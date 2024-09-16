First, a grateful acknowledgement to SuperSpreaders.substack.com for this video and information.

Second, some definitions (referring to the genetic/genomic characterization of causative pathogens/viruses):

Varicella, or Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV, HV-3)) is a member of the Herpes virus family which causes a clinical disease called chicken pox with high transmissibility and low mortality. Infection causes life-long immunity

Variola is a member of the ortho pox family which causes a disease called smallpox with lower transmissibility than chicken pox but higher mortality. Infection causes life-long immunity

Chicken pox and smallpox are clinically very similar diseases which are often hard to distinguish

Monkey pox is incorrectly said by WHO, etc., to be a member of the ortho pox family of viruses

Monkey pox is alleged to be clinically indistinguishable from smallpox, but has a transmissibility and mortality similar not to smallpox but to chicken pox

Monkey pox is caused by the variola virus which causes chicken pox and is unrelated to smallpox.

Vaccination (assuming it works) against chicken pox does not protect against smallpox nor does vaccination against smallpox protect against chicken pox.

Vaccination for smallpox was discontinued worldwide because, once smallpox was believed to have been eradicated, the death rate of 1/million was deemed unacceptably high in the absence of smallpox disease

Vaccination with ACAM2000, a singularly dangerous vaccine for smallpox, has been approved for population-wide use against monkeypox

_____________________________________________________________________

There are some major problems here: “monkey pox” is a made-up name to cover for cases of “smallpox”, deceptively touted by the WHO and the rest of the world as the first epidemic disease to be eradicated by Public Health via extensive vaccine deployment. In the face of such imprecision and lies, lumping chicken pox in with monkey pox appears to be of no moment or concern to anyone involved.

Smallpox eradication produced, miraculously, illogically and, as it turns out, inaccurately, an absolutely and totally unprecedented, precipitous drop in disease cases much like rock thrown from a tall cliff:

Here, however, are government data from around the world showing what an actual decline in disease incidence and prevalence actually looks like

and

and

Note the similar slopes of these graphs, all of which represent real public health triumphs not through vaccinations, but through sanitation, hygiene (including clean and running water), modern medical practices and improved nutrition.

I have been writing about this persistent deception for a while. Here is what I presented to the All India Medical Congress in Mangalore, India, in 2015:

“Monkey Pox was first identified in humans in 1970…. Monkey pox and smallpox are clinically similar so that without sophisticated laboratory equipment, the discrimination between their causative pathogens is not possible and, following official pronouncements that smallpox has been eradicated the clinician was – and is- under informational and political pressure to “see”, and therefore diagnose, monkey pox, not smallpox. Thus, cases of smallpox are now either intentionally or unintentionally misdiagnosed as monkey pox. Despite laboratory confirmation that smallpox cases persist, diagnostic reporting was altered to implicate monkey pox instead of the true pathogen, smallpox. Thus, the smallpox eradication campaign continues to be presented as a resounding success when it was, in fact, no such thing. The New England Journal of Medicine reported, “A joint team from the WHO and the Democratic Republic of the Congo visited the province of Kasai Oriental and concluded that 511 cases of suspected monkey pox had occurred between February 1996 and October 1997. Laboratory studies have since revealed that a substantial proportion of the suspected cases were actually cases of varicella”

Varicella. Chicken pox. WHO carried out the investigation on the 511 cases of monkey pox and learned that their disease du jour was chicken pox. But that certainly did not stop them from 1. insisting that smallpox now had to be called monkey pox and 2. insisting that chicken pox, now a venereal disease among male homosexuals engaging in intimate activities with others with active lesions (always a poor practice) is suddenly a major health hazard for which smallpox-and-worse spreading vaccines must be deployed.

Genocidalist-in-Charge, Tedros Ghebreyesus has declared a worldwide Public Health Emergency of International Concern, a genuine fake PHEIC, over chicken monkey pox and wants to vaccinate the world with a biological weapon which can kill the unvaccinated just by being in the same space with the vaccinated while compromising the health of both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated with horrifying cardiac, neurological, immune, reproductive and other life-challenging adverse events.

Just like before. Just like COVID! And look how well that is working! The iatrogenocide is working. “More!”, says Tedros, “Let’s do it again!”

But back to the make-believe eradication of smallpox:

Note that genuine declines in disease impact, notably mortality, caused by real changes in immune vulnerability and health status, have a predictable slope and take years to implement. They are not sudden cannon-ball drops like the graph above depicting the supposed success of the alleged eradication by WHO of smallpox.

This satisfying plummet was, in fact, due to Brilliant’s sleight of hand since at the point of the name change, medical personnel were suddenly strongly discouraged from diagnosing anything as “smallpox” and told to call the disease by its new, politically correct name, “monkey pox”. And they did, resulting in the falsified perception of “successful eradication” of smallpox by the use of a vaccine and the strange “new” occurrence of a strange “new” disease, monkey pox.

There are several irregularities and puzzles here: first, the symptoms of smallpox and monkey pox are close to indistinguishable (and the PCR tests Singapore, for example, is using to make that diagnosis are unapproved, untested and as unreliable as the Covid tests). The symptoms of monkey pox/smallpox and chicken pox are also exceedingly similar. There are alleged difference in distribution (smallpox and monkey pox lesions can occur on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet while chicken pox generally does not but can) and lymphadenopathy (swollen glands) is more common in smallpox and monkey pox but can present in chicken pox, too.

The location, symptoms and duration of these conditions, however, form a continuum. I would hazard a guess that the underlying immune status, nutrition, etc., of the patient will impact the expression and extent of the disease.

But recall that both monkey pox and chicken pox are rarely fatal. Could that be because monkey pox IS chicken pox? Its viral fingerprint, its genome, says that it is. And that is hard to argue with.

Smallpox is a very dangerous disease for those without natural immunity caused by an entirely different virus from an entirely different family from chicken pox. Vaccines are supposedly very specific: each year it is necessary to produce new flu vaccines since mutations in the virus render the past vaccines ineffective (assuming that they worked, of course). Likewise, covid booster after covid booster must be produced to “be effective” [sic] against the new variants of COVID. But if monkey pox and smallpox are different diseases, how can vaccination with an ortho pox vaccine be effective against a Herpes virus? Unless the vaccination, which can cause the far more deadly disease is, in fact, the point.

From a medical perspective, vaccination with a wildly dangerous vaccine for a mild disorder seems, quite literally, insane to me. But then, I am not a genocidalist. However, from the Malthusian Management perspective, if you are trying to assure a real pandemic, then using the ACAM2000 vaccine to help your genocidal plans along is utterly brilliant. Or, one might say, Brilliant.

Back to the amazing and blazingly successful, Brilliant eradication of smallpox from the face of the earth. You see, the name was changed from “smallpox” to “monkey pox”, according to the information I have, at the suggestion of WHO employee Larry Brilliant, MD. As it happens, Larry Brilliant and I shared our first two years of medical training since we both attended Wayne State University School of Medicine (Detroit) until I transferred to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine (New York) for my last two years of Medical School. During the time that I was at Wayne State I learned firsthand what shocking and destructive levels of duplicitousness Brilliant was capable of so when, years later, I heard that it was he who was the architect of this deceit, I was amazed, but unsurprised.

The only problem with this massive triumph was that it was a lie. The so-called “greatest medical success in human history” was a dud, costing large amounts of money (supposedly “$200 million US while saving $1000 million US per year since its “successful” eradication in 1980”) and failing, dismally, to solve the problem of both endemic (present in the community all the time”) and epidemic (sweeping through the community at irregular times) smallpox.

Recall, though, that even if the official line, that smallpox had actually been eliminated, were true, then there are significant unintended negative consequences, now being played out on the WHO’s world-sized screen, since that eradication would mean that community immunity has been eliminated, too, with serious negative consequences. “Smallpox eradication had limited economic consequences but has left much of world’s population highly susceptible to zoonotic orthopoxviruses and to the use of smallpox as a biologic weapon.” That would, of course, include vulnerability to the use of a smallpox vaccine such as ACAM2000, a highly toxic and communicable biologic weapon disguised, like the COVID shots, as a beneficial intervention to bring the blessings [sic] of Public Health [sic] to humanity. Again.

Since smallpox disease did not go away, despite all the ballyhoo promising that it had,, a brilliant, and typically deceptive and deceitful solution was employed by the deceptive and deceitful private corporation which serves the United Nation’s “health”-related needs and desires, the World Health [sic] Organization (WHO). The name of the disease “smallpox”, caused by the variola virus, was changed to “monkey pox” protect the guilty, to protect the abject failure of the much-touted eradication program, to protect the budget wasted on the much-touted eradication program, to protect the failed “science” behind the much-touted eradication program. The name was changed to protect all of the planned “disease eradication programs” in planning and in progress, including the vaccine programs like “neonatal tetanus” vaccination laced with HCG to eradicate recipient fertility planned and carried out by the WHO around the world., , ,

I do not want to get into the viruses do not cause disease weeds. Apparently, the variola major virus (which causes smallpox) was repeatedly sequenced from both clinical samples of living patients and from museum collections offering historical smallpox samples. Its entire genome is available to the public. In 2005, Epstein et al, looking at “45 different samples of the variola virus showed that there was very little genetic diversity in different variola viruses. Ferrari, et al, converged on this conclusion as well in 2020.This becomes important for us as we struggle to parse out this smallpox/monkey pox/mon[k[ey pox puzzle.

The genetic sequence of monkey pox, too, has been unraveled and made available to the public. These genomic sequences of monkey pox originate in many countries. See, for example, this compendium of such resources, MPoxVR: A comprehensive genomic resource for monkeypox virus variant surveillance - PMC (nih.gov) They are, as far as I can make out, the genetic sequences of varicella, or chicken pox.

So here is what we have to contend with:

1. The United Nations is fixing to anoint itself as the One Ring to Rule them All, the United Nations 2.0, the Government of Governments, with its disastrous Pact for the Future (which you can help to stop here:)