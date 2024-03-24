Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack
Joshua Lemmens and Borje Melin Return for Part 2 of an Astonishing Catalytic Conversation
Get your country out of the UN or set up a new, actual, real, legitimate country that has nothing at all to do with the UN. PreventGenocide2030.org for…
Allopathic Activism is Even More Dangerous than Allopathic Medicine - And That's What Almost Everyone is Doing.
Suppressing symptoms, the sine qua none of allopathic medicine, is great for business, terrible for patients. Allopathic Activism is even worse for the…
What if Indigenous Meant Everyone (It Does) and We Had Nations OUTSIDE the UN (We Can!) Catalytic Conversations with Joshua Lemmens is a…
UNDRIP is designed to accelerate our destruction. First Nation member, Joshua Lemmens has a different idea and I LOVE it. You will, too.
Sage Hana, I Love You, But When Are You Going to Take the Next Step and Tell Your Readers What the Solution Is? #ExitUN #ExitUN #ExitUN
Sage, you nail the issues, the preparation, the programs, then you stop short of directing people to support the Disengaging Entirely From the UN…
Cancer. Turbo Cancer. Terrifying Words Send People Flying into the Arms of Experts Who are Treating the Well-Being of the Experts, Not the…
Dr. Robert Yoho's article is absolutely accurate. My decades of treating people AFTER conventional oncology destroyed their immune systems and AFTER…
299. MEGAN SMITH'S NEW FILM FEATURES DOZENS OF SUPPRESSED CANCER CURES
Because oncology is one of the least effective and most corrupt healthcare specialties, an industry of real doctors has sprung up. Many of them practice…
When You are Wrong, Say You are Wrong and Fix It. Land Grabs are NOW and the UN is Moving FAST. We Have No Choice But to #ExitUN ASAP
Two Years ago, I thought we had the luxury of gradualism: First get out of WHO, then get out of UN. Wrong. There's no time left for two step politics. I…
UPDATE from wearegreeekja. DAY 7.
Here is the update from wearegreeekja for Day 7, Friday, March 8. A short (!) summary of today's events in the courtroom, which do not claim to be…
UPDATE. Katja Woermer gives a short summary of Reiner Fuellmich trial. Day 7, March 8. Translation: Sissi.
Here is Katja Woermer with a short clear summary of the Reiner Fuellmich trial. Day 7, Friday, March 8. A major finding regarding expense accounting…
The Globalist Social Party Of Canada aka the libtards
It is the quickest summary of our descent into tyranny. Please help me come up for new names for the liberals or democrat parties in the comments…
And You Thought WHO Was Bad! UNDRIP (Global Land Grab/X Property Rights) Already has 20% of Canada. Coming to you soon. Just Another Reason…
The Wizard of Oz had it down pat: Look over there: flying monkeys! Look over there, wicked witches - But DON'T look behind the curtain! One UN Agency…
New Music Video Release: Perchance to Dream
A modern day Shakespearean tragedy
