favorable one rather than globally favorable one, end comprehensive sexuality education in schools, end the climate change narrative and measures.

Well, here is the news: not one of those promises can be kept if we remain in the United Nations. Each one of them depends on, and is directed by, requires adherence and compliance with, the dictates of the United Nations. Our border disaster? The Universal Declaration of Human Rights requires that anyone can go anywhere, have full legal rights there, be supported there, change their nationality freely to become a citizen there and have work, medical care, housing, income, education and social security [sic] given to them.

Deport illegal aliens? Only if we are no longer party to the UN and its migration rules.

End the gender bending “affirmation” nonsense and make sure that children learn real science and biology? Nope. It is a UN mandate that all education be slanted toward the full development of their total potential, and everyone gets educated programmed so that they are in compliance and harmony with the practices and programs of the United Nations.

So, restore sanity to education and stop damaging our children from the youngest possible ages? Only if we are no longer party to the UN and its “education” mandates and rules.

Set trade tariffs on imports to strengthen the US economy? Nope, not if the World Trade Organization has anything to say about it and can levy massive trade sanctions on us. That means we can only do that if we are no longer party to the UN and its trade mandates and rules.

Make food healthful and nutritious? Nope, not if we are party to the World Trade Organization, the enforcement stick to beat nations that are not complying with the weaponization and de-nutritionization of food through Codex Alimentarius. So, no, we can only accomplish that worthy goal if we are no longer party to the UN and its Codex Alimentarius food requirements and rules.

Eliminate carbon taxes and climate changes and rewilding and the destruction of property rights? Well, no, not if we are still part of the United Nations, which has woven the alleged “protection” of the planet into Agenda 2030, which will destroy agriculture and compress those remaining after the induced famine into 15 minute cities while 99% of the land mass of the earth is “given” “back” to the “real owners” of the planet, the bugs and bees and beasts.

As long as we are party to the Agenda 2030 program, which means remaining a member of the United Nations, we cannot protect either property or people or parents or much of anything else.

Right now there is a bill before the Congress of the United States called the “Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023”. It was sponsored in the Senate by Mike Lee (R, UT) and in the House by Chip Roy (R, TX) and Mike Rogers (R, AL). All three will be part of the 119th Congress when it is inaugurated on January 3, 2025.

All three, and all of their colleagues in the Republican-controlled Congress, need to hear our demands that this bill be reintroduced when the next Congress convenes. The best way to do that is to reach out to them today here, PreventGenocide2030.org, take the 6 simple Action Steps there. The first one is to send an email to your congressmen and women telling them that you want the US to #ExitTheUN. That is an important step to help build the momentum to make exiting the UN a reality.

If you are a Trump supporter, you want your President to fulfill his promises. If you are a Trump skeptic, you want him to fulfill his promises. If you are a Trump opponent and you are reading this substack, you are not a woke numbskull who does not want Trump to fulfill his promises because you believe in mutilation and fluid genders and a borderless post-national nation so you, too, would like Trump to fulfill his promises.

That means that, inevitably, whether you have thought it through or not, you are necessarily on support of getting the US out of the UN. Visit https://preventgenocide2030.org/ and help make that happen. An important part of that, by the way, is activating your friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc.

The UN is a big club (nothing more, actually) and, to misquote George Carlin, “You don’t want to be in it!”