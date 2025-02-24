This is a letter to all of you, everywhere, who care about rights, freedom, health, science, humanity and animal welfare and who do not want to see all of those things destroyed by the global death Machine known as the “United Nations” but better called “the Unelected Nobodies”.

If you can attend tonight, great. And share it with others who might be able to come, or who cannot but who have the bravery needed to stand for humanity. You, and they, are welcome at this volunteer orientation. If you cannot make it on such short notice, I understand. In that case, share this stack with people who will be interested, or with people who are not yet interested, but need to be alerted to these issues so they can help generate the momentous political will necessary to stop the killing machine. Right now, the killing is directed at birds. We are, in their insanity, on the chopping block as well.

This email contains the invitation for tonight’s meeting and a good deal of information on the situation and the science. Feel free to quote and share, but do remember to tell people where the information came from so they can become independently involved, too.

Dear All,

Volunteers with a wide range of skills and talents are urgently needed to bring the ostrich killing story to public awareness. For that reason, you are invited to attend a brief volunteer orientation meeting tonight at 7 PM Eastern.

The invitation is below. I urge you to visit PreventGenocide2030.ort/Save-our-Ostriches to take the actions there before the meeting tonight. In case you have not taken the actions yet, please do so now and share the link widely. That would be very helpful. Please share both the action link and this invitation with others who are interested in preventing the slated culling of 400 healthy ostriches which are part of the only two research flocks of these remarkable birds that we know of anywhere in the world. Their antibodies, delivered to their eggs by hens with natural immunity, are a powerful resource for us - unless the government of Canada succeeds in slaughtering every single one of these amazing animals. In addition to the issues of wanton animal cruelty and destruction and the potential game-changing nature of their antibodies, it is crucial to understand how this links powerfully and directly to the destructive Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

I am including in this email, following the invitation to tonight's meeting, some important background information. Please use it freely and feel free to invite anyone you feel would be interested in helping win this battle. Take this info to your social media and let people know what is happening and what is at stake.

Please sign up for a free subscription to the following sub stacks, where updates and actions will be posted and tell all of your contacts that you recommend they do the same:

DrRimaTruthReports.substack.com

UnlockAlberta.substack.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com

And bookmark these websites:

BC Rising: SaveOurOstriches.com

PreventGenocide2030.org/Save-Our-Ostriches

and FB Page:

FB/SaveOurOstriches

1. Invitation to 7 PM Eastern Volunteer Orientation Meeting 2/24/25:



Rima E. Laibow, MD is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Ostrich Volunteer meeting

Time: Feb 24, 2025 05:00 PM Arizona

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87321832601?pwd=d2lc0thxriMvFfXwOqjm87yna3fcca.1

Meeting ID: 873 2183 2601

Passcode: 207579

2. Background and Resource Links and Sites:



Ostriches have remarkable immune systems: a hen exposed to various diseases, whether bacterial or viral, passes robust and plentiful antibodies into the 50-100 eggs that she lays every year for the rest of her long reproductive life. These antibodies can protect other species, for example, humans, without the need for vaccination.

There are two unvaccinated research ostrich flocks in the world, as far as we know. They are part of an international consortium (Japan, Canada and the US).

Universal Ostrich farm, Edgewood, BC, Canada, has 400 healthy birds. Their Japanese partner has 50 birds.

All Canadian birds were slated to be killed on February 1, 2025, by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, CFIA, (these birds are NOT food birds: they are strictly research animals) after the woman who owns the farm innocently shared with the Canadian government that ostrich antibodies were being produced to COVID 19 and other diseases.

Two dead birds were sampled using PCR test (no chain of custody or test specifics provided), were alleged to be positive for Avian Influenza and the kill order was given.

On January 31, 2025, a stay was received from a judge pending a judicial review. Absurd, expensive, illegal and abusive (to the animals) quarantine conditions were set for the farm which, if not followed, would allow CFIA to slaughter the birds immediately.

CFIA appealed the fact that a stay was granted (so that they could kill the birds) and applied to the court for "clarification" that although the owners could not kill their flock, CFIA could. The judge rejected their theory. CFIA further applied for an expidited judicial review, which the judge did grant and the farm is submitting their documents at this point.

Last week CFIA sent an email to the farm telling them that no matter how many birds tested positive, or if they all did, the flock would still be killed to keep Canada's trading partners happy and that CFIA would enforce its "Stamping out" policy no matter what.

It is worth noting that while Canada maintains that it is Avian Influenza Free, the EU and the US have said that no such status is possible and their policy is now to treat the animals who become ill and allow the development of natural immunity.

These birds have been condemned to die to protect Big Pharma and World Health Organization's horrific One Health program, under which destruction of the world's food supply (and research options in this case) and explicitly desired depopulation can take place.

People can go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org/save-our-ostriches to take action to help save these birds.

The real danger, of course, beyond the birds, is the comprehensive program of destruction which WHO and the other bits and pieces of the UN have in mind for us.

For that reason, at

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

, on the home page, people can write directly to President Trump and encourage him to follow his own Executive Order and get out of the United Nations when Secretary of State Marco Rubio recommends that he do so later this year.

Time is very, very short.

3. Resources and Study links

Save Our Ostriches - Prevent Genocide 2030

The Ostrich You Save Could Be Your Dog, or Your Cat or Your Next Meal - or You

(100) Heeeeer's Connie, Telling it Like It Is for Canada and Every Other Country That Doesn't Get Entirely Out of the UN!

(100) #Make CO2 Safe Again! Q: What do an Ostrich, Horse, Goldfish and You Have in Common? A: They are All Being Set Up for Slaughter by One Health/UN! (Reduce CO2, Don't Cha Know!)

(100) Seeking Asylum: Canada’s Ostriches Plead for Refugee Status in the U.S.



(100) 2 Videos - 1. Ostriches vs. [Canadian] UN Death Machine, 2. What is the UN Doing and Should We Pay for It? (interview with BC activist, Karri Simpson)



(100) The Great Ostrich Cover-Up: Why Big Pharma and the UN Want These Birds Gone (Very important background research)

Canada’s 2030 Nature Strategy: Halting and Reversing Biodiversity Loss in Canada - Canada.ca



(100) USDA Has Spent $1.25 Billion on Mass Culling for H5N1 Bird Flu—With Disastrous Consequences



(100) OSTRICH STATUS UPDATE - James Roguski

Please feel free to quote any and all material, but do remember to give attribution so people know where to go for more information.

You can give out my email, releyes3@gmail.com, to anyone who wants to help.

Yours in health and freedom,



Dr. Rima

Rima E. Laibow, MD

Medical Director

Natural Solutions Foundation

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

http://www.OpenSourceTruth.com

Telegram:

PreventGenocide2030

OpenSourceTruthPodcasts on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com

Dr. Rima Truth Reports, Tuesday 6-8 PM Eastern

Catalytic Conversations, Saturday 5-7 PM Eastern

Substack

DrRimaTruthReports.Substack.com