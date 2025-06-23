Jan Wellman, of Coherent Reality, whom I never heard of until today, posted the following note by Jamie Freeman, of whom I had also never heard until today. Reading it, I knew that I was in the presence of truth, and all truth is important. This truth, however, is exceedingly important at many levels: physical, physiological, medical, emotional, cognitive, spiritual, cosmological. And, at least to my way of thinking, without explicitly discussing it, this model speaks articulately to the nature of the critically important interaction between intentionality and the shape of reality.

For those of you interested in what that interaction is, I refer you to the work on the structure of consciousness by Drs. Michel Bounias, PhD, and Michel Bonaly. A UNESCO meeting entitled “The Future of the Universe and Everything in It” was convened in 1998 in Budapest by a group of Nobe Prize winners to focus specifically on that work. By the way, hilariously, when General Bert presented his paper on the nature of time and space (a topic about which he knew quite a lot and which was deeply consonant with Dr. Bounias’ work, the 400 or so physicists, astrophysicists and similar who made of the audience were so perturbed that they literally stood up in the auditorium, screaming at him and waving their fists in the air.

Subsequently, the organizing committee refused to publish General Bert’s paper. Dr. Bounias and I, in protest, refused to submit our papers for publication in the proceedings so, although the entire meeting was centered around Dr. Bounias’ work, the proceedings have nothing in it by him (or by his sidekicks, General Bert and me). Who ever said that science is even remotely neutral or bland? Sometimes it is absurdly weird and funny, in a cockeyed sort of way.

Here is the piece that stopped me in my tracks:

”They taught you the heart was just a glorified meat pump. That it squeezes and pushes blood like some crude mechanical device. A hydraulic engine made of flesh. That is what they want you to believe. Because if you buy into that primitive lie, you never ask deeper questions. But it is false. It has always been false. And the real science proves it. Dr Francisco Torrent-Guasp, a Spanish cardiac researcher, discovered what the textbooks refuse to acknowledge, that the heart is not a pump. He dissected thousands of hearts and found that the heart is a single continuous muscle band, folded into a spiral. He proved the heart works like a vortex generator, creating suction and torque, not pressure. He called it the Helical Ventricular Myocardial Band and it changes everything. The real movement of blood comes from pressure differentials, electromagnetic flow, and coherent resonance. The blood spirals naturally. It does not need to be forced through miles of arteries and capillaries. That idea is beyond stupid. The so-called pump is not strong enough to push thick fluid through 60,000 miles of tubing. That is basic physics. That lie was dead on arrival. Here is the truth. Blood moves before the heart forms in the embryo. It flows via frequency, resonance, and electric charge. The body is a field, not a factory. Your heart creates a toroidal electromagnetic field that radiates six metres from the body. This field syncs with the Earth, the Sun, and every living being around you. It is a resonator. A tuner. A conductor. It aligns the rhythm of your cells. It feels. It remembers. It emits. And it responds to emotion, thought, light, sound, and breath. When you feel love, grief, fear, or peace, your heart transmits it. It is the central frequency modulator of your biology. Not a fucking pump. And the institutions know this. The HeartMath Institute has measured these fields for decades. They know the heart has more neuronal cells than parts of the brain. They know it is a second brain. They know coherence in the heart transforms the entire nervous system. So why are they still teaching children a 400-year-old guess from William Harvey that has never been updated? Because if you knew the truth, you would never accept statins or beta blockers again. You would understand that trauma, emotion, and disconnection break the heart field, not cholesterol. You would stop obeying the medical cartel and start tuning your body like the intelligent frequency field it is. They do not want coherent humans. They want disrupted, inflamed, fragmented people who rely on drugs to survive. That is the business model. And the fake heart pump lie is central to it. Your heart is not a pressure valve. It is a vortex. A field tuner. A resonating gateway between physical and energetic worlds. It is the instrument of your soul. And it has been hijacked by science that refuses to evolve.” ~ Jamie Freeman

I FEEL this information is correct. I do not KNOW it is, but I am willing to dig into more deeply it because it is so important.

I KNOW, as well, that the brain is not a merely a meat glob, spitting out electrical activity that somehow culminates in physical control of the rest of the meat glob body and produces an epiphenomenon known as “consciousness”. I KNOW, as a scientist, and FEEL as a human being, that consciousness is non-local and uses the meat glob that is the brain to transduce itself through the apparatus of both the brain and body, its various fields and layers of frequencies, interacting with reality in a reverberating, interactive circuit. And I KNOW that the heart is a part, as described in Jamie Freeman’s piece, of that reverberating reality.

How do I KNOW, rather than FEEL or BELIEVE that part? Because I witnessed, through NeuroBioFeedback, in my office, under my hands, the apparently miraculous, instantaneous resolution of devastating, sometimes lethal medical problems, diseases, conditions, injuries when, and only when, consciousness and intentionality were aligned with physiology. In my office. Using my equipment. On my watch. Over and over and over.

It was these events that led me to ask my dear friend, Michel Bounias, a French world-famous toxicologist, to come to the US and dive into the data stored on our computers from the NeuroBioFeedback sessions of our patients to figure out not what was happening (miraculous cures and resolutions were happening, literally overnight, sometimes right before my eyes), but how it could be happening.

I thought it would take Michel about two weeks. I was wrong. It took 11 years and nearly 50 papers. For those interested, I will publish a bibliography of the works. Be warned: they are highly technical and involved the creation of a novel mathematics of consciousness.

He cracked the code, though, and the model is incredibly powerful, both descriptive and predictive, as any good model should be.

What I have published above resonated with me at the level of understanding of that model as well as what it explicitly states.

I had to share it with you.

